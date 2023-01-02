Rafa Nadal vs Alex Miñaur LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch United Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Nadal far from retirement
"I don't need to continue playing tennis for any reason. What drives me to continue is my passion for the sport; when I lose it, I will quit and you will be the first to know.Lately, every time I come to a press conference it seems like I have to retire, it is as if you are very interested in that happening. Don't go on about it because I'm here to play tennis and the time to retire has not come at the moment. I have the feeling that I need to improve a lot of things to be able to compete for important things, but also that I have enough time to get it done in these next two weeks. I know I can do things a lot better, but I wouldn't say today's game was a disaster either. I need to be more solid, make fewer mistakes, and improve my physicality because I lacked some speed today. As I play matches I will get better at making decisions in important moments."
United Cup
The United Cup will showcase equality at the highest level of the sport when the world's best players come together and compete head-to-head in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from Thursday, December 29 to Sunday, January 8, 2023.Each host city will have two groups of three countries, competing in a round-robin format. The group winners in each city will play for one of the three semifinal berths. Three City Champions will advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8. The next best performing team from the group stage will complete the quartet. The United Cup trophy will visit each host city before the first winner is crowned.
How does Alex de Miñaur arrive?
The 23-year-old Australian tennis player had not played since late November in the Davis Cup final in which he lost against Canadian Auger Aliassime. He already made his debut in this tournament and lost against Norrie, who defeated him in two sets. This tennis player is the current Atlanta ATP champion and is currently ranked number 24 in the world;
How is Rafa Nadal coming along?
After a good year of Nadal winning the Grand Slams of the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Despite that endedó the year with many doubts and faces the 2023 with the aim of revalidating the Australian Open, for that isá playing in this tournament in which already debutó last December 31 where he was overturned by the Britishá nico Norrie
Background
Three times Rafa Nadal and Alex de Miñ aur have met with a balance of three victories for the Spanish tennis player who has a record of 8-1 in sets against this rival. The last time they met was in 2020 in the ATP Cup by selections in which Nadal came from behind to win. A year earlier they also met in Australia, but in this case in the third round of the Australian Open with a 0-3, same result in 2018 in their first duel at Wimbledon
Venue: The match will be played at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Brisbane, which was built in 1999 and has a capacity of 10500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rafael Nadal and Alex de Minaur will face each other in the first match of the duel between Spain and Australia in the United Cup, although it will be an inconsequential duel because Great Britain has already qualified for the next round and Spain and Australia have no chance of qualifying, since only one country advances to the next round;
