In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate – Boca Juniors match live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Monumental.
What time is River Plate vs Boca Juniors?

This is the start time of the River Plate - Boca match on February 25, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 p.m.

England: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

News – Boca Juniors

Midfielder Vicente Taborda is not on the list, which is striking given his lack of participation in the team this season. In his place is Marcelo Weigandt, the right back, who has not had opportunities this season either. The most notable absence is that of Pol Fernández, who suffered an ankle injury during his last match at La Bombonera. On the other hand, Marcos Rojo, although he has been training with the group, has not yet recovered his physical fitness and is not at 100% to participate in the match.
Summoned – Boca Juniors

These are those summoned from the xeneize team:

News - River Plate

Uncertainty hovers in the atmosphere of River Plate facing the Superclásico, where the main unknown falls on the presence of Miguel Ángel Borja. Although the forward finally appears on the list of concentrates for the confrontation against Boca Juniors, his physical condition is not optimal due to a left adductor injury suffered just 10 days ago. Accompanying this situation is Kranevitter, the central midfielder, who has worked intensely during the week to recover from a muscle tear and thus be available for the match.
Summoned – River Plate

These are those summoned from the millonario team:

Last match

The last superclásico played at the River Plate stadium took place on May 7, 2023, corresponding to matchday 15 of the championship. River won by a narrow 1-0 margin. The decisive goal came in the 90+3 minute, thanks to a penalty taken by Borja.
A total of six expulsions were recorded, three players from each team were sent off. For River, Palavecino, Centurión and Gómez saw the red card, while for Boca Juniors Merentiel, Fernández and Valentini were sent off in the 90+13 minute, triggered by a fight after forward Borja's goal.
Referee team

Center: Falcón Pérez
Assistant #1: Maximiliano del Yesso
Assistant #2: Facundo Rodríguez
Fourth referee: Sebastián Martínez
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Iván Núñez
Outstanding player – Boca Juniors

In the xeneize team, the figure of Kevin Zenón stands out, this player occupies the left wing. Zenón has a refined technique and excellent ball controls, stands as a constant danger for rivals, given his constant search for attack. His presence on the field not only adds depth to the team's game, but also represents a latent threat to opposing defenses.
Outstanding player – River Plate

In the millionaire team, the outstanding player is Miguel Ángel Borja. The 31-year-old forward, in just 6 games played, Borja has scored 7 times, which translates into an average of one goal every 65 minutes. In addition to his scoring ability, the Colombian striker has also contributed with an assist.
History River Plate – Boca Juniors

The rivalry between River Plate and Boca Juniors dates back to the dawn of the 20th century, when they shared territory in the La Boca neighborhood. The first recorded clash between both institutions occurred in 1908 with a 2-1 victory in favor of Boca Juniors. However, the first official success was achieved by River in 1913.

In terms of direct eliminations in national tournaments, River Plate has managed to qualify against its eternal rival on 9 occasions, while Boca Juniors has eliminated River on 4 occasions. In international competitions, the balance tips slightly in favor of River, with 4 successful eliminations against Boca, compared to the 3 times that Boca has left out River.

However, a chapter that will remain engraved in the history of football is the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores. River Plate and Boca Juniors met in the second leg match for the title. After an incident that forced the match to be moved to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, River emerged victorious 3-1 in overtime, thus securing their fourth Copa Libertadores title at the expense of their longtime rival, on December 9, this year.

Of the 214 times they have faced each other, Boca has won 78, River 71 and they have drawn 65 times. In international competitions, of the 32 clashes registered, Boca has emerged victorious on 11 occasions, River on 10, and on 11 occasions the score ended equal.

Boca Juniors wants to wake up in front of their classic

The xeneize team approaches the classic with results that are similar to those of the millionaire team, although with some particularities that make the difference. Boca Juniors has two wins, one loss and three draws in this phase of the competition, maintaining an identical number of draws compared to its rival. It is relevant to note that two of these three ties occurred at home, against Defensa y Justicia and Sarmiento, while the third occurred during their visit to Platense. However, the most striking thing is the marked difference in Boca's attack compared to River, the xeneize team has conceded just six goals.

In their last match against Lanús, Boca suffered a 2-1 defeat, with the team's only goal scored by Blondel. During the match, Boca was seen uncomfortable and disconnected, especially in the midfield, which translated into a first half lacking ideas and fluidity in its game. Despite a slight improvement in the second half, Boca failed to generate clear goal situations and lacked the necessary energy to play the match with intensity.

River Plate seeks to remain undefeated

River Plate is in second place in Group A in the League Cup, being surpassed by Independiente in the standings. So far, the millionaire team has shown a solid performance, registering three wins and three draws in this phase of the tournament. The fact that they have not yet suffered a defeat in the competition stands out.

Regarding its defensive performance, River's goal has been violated twice during this stage. The first goal was scored by Argentinos Juniors on the opening day, while the second came in the last match against Banfield. In contrast, the team led by Demichelis has managed to score a total of 12 goals so far in the league.

It is relevant to mention that two of the three draws obtained by River have been at home, against Argentinos Juniors and Banfield, while the third tie occurred during their visit to Atlético Tucumán.

In their last match against Banfield at home, the result was a 1-1 draw, with the tying goal scored by Pablo Solari in the 90th minute of the match. It was possible to observe a River with certain difficulties in terms of creativity in the last three quarters of the field.

The monumental will receive the match

The superclásico will take place at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. This venue, inaugurated on May 26, 1938, has a capacity of 84,567 spectators, making it the largest in Argentina and on the entire American continent.

The Monumental has hosted matches with a record attendance, such as the 1959 South American Championship final between Argentina and Brazil. In addition, it was the scene of the 1996 Copa Libertadores final, where River Plate faced América de Cali.

It has been the home of the Argentine National Team on numerous occasions. It has hosted four Copa América finals, in 1946, 1959, 1987 and 2011, as well as the FIFA World Cup final in 1978.

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the River Plate – Boca Juniors match, corresponding to matchday 7 of the Argentine League.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.

