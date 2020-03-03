Leicester City vs Birmingham City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Match Preview
How to watch Leicester City vs Birmingham City Live TV and Stream
Clotet looking forward to facing Leicester
Rodgers sees cup game as opportunity to improve
There's no doubt we can play better and we have to improve the intensity on the ball- that's absolutely key for us.''
Birmingham City: Predicted XI
Leicester City: Predicted XI
Birmingham City Team News
Scott Hogan may start for Pep Clotet's side. The striker on loan from Aston Villa has scored six goals in seven games since joining in January.
Leicester City Team News
Players such as Danny Ward, Marc Albrighton, Demarai Gray, James Justin and Ryan Bennett are expected to get a chance to prove their worth to Brendan Rodgers as they look for some valuable game time.
Long time no see
Goals from Lloyd Dyer and Jamie Vardy proved a consolation from Peter Lovenkrands meaningless and the Foxes travelled home with the three points.
Contrasting Form
Birmingham City have had a great run of games over the past few weeks with the Blues currently unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions.