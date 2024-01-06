Millwall vs Leicester LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game
In the last five games, Millwall have presented a mixed performance. It started with a 3-0 defeat against Coventry, but recovered in the following matches. The team managed two 1-1 draws, against Sunderland and Huddersfield, showing resilience in equal scores.

In addition, Millwall had two consecutive victories, defeating QPR 2-0 and Norwich 1-0, showing a significant improvement in their performance, especially in matches where they maintained their strong defense, conceding just one goal in the last three games.

These recent results indicate an evolution in Millwall's consistency, achieving important victories and demonstrating the ability to react after an initial setback. This positive performance can serve as a boost for future games, highlighting a more solid and competitive team.

"Probably, for Wilf, it will be a long period of time,” Maresca told reporters. "It could be three months. It seems to be a muscular problem, but an important one, so we'll see in the next few hours, but the situation for Wilf is very difficult. probably the clearest."

"I don't know," added the Italian. "The only thing I can say is: is that Kel is still here? bruised. You are improving, but not yet 100%, otherwise he would be in the group for tomorrow, and he is not there. in the group."

"The players who were injured are all progressing well, Jamie, Kasey, Dennis, Will, Kel and Wilf. They are still in the same situation. Will already If you've joined us a few times, you're ready to join us. If you're improving, then you're improving. You're close to joining us for a full session."

The Den is The stadium of Millwall Football Club, located in London. With capacity for more than 20 thousand spectators, it is It is known for its intense atmosphere and being a challenging course for opponents. With a rich history and a fervent fan base, the stadium has witnessed some memorable moments in English football.

Built in 1993 to replace the old stadium, it has modern features and has been the stage for numerous important games over the years. The passionate energy of Millwall fans creates an intimidating environment for visiting teams, making every match at The Den a fierce battle.

As well as being the home of Millwall FC, the stadium has also hosted non-football events such as concerts and even football clubs. even rugby matches. Its location in the Bermondsey area makes it an icon in the region, not just as a sporting venue but also as a symbol of the local community.

For Millwall fans, The Den is a great place to stay. more than just a football stadium; is a sanctuary where the passion for the club manifests itself and grows stronger with each game.

HISTORY IN THE RECENT CONFRONTATION!

In direct confrontations between Millwall and Leicester, history presents a certain alternation of results over the years. In the most recent records, Leicester have had a slight advantage in victories, but the clashes have been quite competitive.

In the last meeting, in December 2023, Leicester won 3-2. However, previous clashes show more balanced results, with victories for both Millwall and Leicester.

In recent matches, in 2021, Leicester won 2-0. However, in previous competitions, such as the 2017 FA Cup, Millwall emerged victorious 1-0.

The history of these clashes reveals a certain unpredictability in the result, with both teams being able to achieve significant victories over the years. In general, these clashes are usually marked by intense and disputed games, in which balance prevails and the teams are competitive.

HOW DOES LEICESTER ARRIVE?

Leicester City has maintained a solid performance recently in the English Championship (CHA). In the last few games, the team demonstrated consistency and determination, winning important victories. Starting with the impressive 4-1 victory over Huddersfield, they showed dominance on the field. They followed that up with a 2-0 win against Cardiff and a 1-1 draw against Ipswich. The team also enjoyed a run of consecutive victories, defeating Rotherham 3-0, Birmingham 3-2 and Millwall 3-2 in exciting games.

In addition, they secured convincing victories against Plymouth 4-0 and West Bromwich 2-1, demonstrating their strength in the championship. The team only had a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, but managed to recover with another victory, 2-0 over Watford. With such consistent performance, Leicester City look determined to maintain their strong position in the Championship table.

HOW DOES MILLWALL ARRIVE?

In Millwall's last ten matches of the current season there have been ups and downs. The team demonstrated defensive consistency in some games, such as the goalless draw against Stoke and the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield. However, it also faced difficulties, especially with defeats such as the match against Leicester, losing 3-2, and against Cardiff, 1-0.

Standing out, the team had a positive streak of victories recently, beating Bristol City 1-0, Norwich 1-0 and QPR 2-0, showing rising offensive potential. o.

However, there are challenges to be overcome, as they suffered 3-1 defeats against Ipswich and 3-0 defeats against Coventry.

Millwall seems to have found stability in its defensive game, but needs to consolidate its offensive performance to guarantee more consistent results throughout the season.

The game will be played at The Den

The Millwall vs Leicester game will be played at The Den, with a capacity at 20.146 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the FA Cup: Millwall vs Leicester live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
