ADVERTISEMENT
Star here to follow River Plate vs Boca Juniors live
How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors live?
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Star+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is River Plate vs Boca Juniors?
Argentina: 5:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.
Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
Chile: 5:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 p.m.
England: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.
News – Boca Juniors
Summoned – Boca Juniors
News - River Plate
Summoned – River Plate
Last match
A total of six expulsions were recorded, three players from each team were sent off. For River, Palavecino, Centurión and Gómez saw the red card, while for Boca Juniors Merentiel, Fernández and Valentini were sent off in the 90+13 minute, triggered by a fight after forward Borja's goal.
Referee team
Assistant #1: Maximiliano del Yesso
Assistant #2: Facundo Rodríguez
Fourth referee: Sebastián Martínez
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Iván Núñez
Outstanding player – Boca Juniors
Outstanding player – River Plate
History River Plate – Boca Juniors
In terms of direct eliminations in national tournaments, River Plate has managed to qualify against its eternal rival on 9 occasions, while Boca Juniors has eliminated River on 4 occasions. In international competitions, the balance tips slightly in favor of River, with 4 successful eliminations against Boca, compared to the 3 times that Boca has left out River.
However, a chapter that will remain engraved in the history of football is the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores. River Plate and Boca Juniors met in the second leg match for the title. After an incident that forced the match to be moved to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, River emerged victorious 3-1 in overtime, thus securing their fourth Copa Libertadores title at the expense of their longtime rival, on December 9, this year.
Of the 214 times they have faced each other, Boca has won 78, River 71 and they have drawn 65 times. In international competitions, of the 32 clashes registered, Boca has emerged victorious on 11 occasions, River on 10, and on 11 occasions the score ended equal.
Boca Juniors wants to wake up in front of their classic
In their last match against Lanús, Boca suffered a 2-1 defeat, with the team's only goal scored by Blondel. During the match, Boca was seen uncomfortable and disconnected, especially in the midfield, which translated into a first half lacking ideas and fluidity in its game. Despite a slight improvement in the second half, Boca failed to generate clear goal situations and lacked the necessary energy to play the match with intensity.
River Plate seeks to remain undefeated
Regarding its defensive performance, River's goal has been violated twice during this stage. The first goal was scored by Argentinos Juniors on the opening day, while the second came in the last match against Banfield. In contrast, the team led by Demichelis has managed to score a total of 12 goals so far in the league.
It is relevant to mention that two of the three draws obtained by River have been at home, against Argentinos Juniors and Banfield, while the third tie occurred during their visit to Atlético Tucumán.
In their last match against Banfield at home, the result was a 1-1 draw, with the tying goal scored by Pablo Solari in the 90th minute of the match. It was possible to observe a River with certain difficulties in terms of creativity in the last three quarters of the field.
The monumental will receive the match
The Monumental has hosted matches with a record attendance, such as the 1959 South American Championship final between Argentina and Brazil. In addition, it was the scene of the 1996 Copa Libertadores final, where River Plate faced América de Cali.
It has been the home of the Argentine National Team on numerous occasions. It has hosted four Copa América finals, in 1946, 1959, 1987 and 2011, as well as the FIFA World Cup final in 1978.
Hi!
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.