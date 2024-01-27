ADVERTISEMENT
8'
5'
3'
1'
0'
The match is about to kick off
Newcastle line-up
HOWAY NEWCASTLE! 💪#FULNEW // #NUFC pic.twitter.com/qQpUya9WrR— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 27, 2024
Fulham line-up
Saturday night in SW6. 🫡#FULNEW pic.twitter.com/uQJ33yiBP7— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 27, 2024
Warming up at Craven Cottage
Lights 🔛#FULNEW pic.twitter.com/Xf4QVuz8gN— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 27, 2024
Last time they met
Arrival at the stadium
Time for business. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Xspt1dUYfV— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 27, 2024
Background
Arrival at the stadium
Stay tuned for the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Newcastle online live in the FA Cup?
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs Rotherham match in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:00 P.M. USA (ET): 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Latest Newcastle lineup
Latest Fulham lineup
Statements Newcastle
"It's a big moment in our season, as was the game against Sunderland, and the lads really responded to that challenge. This is an important competition for us now, it takes on a new dynamic because of what happened before."
"We are desperate to get back to our best form, I think there were signs of that against Sunderland and Manchester City, so we will take this game very seriously."
Fulham Statements
"We live for these kinds of games and that's what we want to do more and more. That's why I came to this club and that's what we're all here for, to keep Fulham pushing the boundaries at all times."
"We know how bitter last year was, so for sure we want to go far in that competition. We have to bounce back in the next game, we have to look forward to it."
How does Newcastle arrive?
How does Fulham arrive?
The match will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium.