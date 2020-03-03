Leicester City vs Birmingham City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020 (0-0)
Leicester City will be aiming to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals against Birmingham City | Photo: Getty/ Michael Regan

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, analysis and lineups for Leicester City vs Birmingham City!

 

20:553 hours ago

Match Preview

If you want to read up on more stats and facts before the game make sure to have a look at our match preview!
20:543 hours ago

How to watch Leicester City vs Birmingham City Live TV and Stream

The FA Cup Fifth Round fixture is being streamed live on Facebook. The stream can be found on the Emirates FA Cup page. 

If you want live updates from the game, make sure to hang around and follow the coverage here on VAVEL.com!

20:533 hours ago

20:493 hours ago

Clotet looking forward to facing Leicester

''I am looking forward to Wednesday, it is a very good test, we love the cup, we know it is 90 minutes or more to decide the winner. We are playing against a stronger opposition who are third in the Premier League, they will be in the Champions League next year.''
20:483 hours ago

20:463 hours ago

Rodgers sees cup game as opportunity to improve

''It's another opportunity for us, we haven't been as consistent in the last 7/8 games as we would have liked. But now it's about that unity of everyone on the field.

There's no doubt we can play better and we have to improve the intensity on the ball- that's absolutely key for us.''

20:453 hours ago

Birmingham City: Predicted XI

Camp, Colin, Roberts, Dean, Pedersen, Montero, Gardner, Sunjic, Crowley, Jutkiewicz, Hogan 
20:394 hours ago

Leicester City: Predicted XI

Ward, Justin, Morgan, Bennett, Fuchs, Choudhury, Praet, Albrighton, Tielemans, Gray, Iheanacho 
20:364 hours ago

20:334 hours ago

Birmingham City Team News

Birmingham will be without Jeremie Bela and Jude Bellingham as they remain out, completing recovery protocols set by the club. 

 

Scott Hogan may start for Pep Clotet's side. The striker on loan from Aston Villa has scored six goals in seven games since joining in January. 

20:324 hours ago

20:274 hours ago

Leicester City Team News

After missing out on the game against Norwich, Jamie Vardy has been ruled out of this fixture with a calf injury. He is expected to return to the squad when Leicester face Aston Villa on Monday night. 

 

Players such as Danny Ward, Marc Albrighton, Demarai Gray, James Justin and Ryan Bennett are expected to get a chance to prove their worth to Brendan Rodgers as they look for some valuable game time. 

20:254 hours ago

Long time no see

The last time the two teams met was at St Andrews Stadium over six years ago in January 2014. Leicester sat top of the Championship and increased their gap at the summit with a 2-1 win over the Blues. 

Goals from Lloyd Dyer and Jamie Vardy proved a consolation from Peter Lovenkrands meaningless and the Foxes travelled home with the three points. 

20:194 hours ago

20:104 hours ago

Contrasting Form

Leicester City are currently going through a rough patch in the Premier League with Brendan Rodgers side without a win since January. The Foxes will be looking to progress into the quarter finals of the FA Cup and to regain some positive momentum.

Birmingham City have had a great run of games over the past few weeks with the Blues currently unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions.

20:034 hours ago

Good Evening!

Hello and welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City! The game is set to kick off at the King Power Stadium at 19:45pm GMT so make sure you're following the live updates here on VAVEL.
19:554 hours ago
