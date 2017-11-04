Morata sinks Mourinho's men to move within a point of the Reds in the Premier League table

The result leaves United now eight points behind City going into the international break. But for now that brings an end to today's live match between Chelsea and Manchester United. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game and until next time, have a good night.

Chelsea have once again defeated United at Stamford Bridge. The game was settled by a brilliant header from Morata. United tried their best to get an equaliser right until the end but they couldn't score.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United.

90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.

90' - What a save from Courtois! A long ball forward was brought down by Fellaini in the box before he hit a shot towards goal which forced Courtois into making a very good save.

87' - Chelsea substitution: Hazard is replaced by Willian. Rashford also almost got United an equaliser but his shotfrom the edge of the box just went inches wide of the post.

79' - Chelsea substitution: Fabregas is replaced by Danny Drinkwater.

78' - Manchester United substitution: Young is replaced by Jesse Lingard.

72' - Fellaini receives a yellow card for an elbow on Morata.

66' - Chelsea substitution: Zappacosta is replaced by Antonio Rudiger.

62' - Manchester United double substitution: Jones and Mkhitaryan are replaced by Martial and Fellaini.

55' - Goal for Chelsea! Morata opens the scoring for the home side. This goal was fully deserved given how well they have played in this second half. The goal was created by Azpilicueta as he floated a wonderful cross into Morata, who powered a header into the back of the net giving De Gea no chance at all.

51' - Herrera receives a yellow card for a late tackle of Hazard.

49' - Phil Jones receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Eden Hazard.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well after a very bright 25 minutes or so the game has became very quiet as United started to sit back and allow Chelsea to have the ball. Rashford though will be thinking about that glorious chance he missed early on for United as he should have scored. Chelsea have also had their chances but they have also struggled to find the net. How will both managers approach the second half of the game? We are about to find out. Stay tuned as we bring it to you live in a few minutes time!

45' - The referee blows his whistle for half-time. Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United.

36' - Chelsea are now starting to take control of the game which is forcing United back much more than they had to in the opening period of the game.

20' - Bakayoko receives the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Phil Jones.

19' - What a save from David de Gea! United fail to wake up from a Chelsea corner and that allows Hazard room to have a thunderous shot which De Gea done really well to keep out of the net.

16' - Lukaku finally gets involved in the game as he turns his defender before curling a shot towards goal which forced Courtois into making a very good save. This has been a very open game so far.

12' - What a chance this time for Chelsea to take the lead. Azpilicueta found space down the United left before playing the ball into the box to Bakayoko but he put his shot well wide of the goal when he should have been hitting the target.

8' - What a chance for United to take the lead! Ashley Young produced a great cross into the box to find Rashford but with just Courtois to beat he put his header over the bar. Big let off that for Chelsea.

7' - Goal disalowed! Chelsea thought they had taken the lead after Jones put a cross into his own net. The referee though straight away gave a foul as Morata pushed the defender.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fellaini, McTominay, Lingard, Martial.

Chelsea substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.

Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata.

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 15.30GMT but before that, stay with us as our build-up to the game continues.

Chelsea predicted XI: (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Hazard; Morata.

Manchester United predicted XI: (3-5-2) De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Jones; Valencia, Matic, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Young; Rashford, Lukaku.

The good news for Chelsea is that N’Golo Kanté may be able to make his return after a hamstring injury, but team news is yet to be announced. Kanté’s return could give Chelsea a much needed boost as it’s been clear the Blues have missed their dominant midfielder. Conte though will be without the injured Victor Moses once again as he hasn't recovered from his hamstring injury yet.

Man United will be without Paul Pogba yet again as he recovers from his hamstring problem, but they continue to keep pace near the top of the league and have impressed in his absence. The good news for the Mourinho though is that Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo have travelled with the squad for the game and may play a part in this huge game for the club.

The Blues will welcome back other familiar faces alongside Mourinho as Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since leaving the club over the summer. The Serbian midfielder will need a big performance today if Man United are to get points out of this one.

Man United’s midweek outing in the Champions League saw them emerge as 2-0 winners, giving them a good performance as a base for Sunday’s game. With both teams chasing leaders Manchester City, a win on Sunday is absolutely crucial.

A 3-0 defeat to Roma on Tuesday gave Chelsea a bad case of the Blues, but a win on Sunday will certainly turn the spirits around in West London, especially with plenty of negativity surrounding Antonio Conte’s future with the club.

Last year’s meeting at Stamford Bridge finished 4-0 in favour of the home side, but both sides have come a long way since then and a repeat is quite unlikely. Despite that, Chelsea will like their chances at home and with motivation after an embarrassing outing in the Champions League.

José Mourinho and Antonio Conte continue to please the British tabloids as their war of indirect words continue to dominate the pre-game headlines. Both managers will undoubtedly be fully focused on coming away with a positive result.

Manchester United currently sit second in the Premier League table, aiming to gain ground on in-town rivals Manchester City. Meanwhile, the reigning champions Chelsea are off the pace in fourth, but can pull within a point of Man United with a win.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL’s live commentary of Chelsea vs Manchester United. Today’s game pits two of England’s footballing giants against one another at Stamford Bridge, with title credentials at stake for both sides.