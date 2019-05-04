Arsenal vs Brighton Live Stream Score Blog in EPL 2019
Arsenal and Brighton go head to head at The Emirates at 16:30 BST.
Full auto refresh in 60
One thing that will be interesting to see is how Arsenal approach the game, as they will have one eye on their Europa League Semi-Final, second leg away to Valencia next Thursday.
Pascal Gross is recently back from injury but his header broke Albion's goalless run with his equaliser against Newcastle last week.
Murray is Brighton's top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions and scored against Arsenal last season in the win over them at The Amex.
Brighton's danger men will be Glenn Murray and Pascal Gross.
The man who could hold the key for Arsenal is their front two Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored all three of their goals in their Europa League Semi-Final, first-leg against Valencia on Thursday.
Brighton will be without Jose Izquierdo for the rest of the season, with a knee injury and will also be without Davy Propper again due to a hamstring injury.
The Gunners will be without long-term injury absentees Rob Holding, Hector Bellerín, Aaron Ramsey, Denis Suarez and Danny Welbeck.
However, Laurent Koscielny is expected to be fit despite being substituted against Valencia because of fatigue.
However, a point for Cardiff and Brighton lose tomorrow, then it means Cardiff would either need a mammoth win away to Manchester United on the final day, or Brighton to lose massively to Manchester City on the final day of the season.
Brighton could be safe before they have even kicked a ball if Cardiff lose at home to Crystal Palace.
The Gunners are still chasing a top four place to guarantee Champions League football for next season.
Arsenal take on Brighton in what could be a big game for both sides.