Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream Score in Premier League 2019
Matchday live text commentary blog from Old Trafford as Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports.
The host's will still be without long term absentees Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk returns after being suspended for the midweek draw with Bayern Munich. But fellow defender Dejan Lovren will miss out again with a hamstring problem.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is nearing a return to action having stepped up his training following a long layoff due to injury. But Joe Gomez - out with a fractured leg - is still on the treatment table for the foreseeable.
"I'm focusing on us and what we have to do to get to where we want to be. It's a three-horse race for the title and fourth, that's my focus."
"I played a few of these [games against Liverpool] myself and know the magnitude of it for the fans and everyone who works here."
"It's our job to be focusing and channelling all that energy into performance mode when we start the game on Sunday."
Jurgen Klopp also spoke to reporters previewing the match...
"There is no doubt that he [Solskjaer] will be the manager next year as well, that's clear."
“We have a chance to play an outstanding last period of the season, starting with one of the most difficult games. Even if we were 20 points ahead there is no guarantee we will win away at United."
“It [the title] will never be decided 12 matchdays before the end. They will all be tough. Now it is a really big one, I know that, I respect that."
Jamie Carragher writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph has highlighted that "Every title race has a defining week - this is Liverpool's". With a home match in midweek against a confident and impressive Watford and a trip to Goodison Park next Sunday, it certainly has that feeling of being a big week for his former side.
The main headline in The Times carries the same sentiment: "Klopp faces big day in quest to rebuild dynasty." Also in the paper, Nemanja Vidic makes his prediction ahead of the match: "Positive United will pinch it if they defend as a team."
Today's Guardian features an interview with Ashley Young who says that "United will take massive belief into the Liverpool game," having lost only one game in their past 13 since Solskjaer took over.
Such a result would severely hamper Liverpool’s bid to claim a first championship in 29 years; this being the visitor's match in hand, only increased the pressure on Liverpool to turn up and make it count.
Anything but a win, realistically, will be interpreted as a shift in the title race towards Manchester City. The margins are tight and this game represents, not only a huge test, but also a huge opportunity to show their intent in not letting City have it too easy.
Under normal circumstances, a draw at Manchester United would be a good outcome for Liverpool - they have, after all, lost seven of their last nine league trips to the home of their fiercest rivals.
But United have every right to be confident. Just nine weeks ago their supporters approached their trip to Anfield with dread, and their team were soundly beaten.
However, they will approach the return with nothing but relish, even if that means inching the title in City's direction.
I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from Manchester including in-game analysis and opinion on this massive match for Liverpool and their title challenge.
It is a 2:05pm kick-off on Sunday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.