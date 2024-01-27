ADVERTISEMENT

2:11 PM4 minutes ago

8'

Corner kick for Fulham!
2:10 PM5 minutes ago

5'

Newcastle responds! Jacob Murphy gets in a powerful shot but the Fulham keeper is well placed and keeps the ball.
2:07 PM8 minutes ago

3'

First arrival of Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz's shot goes wide of the Newcastle goal.
2:05 PM9 minutes ago

1'

Foul on Fulham. Lewis Miley brings down Sasa Lukic in the defensive half. The match is off to a flying start.
2:01 PM13 minutes ago

0'

The ball is rolling at Craven Cottage!
1:55 PM20 minutes ago

The match is about to kick off

Everything is ready for the starting whistle to blow at Craven Cottage in a few minutes, the players are already waiting in the tunnel to enter the pitch on a cold London night.
1:53 PM21 minutes ago

Newcastle line-up

This is the starting eleven that Eddie Howe sends out!

 

1:50 PM25 minutes ago

Fulham line-up

This is the starting eleven that Marco Silva sends out!

 

1:43 PM32 minutes ago

Warming up at Craven Cottage

Both Fulham and Newcastle take to the field for pre-match warm-ups.

 

1:38 PM37 minutes ago

Last time they met

The last time the two sides met was on April 16, 2023 when Newcastle beat Fulham 3-0 on Matchday 17 of the Premier League.
1:33 PM42 minutes ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams have arrived at Falmer Stadiun and are preparing in the dressing rooms for the warm-up.

 

1:28 PMan hour ago

Background

Newcastle have a strong statistical dominance over Fulham, as they have an unbeaten run of four wins and one draw from their last five meetings.
1:23 PMan hour ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams have arrived at Craven Cottage and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up.
1:18 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the Fulham vs Newcastle live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:13 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Fulham vs Newcastle online live in the FA Cup?

The match will be broadcast on ESPN and through the Star+ streaming platform.


If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs Rotherham match in several countries:

Argentina: 16:00 

Bolivia: 15:00 

Brazil: 16:00 

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours 

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. 

USA (ET): 2:00 P.M. USA (ET): 2:00 p.m. 

Spain: 20:00 hours 

Mexico: 13:00 hours 

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

1:08 PMan hour ago

Latest Newcastle lineup

This was the starting eleven sent out by Eddie Howe:

1:03 PMan hour ago

Latest Fulham lineup

This was Marco Silva's starting eleven:

12:58 PMan hour ago

Statements Newcastle

The Newcastle manager spoke at a press conference ahead of the clash against Fulham in the FA Cup and highlighted his team's performance after beating Sunderland.

"It's a big moment in our season, as was the game against Sunderland, and the lads really responded to that challenge. This is an important competition for us now, it takes on a new dynamic because of what happened before."

"We are desperate to get back to our best form, I think there were signs of that against Sunderland and Manchester City, so we will take this game very seriously."

12:53 PMan hour ago

Fulham Statements

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira spoke ahead of the fourth round clash against Newcastle.

"We live for these kinds of games and that's what we want to do more and more. That's why I came to this club and that's what we're all here for, to keep Fulham pushing the boundaries at all times."

"We know how bitter last year was, so for sure we want to go far in that competition. We have to bounce back in the next game, we have to look forward to it."

12:48 PMan hour ago

How does Newcastle arrive?

Newcastle has just lost 2-3 to Manchester City at St James' Park in the Premier League, a result that places them tenth in the table with nine wins, two draws and 10 defeats. In the FA CUP, the team coached by Eddie Howe reached the fourth round after eliminating Sunderland with a convincing 3-0 win.

 

12:43 PM2 hours ago

How does Fulham arrive?

The Londoners come into this match after being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Liverpool in the semifinals. The 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage was not enough for the Ducks to reverse the aggregate score. The Whites also lost to Chelsea on Matchday 21 and are in 13th place in the overall standings, with seven wins, three draws and 11 defeats.

12:38 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium.

The match Fulham vs Newcastle will be played at Craven Cottage, located in London, England. The building is one of the oldest in the city of London. The building has been home to Fulham since 1896 and has a capacity for 25,700 fans.

12:33 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Fulham vs Newcastle, corresponding to the fourth round of the FA CUP. The match will take place at Craven Cottage Stadium, at 2:00 PM.
