Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Matchday live text commentary blog from Anfield as Liverpool face their oldest and fiercest rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, Sunday 16:00 KO
Clyne set to start
Klopp on Clyne fitness updates: "He (Clyne) was unfortunately injured in past 2/3 weeks but luckily he's back in full training for 3 or 4 days. Is he ready for 90mins? I don't know. But is he ready for Sunday? Yeah."
"Clyney is a very experienced player. We have other options too. Rafa Camacho played outstandingly well in pre-season there."
Alexander-Arnold update
Klopp on Alexander-Arnold: It's not as serious as the other two boys (Gomez and Matip) but it's not top class news. It's my job to find a solution for it."
Klopp on Pogba
Ahead of the game, Klopp spoke the media regarding Pogba:
Klopp on Pogba: "Paul Pogba is a world class player and that's all I can say. We should prepare for him as well."
Should this man start on Sunday?
Tactically this promises to be an interesting affair. Liverpool have failed to beat United at Anfield domestically since 2013, and, in that time they have only scored twice against their fierce opponents. Klopp will be tempted to opt for his favourable 4-3-3 formation when faced against so-called top-six opponents. Naby Keita and Fabinho have been impressive of late and were both absent from the starting line-up in Liverpool Champions League against Napoli so both could be in contention to start against the Reds Devils on Sunday. Meanwhile, for United, Paul Pogba has been hugely disappointing following his World Cup-winning summer and has recently been dropped to the bench in both of United's two previous league encounters. The French midfielder did start mid-week against Valencia and his performance didn't justify he is worthy of a start on Sunday following a lacklustre showing in Valencia that included a horrendous open goal miss from five yards out.
Mourinho loves an Anfield upset.
Manchester United may well be heavy off the pace in terms of cementing a serious title challenge and despite their horrendous start to the 2018/19 campaign, Klopp also insisted he is not underestimating the undeniable threat United's lucrative sqaud could still oppose Liverpool come Sunday. Klopp added: "I've never been interested in the points of Manchester United"
"I've been aware of the criticism but when we analyse and switch off the sound there is a lot of quality, technique, strength, De Gea in the goal."
“I don’t think we always got the right result, last year they had a very good start in the home game against us but then we more or less took over and couldn’t get the game back."
'Special' match
The German, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, told reporters: "Being part of this game is pretty special. It's a big one. When I was in Germany I tried everything to watch it. Very often, very intense. It's always been tight against them", said Klopp.
Despite their uninspiring form of late, United are still able of upsetting the odds in the face of adversity. The Reds Devils were the underdogs against Champions League juggernauts Juventus when they travelled to the Allianz arena in November. However, Mourinho inspired United with a dogged and ruthless performance in an impressive 2-1 victory against the Serie A champions. It was a magical night for the club and could the Portuguese manager inspire another potential upset come Sunday?
Klopp is preparing for his eighth encounter with the Reds greatest opponents and is still yet to register a league win against the Premier League's most decorated outfit. The last two Anfield encounters have been underwhelming 0-0 draws and his managerial opponent Mourinho is currently unbeaten at Anfield since 2007 when his Chelsea side were dumped out of the Champions League in the semi-final stages.
The visitors, United, have been a complete contrast to their bitter rivals this campaign. The Red Devils currently sit 16 points off leaders Liverpool and already are eight points adrift of those crucial Champions League places. Mourinho's side were also recently embarrassed by La Liga strugglers Valencia beaten 2-1 in a toothless final Champions League group match.
Hosts Liverpool are currently embarking on their best ever start to a domestic season registering a record-breaking 42 points from a possible 46. The Reds are the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League and have won their previous three league matches. Klopp's impressive outfit will also be in high spirits following their heroic midweek performance that saw Liverpool book their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a vital 1-0 win over Napoli on Tuesday night.
Welcome!
Good evening folks, I'm Joshua Kerr, and welcome to VAVEL UKs live minute-by-minute commentary of the highly anticipated clash of north-west rivals Liverpool and Manchester United in what promises to be a hugely intriguing Premier League showdown between two of England's most decorated sides. Jurgen Klopp's Reds are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table whilst Jose Mourinho's Red Devils are miles off the pace sitting 16 points behind the Merseysiders. We'll have updates throughout the afternoon, with the kick-off on Merseyside at 16:00 pm BST. But until then, we'll have plenty of build-up to run down the time, so stay right here!