Burnley vs Wolves: As it happened - Clarets claim vital three points.

BURNLEY 2-1 WOLVES. FULL TIME
The Clarets came out after half time flying and grabbed a second goal after 51 minutes.
Chris Wood thrashed the ball home from close range after a great header back across goal by Ben Mee.
Fabio Silva scored his first Wolves goal with two minutes of normal time left to play from the penalty spot after Josh Benson barged into him.
Romain Saiss volleyed wide at the back post near the end and Burnley held on for a third win of the season.
A fantastic win for the Clarets, Sean Dyche is elated!
Trying to get the ball back, he stamps on the Burnley midfielder's legs.
VAR says no red card, the game continues.
Five added minutes at Turf Moor for Wolves to snatch an equaliser.
GOAL!! SILVA
Silva steps up to take.
The Englishman has been labouring for a little while now.
Josh Benson is stripped and ready to come on
They have had no real chances to test Pope despite the amount of attacking talent they have on display.
Change for the home side.
Ashley Barnes, the first scorer, is replaced by Jay Rodriguez.
Taylor and Pieters block another Traore cross.
Up the other end, Podence gets past Taylor and Pieters in the box, and his shot is deflected behind.
The short corner, once again, came to nothing.
Vitinha replaces Neves.
The resulting corner comes to nothing.
Coady gives away a free kick about 45 yards from goal for Westwood to float in.
Tarkowski's header goes wide of the goal.
That was Brady's last action, he is replaced by Erik Pieters after going down with injury.
McNeil goes over to the right, Pieters takes his place on the left.
Excellent defending in the last ten minutes by Burnley
Westwood clipped the ball through to Wood who turned Kilman, but passed the ball straight at Patricio.
Big chance to kill the game there
35 minutes left to play. 2-0 to the hosts.
His header is close to looping in.
It's a double change with Otasowie and Ait-Nouri coming off for Traore and Fabio Silva.
A back 4 now for Wolves
They play it short but the cross goes over everyone.
Pope claims from the second crossing attempt.
It kindly drops to Wood two yards from the goal-line and he volleys into the roof of the net.
It had been coming!
GOAL!! WOOD
A Brownhill curler smacks the top of the bar and bounces into the stand behind Patricio's goal.
A dangerous corner flashed across the face of goal before another Taylor cross was eventually cleared.
Burnley 1-0 Wolves: Half Time
They'll have to go for it in this second half, but must be careful to protect against the counter.
The second half kicks off now
Burnley 1-0 Wolves: Half Time
It's not been a Christmas classic here, it's fair to say, but it is picking up.
Burnley 1-0 Wolves: Half Time
The free kick is headed down by Tarkowski and Mee flicks it over everyone
Wolves win a free kick in their own box.
Westwood was booked for kicking the ball away after fouling just after the Burnley goal
Neves then volleys the ball wide from 30 yards.
Taylor ran 60 yards and hung up a cross for Barnes who headed past Patricio
GOAL!! BARNES
Dangerous position for McNeil to deliver, but his delivery was awful.
Wolves' counter attack comes to nothing.
The pass was poor and it gets deflected by Ait-Nouri, but referee Lee Mason gives a goal kick.
A long ball over the top from Pope drops in behind for Barnes who gets a powerful volley away, well saved by Patricio.
It's been a quiet 25 minutes or so here.
It ends with Neto getting a shot on goal, which Pope claims gratefully.
In the build up, Otasowie was tripped by Tarkowski but it seemed accidental.
He jogs off the pitch so should be able to continue and he does come back on.
He would be a big miss if he can't shake it off.
Saiss heads over from an Ait-Nouri cross after another routine set piece.
McNeil did well down the left hand side, digging out a cross for the striker who attempted an overhead kick.
It just trickled past the post, Patricio was rooted to the spot.
Semedo was played in over the top and, before the Portuguese full back could get a shot off, Mee slid in from out of nowhere.
The flag was up anyway.
Otasowie was felled by Tarkowski.
Neto's cross is good but Wood headed it away from danger.
Here come the teams
Five minute line-up reminder
Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.
Wolves.
Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Otasowie, Semedo; Podence, Neto
Barnes partners Wood for the 50th time
10 minutes to go!
So get your tea in, get a drink, sit down and relax as we hope for a cracker at Turf Moor!
Don't expect a sleigh of goals, Wolves shape looks quite defensive and Burnley are the league's lowest goal scorers.
150 up for Robbie Brady
Christmas music on for the warm-ups
Warming up to some Christmas classics...
Burnley looking to go 4 unbeaten
Dyche likes it against Wolves
45 minutes to kick-off
Make sure you've got your tea prepared before 5:30, you're not going to want to miss this one.
Expect to see some form of attempt at Christmas based puns tonight!
I can't promise they will be good!
Wolves? More like cubs
USMNT congratulate Otasowie
Coming off his @PLinUSA debut last week, Owen Otasowie makes his first @premierleague start today for @Wolves at Burnley!
Congrats Owen! 🇺🇸
Visitors check out their surroundings
Checking out the pitch on arrival. #BURWOL
VAVEL Prediction
Wolverhampton Wanderers bounced back against Chelsea. They were sliding down the table but that unexpected victory has given them some respite. Nuno Espirito Santo reverted back to the tried and trusted back-three system and the change proved to be decisive. Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto were particularly excellent in the wide-forward roles, causing Chelsea all kinds of problems.
Last season, this match finished 1-1 and Raul Jimenez’s sensational volley was the headline act of a tight affair. The loss of Jimenez will be huge for Wolves but they have to keep faith with Fabio Silva; his physical presence is still important as a point-of-reference for direct balls. A lack of ruthlessness could be costly against a stingy Burnley defence.
Prediction: 1-0
By Jonny Bentley.
Nuno makes four changes
Fabio Silva is dropped down to the bench so Daniel Podence moves up alongside Pedro Neto.
Coming in for Silva is American teenager Owen Otasowie who came on against The Blues.
Joao Moutinho is back from suspension, replacing Leander Dendoncker.
Willy Boly is also on the bench, Max Kilman takes his place while Marcal is replaced by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
One change for the Clarets
Ashley Barnes is back in the starting 11 with Jay Rodriguez dropping to the bench.
Still no place for Johann Berg Gudmundsson or Jack Cork as they continue their comebacks from injury.
Wolves Team News
Burnley Team News
Can Wolves find a way past Pope?
Nick Pope has kept clean sheets in five #PL matches this season - and he's registered maximum bonus points in all bar one of them 🧤⛔️
Do you own the Burnley 'keeper?#FPL pic.twitter.com/577cVvccMx — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 21, 2020
The visitors have arrived
Turf Moor looking stunning
Team News in 10 minutes!
Predicted Line-ups
Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal; Podence, Silva, Neto.
By James Wynn
It's Matchday!
Burnley will move out of the relegation zone if they avoid defeat, while Wolves could rise to eighth for a couple of hours at least with a win.
How to watch Burnley vs Wolves: Live TV and Stream?
If you can't watch the game on your TV then never fear! I will be here to keep you up to date with all the goings on at Turf Moor.
Right here, live on VAVEL.com.
Nuno Espirito Santo on Burnley
He said: “A lot of admiration for Burnley, for their group of players. They are honest, hard-working and I have a lot of admiration for Sean [Dyche].
“Burnley is a tough opponent with their own specific way, we will try to impose our idea on the pitch better than their idea.
“All of the teams are different. That’s why it is so competitive, that’s why its so unpredictable, because every team is quality and full of ideas.”
Sean Dyche on Wolves
Team News - Wolves
Leander Dendoncker faces a battle to be fit and could be replaced by Moutinho after picking up an issue against Chelsea.
Adama Traore is also in contention despite seeming to struggle in his second half substitute appearance against The Blues.
Raul Jimenez is still absent as he recovers from a fractured skull suffered against Arsenal last month.
Team News - Burnley
Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez will compete for the role of Chris Wood’s partner.
Jack Cork is stepping up his return from injury and could be on the bench here after teams voted to allow 9 substitutes to be named in the matchday squad.
Topsy turvy Wolves need to settle
The visitors have only won back-to-back games once this season, which was successive 1-0 wins firstly against Fulham and then away Leeds United.
Three points would see them up to 8th momentarily, as Chelsea vs West Ham United, the two teams who would be capable of overtaking them, play straight after.
Clarets look to escape bottom three
The Cottagers leapfrogged today’s hosts after holding on to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday night.
A victory would also see the Clarets move to within one point of Arsenal.
Kick-off time
Welcome one and all!
My name is Luke Williamson and I will be taking you through the game with pre-game analysis, team news and updates as it happens live.
All right here on VAVEL.com.
Wolves now sit in the bottom half of the table, with three defeats in four.
That is going to be it from me here tonight.
It wasn't a complete Christmas cracker but it definitely picked up.
The perfect Christmas present for Clarets fans, but it was more like coal in the stockings for Wolves fans.
All that is left for me to say is I hope you have a fantastic Christmas all things considered.
Please take care of yourselves and stay safe!
Thank you for watching along with me today, see you next time!