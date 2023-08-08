France ease past Morocco to reach World Cup Quarterfinal

On Tuesday night in Adelaide at Hindmarsh Stadium France sealed their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after beating Morocco 4-0.

Kadidatou Diani, Kenza Dali, and Eugenie Le Sommer who finished the game with a brace scored three goals in the opening 25 minutes of the game en route to a dominating performance over Morocco who reached the round of 16 for the first time.

The stands were packed with French and Moroccan fans who made the trip to Southern Australia to support their team and provided another incredible and once again loud atmosphere.

12 minutes into the match France earned the first shot on target and the Moroccan keeper Khadija Er Rmichi made her save of the night. Three minutes later the French opened the scoring when Diani was able to head in a cross from Sakina Kerchaoui.

The French kept coming and pushing and five minutes later doubled their lead when Dali got a quick pass from Diani and fired a shot into the corner of the net.

Three minutes later Le Sommer made it 3-0 when she was able to recover the ball in the box and with a quick shot beat the Moroccan keeper to make it three goals on three shots on target.

Morocco who had wins over South Korea and Columbia in the group stage finished the first half with no shots on target but started to fight back in the second half.

They had some chances but lacked in the final third only securing one shot but not on target. In the 68th minute France looked hungry for more and Kerchaoui managed another shot on target but was saved by the Moroccan keeper.

Two minutes later France made it 4-0 when Vicki Becho who had come in off the bench made a brilliant cross in the box to Le Sommer who headed it in for her second goal of the match.

France will now travel to Brisbane to face the hosts Australia in the quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12th.