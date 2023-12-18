2024 Champions League Live Draw: Matches for Round of 16

All parties

Real Madrid back in Germany

Leipzig - Real Madrid
Manchester City - Copenhague

Manchester City will face Copenhague
Bayern will play in Italy

Lazio - Bayern Munchen
BVB will face PSV

PSV - Borussia Dortmund
Difficult rival for Real Sociedad

PSG - Real Sociedad
Barcelona has rival

Napoli vs FC Barcelona
Porto vs Arsenal

FC Porto - Arsenal, first match.
No english matches

Remember that no team can play clubs from the same country in this round.
Terry, the innocent hand

John Terry will be the innocent hand of the draw
Marchetti, in scene

Giorgio Marchetti comes on stage as usual, which means that the draw will begin shortly.
The draw starts!

The draw gala kicks off with a presentation of all the teams.
Minutes to go!

The drawing begins in just a few minutes. Take your seats because, especially when your team's ball comes out, the nerves will be more present than ever.
PSG, an opponent to avoid

The team coached by Luis Enrique is the big 'bogeyman' to beat, because they did not fulfill their duty in the group stage and qualified as runners-up. This means that they are a possible rival for the four Spaniards. It is, without a doubt, the rival that nobody wants to see among the group runners-up.
FC Barcelona, a question mark

Although the Catalan team could be among the favorites, at least among the top five, and despite having topped their group, the feelings in Xavi's team are not the best.

They have almost two months ahead of them to improve and try to advance in the competition, something they have failed to achieve for several seasons.

Real Sociedad: being there is a gift

The Donostiarras have finished ahead of the reigning European runners-up in the group stage, which is great news for the team from Anoeta. Not so much, however, for the rest of the Spanish teams, who may find them as opponents.

Imanol's team is also undefeated, with three wins and three draws.

Atleti, looking to make a splash

Atletico Madrid have also completed their group stage as first, with extraordinary performances by Griezmann and Morata. Simeone's side are unbeaten in the competition, with four wins and two draws.
Real Madrid, among the favorites

Real Madrid, after their perfect group stage, are one of the main candidates for the title along with defending champions Manchester City.

Ancelotti's men are looking for their fifteenth Orejona with a recognizable team, which is playing better and better despite serious absences due to injury. What will happen when everyone is available?

Top players in the group stage

Some of the outstanding players and top scorers so far in the competition are:
  • Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).
  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
  • Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
  • Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid)

All of them are out in front in the race to be the top scorers, with Griezmann and Morata contributing significantly to Atletico Madrid's success in the group stage, as well as Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid's immaculate group stage.

Date on which the round of 16 will be played

The round of 16 playoffs will be played between February and March 2024. The first legs are scheduled for February 13, 14, 20 and 21, while the second legs will be played on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.
The basic rules of the draw

Teams from the first draw will play teams from the second draw, but cannot be paired with clubs from the same national federation or with teams they have already played in the group stage. For example, Real Madrid cannot play Napoli and Barcelona cannot play Porto.
All the information about the draw

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 is in its climax, with the round of 16 in sight and prominent teams ready to compete. Here's a compilation of key information on the draw, the teams involved, the featured players, and more.
Welcome to VAVEL!

Welcome to the live stream of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, which will determine the opponents of the three Spanish teams in contention. Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona await their opponents, all of them from draw drum one as group winners.
