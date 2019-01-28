As it happened: Newcastle United complete second-half turnaround against Manchester City

As it happened: Newcastle United complete second-half turnaround against Manchester City

Kick off is set for 20:00 GMT.

Full credit to Newcastle and their manager, Rafa Benitez, tonight. Despite an early mishap, Benitez's tactics suited the tie to perfection and were implemented faultlessly by his players.
What an awful result for Manchester City. Having gained the lead just 24 seconds in, Guardiola will loathe the  second-half capitulation of his side which now gives fellow title-contenders Liverpool the chance to extend their margin at the top of the Premier League to a huge seven points.
The Newcastle players parade the pitch applauding the home support who were pivotal in inspiring the team to a mesmerising second-half turnaround against their visitors.
FULL-TIME - NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-1 MANCHESTER CITY
And that's it! The final whistle is met by an eruption of celebrations from the crowd at St James' Park. Newcastle United have defeated Manchester City 2-1.
CHANCE
96' John Stones' header from a corner situation glides over the bar. Newcastle are nearly there.
Each and every Newcastle player is sitting in their own defensive third. What a result this would be if they could hold on.
SUBSTITUTION - NEWCASTLE UNITED
91' Ayoze Perez is replaced by Javier Manquillo.
91' The Fourth Official has indicated that there will be a minimum of five minutes of stoppage time.
87' A scramble in the Newcastle box nearly grants Fernandinho an open goal to aim at, however the Magpies' defence crept up superbly to render the Brazilian offside. City look desperate.
CHANCE
84' Gündogan is thrown straight into the action as he takes a free-kick on the edge of the box. His disappointing effort slammed against the Newcastle wall.
SUBSTITUTION - MANCHESTER CITY
83' Danilo makes way for Ilkay Gündogan.
The City players look bereft. Guardiola is emotionless on the touchline. Anguish in the midst of exultation at St James'.
GOAL - NEWCASTLE UNITED - RITCHIE - 2-1
80' Ritchie fires home from 12 yards! Newcastle lead the champions!
PENALTY - NEWCASTLE UNITED
78' It's a penalty for the home side! Fernandinho is caught in possession in his own box and brings down Ritchie as he's robbed of the ball.
This game has noticeably upped its intensity since the Newcastle goal. Both sides are going for the win.
CHANCE
75' A low set-piece from Bernardo Silva finds Danilo on the edge of the box, but the Brazilian's effort is blocked.
CHANCE
74' Intricate buildup play releases Bernardo Silva down the right flank. The Portuguese crosses for Gabriel Jesus but the ball is cleared by the Newcastle defence.
SUBSTITUTION - MANCHESTER CITY
73' Gabriel Jesus replaces Leroy Sané.
YELLOW CARD
72' Fabian Schär receives the yellow card for a reckless tackle on Bernardo Silva.
71' City work the ball towards Agüero but a heavy touch prevents the Argentine from getting a shot away.
The atmosphere has ramped up here at St James'. City return to probing the opposition box but look unsettled by Rondón's equaliser.
GOAL - NEWCASTLE UNITED - RONDÓN - 1-1
66' The Magpies are back in it! A lofted ball from Ritchie is cleared, but Isaac Hayden heads back into the path of Salomón Rondón who lashes home with a clever right-footed finish.
SUBSTITUTION - MANCHESTER CITY
65' De Bruyne is replaced by Bernardo Silva.
61' De Bruyne, already on a yellow card, deals a nasty challenge to Matt Ritchie but escapes an early bath. Boos ring around St James' after the decision.
CHANCE
58' City probe the Newcastle area before De Bruyne picks out Silva, Dubravka doing well to save from the Spaniard's powerful shot. The rebound falls for Sané but the chance comes to nothing.
YELLOW CARD
54' Ayoze Perez goes into Paul Tierney's book for kicking the ball away.
52' Rondón holds the ball up well and drives towards the City box but is screened out of possession.
CHANCE
49' David Silva glides into the box and feeds Sané who lashes the ball across goal, but Sterling is unable to get the decisive touch to score.
Here's a remarkable statistic for you - no team has scored against Manchester City in the last 10 and a half hours of football. Can Newcastle be those who finally break through such a resilient defence?
KICK OFF
46' We're back underway at St James' Park.
Half-time stats
City have enjoyed 76% of the possession tonight - this has translated into six shots, three of which have been on target. Meanwhile, Newcastle shot at goal four times but have failed to test Ederson so far.
Manchester City will feel aggrieved that Sergio Agüero's second of the game was ruled out after Kevin De Bruyne was deemed to have taken his free-kick too quickly. That moment will spur Newcastle on going into the second-half and will no doubt issue a dent to City's mentality.
City look dominant but far from comfortable. Passes have been astray from both sides, but Rafa Benitez will be the happier of the two managers going into the break - his side are still well and truly in the running for this one.
HALF-TIME
45' That's it for the first half - City lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Sergio Agüero's early strike.
45' There will be just a minute of added time.
CHANCE
44' Beautiful interplay by City picks out Danilo's overlapping run into the Newcastle box - the full-back crosses with his left foot and finds Sané whose close-range header is blocked by Schär who also gets in the way of Silva's follow-up.
42' Rondón goes in with a strong challenge on Kyle Walker and wins the ball, much to the enjoyment of the home crowd who have had little to cheer thus far.
39' De Bruyne intercepts the ball in midfield and plays a one-two with Agüero, however the Belgian's driven cross into the box is intercepted and cleared by the Newcastle defence.
Newcastle have been pinned in their own half for the last 10 minutes or so. This is beginning to look more and more like a routine performance from the Citizens, who have nonetheless been far from their best so far tonight.
YELLOW CARD
34' Sean Longstaff is pulled down by Raheem Sterling. The winger goes into referee Paul Tierney's book.
CHANCE
33' Agüero intercepts a loose pass from Newcastle and feeds the run of Sané, however the German is screened by Jamaal Lascelles and Dubravka collects the ball.
CHANCE
31' De Bruyne picks out Agüero on the edge of the area, but the Argentine's curled effort makes for a comfortable save for Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.
As dominant as City have been, things aren't quite clicking for them. Guardiola cuts a frustrated figure on the touchline. Newcastle will certainly feel that they are still in this one.
CHANCE
26' Matt Ritchie's whipped corner is headed away by the City back line and the ball drops kindly for DeAndre Yedlin who blazes over the bar from 25 yards.
CHANCE
22' Ayoze Perez storms down the right wing and crosses the ball for Salomoón Rondón. The Venezuelan knocks the ball down for Christian Atsu whose effort is blocked by John Stones.
Naturally it's City enjoying the majority of the possession here, though Newcastle are doing well when they do earn rare touches of the ball.
GOAL DISALLOWED/YELLOW CARD
17' De Bruyne takes a free-kick early and picks out the run of Sergio Agüero, who finished smartly - however play was brought back to the free-kick and De Bruyne booked for restarting play too early.
It has just been confirmed that Agüero's strike is the quickest scored in the Premier League so far this season.
CHANCE
13' Ayoze Perez tackles Danilo deep in City's half but flashes an effort wide of the far post.
12' City have a free-kick in a dangerous position. The ball is lofted to the back post but Florian Lejeune prevents the ball from reaching Aymeric Laporte.
9' Pep Guardiola is barking orders at his team. His counterpart, Rafa Benitez, has heard his chant resounding around St James' Park despite a poor start by the hosts.
It took City just 25 seconds to notch that goal. Newcastle's tactics of damage limitation will be in full effect now.
GOAL - MANCHESTER CITY - AGÜERO - 0-1
1' What a start for City!

Raheem Sterling crossed the ball to the back post where Sané was lurking, and the ball ricocheted back to the Argentine who swept the ball home with his left foot. 0-1.

Kick off
1' Salomón Rondón gets us underway.
There will be a moment of reflection for Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala before kick off.
Here come the teams. Newcastle are sporting their classic black and white stripes while City remain in sky blue.
This is your ten minute reminder - the teams have returned to their dressing rooms and will reemerge shortly.
The 19:45 kick offs are underway:

Arsenal vs Cardiff City

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

This one begins in just under 15 minutes.

Both teams are out for their pre-match warm ups. The game will commence in just under 20 minutes.
Pep Guardiola pre-match comments
Here's the latest from the City manager:

"We haven’t had a long week since November. Everybody’s involved, they know it, and the next game we’ll change players too. If we achieve the title it will be good, if not, that’s life.

But everybody’s going to be involved because this is the only way to have every single game the right legs, the right mentality to win the games."

Rafa Benitez pre-match comments
Here's the latest from the Newcastle manager:

"It’s a big challenge for us. They’re a very good team with a great manager, so I think that we have to do everything right in order to text something. But we are capable to do it.

When you see the stats, normally they have possession and it’s quite difficult to get the ball from them, so you have to defend, you have to be sure that when you regain the ball you play a good counter attack.

We have to defend with everyone, but at the same time we have to attack with everyone. Hopefully we can stay compact, play as a unit, and we’ll have more chances to get something."

It's been a notably more tranquil window for City, who are obviously caught up in the pursuit of their second consecutive league title. However, it was confirmed yesterday that Croatia Under-19 captain Ante Palaversa has joined the club, while Wales international striker Rabbi Matondo looks set to move to Schalke for £11.5m.
Breaking transfer news emerging from St James' Park is that Atlanta United striker Miguel Almiron is flying to Tyneside to secure a £20m move to Newcastle - that would break the club's previous record transfer fee of £16m paid for Michael Own in 2005.
As Guardiola discussed in his pre-match press conference yesterday, victory is the only result that City can afford from this game. The win would move them within a point of fellow title-chasers Liverpool, who face Leicester tomorrow evening.
Can Newcastle end a baron run against City tonight? Their last victory over the Manchester outfit came in 2005, though Pep Guardiola's men have fallen at the hands of Leicester City and Crystal Palace so far this season.
It's a big opportunity for 21-year old midfielder Sean Longstaff to shine - he starts his third consecutive Premier League game tonight.
It looks like a 5-3-2 from Newcastle, with DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Ritchie deployed in the wing-back roles. Perhaps Benitez sees this one as a case of damage limitation against a potentially rampant City side.
Manchester City team
Here's how the reigning champions line up tonight:

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo; Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne; Sané, Agüero, Sterling.

Subs: Muric, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden

Newcastle United team
Here's how the hosts line up tonight:

Dubravka; Yedlin, Schär, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu; Perez, Rondón.

Subs: Woodman, Manquillo, Clark, Fernández, Kenedy, Roberts, Murphy

Live commentary will resume around one hour before kick off as we bring you the team news.
Pep Guardiola quotes
Guardiola was questioned on the benefits and drawbacks of playing before or after fellow title-contenders Liverpool. Here's what he had to say:

"When we play later, when we play early, the only chance we have is to win the games. If we don't it's almost over.

"We have the pressure and feel the pressure but we have to handle it. There are many points left to win. We can't think too much about that and think about what we have to do."

Rafa Benitez quotes
Here's what Rafa Benitez had to say ahead of the game:

"Each manager is managing the team he has, depending on the characteristics of his players.

"If you have top players you attack. But we need balance. One point could make all the difference, and goal difference is important for us as you have seen."

Manchester City team news
Pep Guardiola and his medical staff will monitor the fitness of full-back Benjamin Mendy, while Vincent Kompany remains unavailable with a muscle problem.

Like their hosts, City are expected to revert to a stronger team than the one that put Burnley to the sword on Saturday.

Newcastle United team news
Newcastle made seven changes for the defeat to Watford on Saturday and will recall key players for the clash with City.

Joselu is sidelined with a sprained ankle, while midfield trio Mohamed Diame, Jonjo Shelvey and Ki Sung-yeung have also been ruled out of contention.

The reverse fixture for this tie, which took place in September, saw City run out 2-1 winners at the Etihad. Raheem Sterling's early strike was cancelled out by DeAndre Yedlin's equaliser on the half-hour mark, but the game was settled by Kyle Walker's drilled effort from 30 yards in the second-half.
Manchester City have not lost to Newcastle in 22 meetings - that's their longest unbeaten streak against any top-flight side. The Magpies have held the Citizens to two draws in the last 10 league encounters at St James'.
Both sides come into this game on the back of FA Cup action at the weekend. Newcastle bowed out of the competition with a 2-0 defeat to Watford at St James' Park, while City progressed with a 5-0 thumping over Burnley.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City. I am Jake Horwood and I will be taking you through all the action.
