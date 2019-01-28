As it happened: Newcastle United complete second-half turnaround against Manchester City
Follow the text commentary of Newcastle United vs Manchester City live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 20:00 GMT.
Raheem Sterling crossed the ball to the back post where Sané was lurking, and the ball ricocheted back to the Argentine who swept the ball home with his left foot. 0-1.
This one begins in just under 15 minutes.
"We haven’t had a long week since November. Everybody’s involved, they know it, and the next game we’ll change players too. If we achieve the title it will be good, if not, that’s life.
But everybody’s going to be involved because this is the only way to have every single game the right legs, the right mentality to win the games."
"It’s a big challenge for us. They’re a very good team with a great manager, so I think that we have to do everything right in order to text something. But we are capable to do it.
When you see the stats, normally they have possession and it’s quite difficult to get the ball from them, so you have to defend, you have to be sure that when you regain the ball you play a good counter attack.
We have to defend with everyone, but at the same time we have to attack with everyone. Hopefully we can stay compact, play as a unit, and we’ll have more chances to get something."
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo; Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne; Sané, Agüero, Sterling.
Subs: Muric, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden
Dubravka; Yedlin, Schär, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu; Perez, Rondón.
Subs: Woodman, Manquillo, Clark, Fernández, Kenedy, Roberts, Murphy
"When we play later, when we play early, the only chance we have is to win the games. If we don't it's almost over.
"We have the pressure and feel the pressure but we have to handle it. There are many points left to win. We can't think too much about that and think about what we have to do."
"Each manager is managing the team he has, depending on the characteristics of his players.
"If you have top players you attack. But we need balance. One point could make all the difference, and goal difference is important for us as you have seen."
Like their hosts, City are expected to revert to a stronger team than the one that put Burnley to the sword on Saturday.
Joselu is sidelined with a sprained ankle, while midfield trio Mohamed Diame, Jonjo Shelvey and Ki Sung-yeung have also been ruled out of contention.