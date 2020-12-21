Burnley vs Wolves: As it happened - Clarets claim vital three points.
Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

20:443 months ago

Burnley are out of the relegation zone at Christmas, now 4 games unbeaten and up to 16th.

Wolves now sit in the bottom half of the table, with three defeats in four.

That is going to be it from me here tonight. 

It wasn't a complete Christmas cracker but it definitely picked up. 

The perfect Christmas present for Clarets fans, but it was more like coal in the stockings for Wolves fans.

All that is left for me to say is I hope you have a fantastic Christmas all things considered. 

Please take care of yourselves and stay safe!

Thank you for watching along with me today, see you next time!

20:313 months ago

Ashley Barnes headed Burnley into a first half lead after a fantastic cross from Charlie Taylor. 

The Clarets came out after half time flying and grabbed a second goal after 51 minutes. 

Chris Wood thrashed the ball home from close range after a great header back across goal by Ben Mee. 

Fabio Silva scored his first Wolves goal with two minutes of normal time left to play from the penalty spot after Josh Benson barged into him.

Romain Saiss volleyed wide at the back post near the end and Burnley held on for a third win of the season.

20:253 months ago

Burnley clear the corner and Lee Mason blows for full time. 

A fantastic win for the Clarets, Sean Dyche is elated!

20:233 months ago

20:233 months ago

90+6. Wolves have a corner
20:233 months ago

90+5. Saiss has acres at the back post but he volleys Traore's cross past the near post.
20:223 months ago

THAT WAS THE CHANCE
20:213 months ago

90+4. Rodriguez trips Traore cynically, and gets booked for his troubles.
20:193 months ago

90+1. Moutinho gives a foul away by shoving Brownhill to the ground. 

Trying to get the ball back, he stamps on the Burnley midfielder's legs.

VAR says no red card, the game continues.

20:173 months ago

90. Is this the start of the Christmas miracle I mentioned some time ago? 

Five added minutes at Turf Moor for Wolves to snatch an equaliser.

20:163 months ago

SILVA SCORES FROM THE SPOT
20:153 months ago

88. Benson's first action is to give away a foul, clumsily colliding with Silva.

Silva steps up to take.

20:153 months ago

88. PENALTY TO WOLVES!!
20:143 months ago

86. Rodriguez concedes a free kick and allows McNeil to get some treatment. 

The Englishman has been labouring for a little while now. 

Josh Benson is stripped and ready to come on

20:103 months ago

83. At this point, Wolves are after a Christmas miracle to get back into this game. 

They have had no real chances to test Pope despite the amount of attacking talent they have on display.

20:093 months ago

81. Barnes holds the ball up well and wins a free kick to allow Burnley to get their breaths back. 

Change for the home side.

Ashley Barnes, the first scorer, is replaced by Jay Rodriguez.

20:073 months ago

80. Into the final 10 minutes, Wolves are still coming but Burnley are holding firm. 

Taylor and Pieters block another Traore cross. 

20:063 months ago

78. Coady is struggling with a knock at the back for Wolves, but still wins a header against Barnes in the box.

Up the other end, Podence gets past Taylor and Pieters in the box, and his shot is deflected behind.

The short corner, once again, came to nothing.

20:033 months ago

76. Substitution for Wolves. 

Vitinha replaces Neves. 

20:023 months ago

75. Brief VAR check for hand ball by Mee, but it was clearly off his chest.
20:013 months ago

73. Neves fires a volley from a full 35 yards but Pope is equal to it. 

The resulting corner comes to nothing.

19:593 months ago

71. Under 20 minutes to go and Wolves are growing into the game without achieving much.

Coady gives away a free kick about 45 yards from goal for Westwood to float in.

Tarkowski's header goes wide of the goal. 

19:563 months ago

68. Brady dinks the ball into the box and Barnes has a volley blocked by Coady. 

That was Brady's last action, he is replaced by Erik Pieters after going down with injury.

McNeil goes over to the right, Pieters takes his place on the left. 

19:543 months ago

67. Charlie Taylor wins a goal kick with a great tackle on Traore, deflecting the Spaniard's cross back against him.

Excellent defending in the last ten minutes by Burnley

19:533 months ago

65. CHRIS WOOD WITH A GREAT CHANCE!

Westwood clipped the ball through to Wood who turned Kilman, but passed the ball straight at Patricio.

Big chance to kill the game there

19:523 months ago

64. Burnley have fallen back into their shape and are trying to contain Wolves.

35 minutes left to play. 2-0 to the hosts.

19:503 months ago

61. Traore makes an instant impact, hanging the ball up to the back post for Neto.

His header is close to looping in.

19:473 months ago

60. A Burnley goal kick means the substitution for the visitors can take place.

It's a double change with Otasowie and Ait-Nouri coming off for Traore and Fabio Silva.

A back 4 now for Wolves

19:453 months ago

58. Wolves have a corner.

They play it short but the cross goes over everyone.

Pope claims from the second crossing attempt.

19:423 months ago

55. Fabio Silva and Adama Traore are coming on for Wolves.
19:403 months ago

51. Mee heads the ball back across goal from a Westwood free kick. 

It kindly drops to Wood two yards from the goal-line and he volleys into the roof of the net. 

It had been coming!

19:383 months ago

CHRIS WOOD SMASHES HOME FROM TWO YARDS
19:383 months ago

50. BROWNHILL HITS THE BAR!

A Brownhill curler smacks the top of the bar and bounces into the stand behind Patricio's goal. 

19:363 months ago

49. Burnley have started the second period on top, keeping Wolves at bay.
19:353 months ago

47. Saiss gets in the way of his keeper and the ball drops out for a Burnley corner. 

A dangerous corner flashed across the face of goal before another Taylor cross was eventually cleared.

19:333 months ago

46. Burnley get the game back underway. 
19:323 months ago

HALF TIME. Wolves will be hoping for an early Christmas Gift from somewhere.

They'll have to go for it in this second half, but must be careful to protect against the counter. 

The second half kicks off now

19:223 months ago

HALF TIME. Barnes' header from a swift Clarets counter gives Burnley the lead at half time. 

It's not been a Christmas classic here, it's fair to say, but it is picking up.

19:183 months ago

45+2. Lee Mason blows for Half Time.
19:173 months ago

45+1. Otasowie is booked for a late foul.

The free kick is headed down by Tarkowski and Mee flicks it over everyone

19:163 months ago

45. Two added minutes at the end of the first half.
19:143 months ago

43. Both players are alright to continue and the game gets back underway.

Wolves win a free kick in their own box.

19:133 months ago

42. A bit of admin.

Westwood was booked for kicking the ball away after fouling just after the Burnley goal

19:113 months ago

41. A nasty clash of heads between Tarkowski and Otasowie sees play halted as the medical staff come on
19:093 months ago

40. Brownhill curls the free kick inches past the post. 
19:083 months ago

39. Kilman fouls Barnes on the edge of the box. 
19:083 months ago

38. Wolves won a corner after Neves saw his free kick deflected over. 

Neves then volleys the ball wide from 30 yards.

19:073 months ago

35. As Wolves' counter came to nothing, Burnley came away at a canter. 

Taylor ran 60 yards and hung up a cross for Barnes who headed past Patricio

19:053 months ago

ASHLEY BARNES OPENS THE SCORING!
19:043 months ago

34. Free kick for Burnley as Westwood goes down under minimal contact.

Dangerous position for McNeil to deliver, but his delivery was awful.

Wolves' counter attack comes to nothing.

19:013 months ago

30. Wolves get caught in possession in the middle and Westwood attempts to find Brady.

The pass was poor and it gets deflected by Ait-Nouri, but referee Lee Mason gives a goal kick.

18:593 months ago

28. Big chance for Barnes!

A long ball over the top from Pope drops in behind for Barnes who gets a powerful volley away, well saved by Patricio. 

18:563 months ago

25. McNeil's free kick was headed clear and Lowton smashed the rebound well past the post. 

It's been a quiet 25 minutes or so here.

18:543 months ago

23. Burnley get caught on the counter and Wolves break with speed. 

It ends with Neto getting a shot on goal, which Pope claims gratefully. 

In the build up, Otasowie was tripped by Tarkowski but it seemed accidental. 

18:523 months ago

22. The Burnley physios are on the pitch as Mee goes down. 

He jogs off the pitch so should be able to continue and he does come back on.

18:513 months ago

20. Ben Mee is limping about a little after Semedo caught the centre half when Mee made that tackle a couple of minutes ago. 

He would be a big miss if he can't shake it off.

18:493 months ago

19. Wolves have a corner. 

Saiss heads over from an Ait-Nouri cross after another routine set piece.

18:473 months ago

15. A great chance for Wood.

McNeil did well down the left hand side, digging out a cross for the striker who attempted an overhead kick.

It just trickled past the post, Patricio was rooted to the spot. 

18:463 months ago

15. A great chance for Wood.

McNeil did well down the left hand side, digging out a cross for the striker who attempted an overhead kick.

It just trickled past the post, Patricio was rooted to the spot. 

18:453 months ago

14. What a tackle by Ben Mee!

Semedo was played in over the top and, before the Portuguese full back could get a shot off, Mee slid in from out of nowhere.

The flag was up anyway.

18:423 months ago

12. The rain is lashing down meaning the ball is zipping off of the surface away from Wood and Barnes when Burnley go long.
18:393 months ago

8. A free kick from the training ground ended with Neto's shot being blocked. 
18:383 months ago

8. Another free kick for Wolves. 

Otasowie was felled by Tarkowski. 

18:373 months ago

6. Wolves full back Ait-Nouri wins a free kick on the left which Moutinho takes short to Neto.

Neto's cross is good but Wood headed it away from danger.

18:353 months ago

5. A slow opening at Turf Moor, Pope claiming a Neto cross.
18:303 months ago

1.  Wolves get us underway at Turf Moor
18:273 months ago

Here come the teams

Ben Mee and Connor Coady lead their respective teams onto the pitch in the heavy Lancashire rain.
18:253 months ago

Five minute line-up reminder

Burnley.

Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

Wolves.

Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Otasowie, Semedo; Podence, Neto

18:223 months ago

Barnes partners Wood for the 50th time

18:203 months ago

10 minutes to go!

Burnley vs Wolves kicks off in 10 minutes time. 

So get your tea in, get a drink, sit down and relax as we hope for a cracker at Turf Moor!

Don't expect a sleigh of goals, Wolves shape looks quite defensive and Burnley are the league's lowest goal scorers.

 

18:163 months ago

150 up for Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady celebrates his 150th appearance in the Premier League tonight. Congratulations Robbie!
18:133 months ago

Christmas music on for the warm-ups

18:103 months ago

Burnley looking to go 4 unbeaten

18:093 months ago

Dyche likes it against Wolves

17:523 months ago

45 minutes to kick-off

We have three quarters of an hour until kick-off.

Make sure you've got your tea prepared before 5:30, you're not going to want to miss this one.

Expect to see some form of attempt at Christmas based puns tonight!

I can't promise they will be good!

17:473 months ago

Wolves? More like cubs

17:423 months ago

USMNT congratulate Otasowie

17:373 months ago

Visitors check out their surroundings

17:323 months ago

VAVEL Prediction

Sean Dyche will have been delighted with the defensive resilience that his team showed against Aston Villa, but Burnley’s performance was far from perfect. They gave the ball away cheaply on a number of occasions and the lack of an attacking threat, particularly in the second-half, was a little concerning. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers bounced back against Chelsea. They were sliding down the table but that unexpected victory has given them some respite. Nuno Espirito Santo reverted back to the tried and trusted back-three system and the change proved to be decisive. Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto were particularly excellent in the wide-forward roles, causing Chelsea all kinds of problems. 

Last season, this match finished 1-1 and Raul Jimenez’s sensational volley was the headline act of a tight affair. The loss of Jimenez will be huge for Wolves but they have to keep faith with Fabio Silva; his physical presence is still important as a point-of-reference for direct balls. A lack of ruthlessness could be costly against a stingy Burnley defence. 

Prediction: 1-0

By Jonny Bentley. 

17:273 months ago

Nuno makes four changes

Wolves make four changes from the side who beat Chelsea. 

Fabio Silva is dropped down to the bench so Daniel Podence moves up alongside Pedro Neto. 

Coming in for Silva is American teenager Owen Otasowie who came on against The Blues.

Joao Moutinho is back from suspension, replacing Leander Dendoncker. 

Willy Boly is also on the bench, Max Kilman takes his place while Marcal is replaced by Rayan Aït-Nouri. 

17:223 months ago

One change for the Clarets

One change is made by Sean Dyche. 

Ashley Barnes is back in the starting 11 with Jay Rodriguez dropping to the bench.

Still no place for Johann Berg Gudmundsson or Jack Cork as they continue their comebacks from injury.

17:173 months ago

Wolves Team News

Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Otasowie, Semedo; Podence, Neto
17:123 months ago

Burnley Team News

Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

 

17:073 months ago

Can Wolves find a way past Pope?

17:023 months ago

The visitors have arrived

16:573 months ago

Turf Moor looking stunning

16:523 months ago

Team News in 10 minutes!

The teams will be announced in 10 minutes time.
16:473 months ago

Predicted Line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez. 

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal; Podence, Silva, Neto. 

By James Wynn

16:423 months ago

It's Matchday!

It is matchday at Turf Moor as Burnley take on Wolverhampton Wanderers!

Burnley will move out of the relegation zone if they avoid defeat, while Wolves could rise to eighth for a couple of hours at least with a win.

16:373 months ago

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves: Live TV and Stream?

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.

If you can't watch the game on your TV then never fear! I will be here to keep you up to date with all the goings on at Turf Moor.

Right here, live on VAVEL.com.

16:323 months ago

Nuno Espirito Santo on Burnley

Nuno Espirito Santo sent a public warning to his players, reminding them not to feel complacent after the win against Chelsea.

He said: “A lot of admiration for Burnley, for their group of players. They are honest, hard-working and I have a lot of admiration for Sean [Dyche].

“Burnley is a tough opponent with their own specific way, we will try to impose our idea on the pitch better than their idea.

“All of the teams are different. That’s why it is so competitive, that’s why its so unpredictable, because every team is quality and full of ideas.”

16:273 months ago

Sean Dyche on Wolves

The Clarets will have to be at the top of their game according manager Sean Dyche. "Historically, we’ve had good results against them actually, but we’ll have to work hard to ensure we continue that. "They can affect you in different ways and they have to be taken very seriously. “They are a good outfit and have been for a couple of seasons now. They’ve had a couple of injuries and we pass on our best wishes to Raul Jiminez,” said Dyche.
16:223 months ago

Team News - Wolves

Joao Moutinho is back after serving his one match ban for his late sending off against Villa and should go straight back into Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting 11.

Leander Dendoncker faces a battle to be fit and could be replaced by Moutinho after picking up an issue against Chelsea.

Adama Traore is also in contention despite seeming to struggle in his second half substitute appearance against The Blues.

Raul Jimenez is still absent as he recovers from a fractured skull suffered against Arsenal last month.

16:173 months ago

Team News - Burnley

Sean Dyche is likely to field the same starting 11 against this West Midlands opponent as he fielded against the last West Midlands opponent, Aston Villa.

Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez will compete for the role of Chris Wood’s partner.

Jack Cork is stepping up his return from injury and could be on the bench here after teams voted to allow 9 substitutes to be named in the matchday squad.

16:123 months ago

Topsy turvy Wolves need to settle

After beating Chelsea six days ago, Wolves will be looking to create a bit of stability and solidify their top ten place at Turf Moor.

The visitors have only won back-to-back games once this season, which was successive 1-0 wins firstly against Fulham and then away Leeds United.

Three points would see them up to 8th momentarily, as Chelsea vs West Ham United, the two teams who would be capable of overtaking them, play straight after.

16:073 months ago

Clarets look to escape bottom three

A point will take Burnley back above Fulham in the table and out of the relegation zone, but a win would create some daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

The Cottagers leapfrogged today’s hosts after holding on to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday night.

A victory would also see the Clarets move to within one point of Arsenal.

16:023 months ago

Kick-off time

Burnley vs Wolves kicks off at 5:30pm GMT, at Turf Moor, Burnley.
15:573 months ago

Welcome one and all!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

My name is Luke Williamson and I will be taking you through the game with pre-game analysis, team news and updates as it happens live.

All right here on VAVEL.com.

