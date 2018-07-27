Man United vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in ICC 2018

United, meanwhile, are playing at the Michigan Stadium for the second time. The last time was in 2014 as well, when a record crowd gathered to watch United beat Real Madrid 3-1 as Ashley Young netted twice and Javier Hernandez once. 109,318 fans watched on that occasion, a record for a football match in the USA. Saturday night's audience will likely be far lower. Ticket prices, the World Cup meaning weaker squads and the fact that United and Liverpool have visited the USA on multiple occasions during the last few years lead to this.

Of course, these two sides have faced off countless times back in England, but only one other time in the USA. That was in 2014 when a Louis van Gaal-led United beat Liverpool 3-1 to claim the International Champions Cup trophy. Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all scored for United, while it was Steven Gerrard who opened the lead for Liverpool.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have played just twice so far, with both games included in the International Champions Cup. They began with a 3-1 loss to German side, and Klopp's former club, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic scored twice in his home country to earn the plaudits. Liverpool then took on familiar foe Man City, and finished 2-1 winners against the Premier League champions in New Jersey.

After those first two initial fixtures, the Reds faced AC Milan in their opening game of the International Champions Cup. A 9-8 penalty shoot-out victory was bizarre in its length, but the 90 minutes prior to that laughable contest was better for United. Using a 3-5-2 formation, Mourinho tested with the idea of Sanchez up front alongside another striker, and the Chilean looked fantastic. His connection with Pereira, too, is building well and the pair were entertaining and effective, with Sanchez netting the opening goal.

United's pre-season has been mixed so far. Mourinho's side's first two games of their tour of the USA were both draws against reasonably easy opposition in Club America and San Jose Earthquakes. There were some positives, with the performances of Alexis Sanchez and Andreas Pereira impressing many. But much of the football was drab, and the main role of the games were for fitness building.

Both sides will be dotted with academy players here and there, but that is particularly true for United, who are missing many of their key men still, and their teams throughout the tour so far have been a mixture of youth players and fringe players.

Liverpool's hero of last season, Mo Salah, had a tough World Cup with Egypt, recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final. He's back in action for Klopp's Reds, and came off the bench against Man City a few days ago.

Fred has now joined up with the Reds in the USA after a three-week break following his efforts in the World Cup with Brazil. He picked up an injury just before the tournament began, and so didn't play. He arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday and trained on Friday, but is unlikely to play against Liverpool.

United haven't been that quiet in the transfer window, though. Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant has been brought in to be the club's new third-choice shotstopper, allowing young Joel Pereira to leave on loan. Brazilian midfielder Fred was signed for £52m from Shakhtar Donetsk, and Mourinho has brought in Diogo Dalot, a 19-year-old who he deems the best young full-back in Europe.

In contrast, at Man United, not all fans are convinced by Jose Mourinho’s approach. That concern includes his style of play, his man management, his transfer record and his general aura off the pitch. The Portuguese boss has struck a glum figure over the last few weeks, and the spark in Mourinho that secretly endeared him to United fans during his days at Chelsea has seemingly disappeared.

However, for Liverpool, things are hugely positive. After reaching the Champions League final last year, only to be beaten by Real Madrid, lifting their third consecutive title, manager Jurgen Klopp has strengthened with major signings in goalkeeper Alisson, midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita and forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

Two clubs who hate each other because they’re so similar. The Reds, meaning both of them of course, are the two most successful English clubs in history and have battled throughout the ages for dominance of the country’s biggest sport. Neither are currently the dominant force. That title lies with Manchester City.

Crowds for the International Champions Cup and other pre-season games in the USA have been limited. It’s a World Cup year, squads are missing many of the ‘stars’ of the teams touring the States, and most of these teams have been here before. But tonight it’s Manchester United vs Liverpool, and a big crowd will be expected, as always for this game.