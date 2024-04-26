Manchester United vs Burnley: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 35, 2024

Trying to make sense of Manchester United this season is a fruitless endeavour.

The fact that they currently sit in sixth place is a damning indictment on the rest of the league.

Following a 4-2 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night, the Red Devils moved back up the table and extended their “unbeaten run” (including three draws) to four games.

Opinion seems to be split on whether Erik Ten Hag’s side played well against the Blades. With the side bottom of the table taking the lead twice at Old Trafford.

The United manager had his say on the matter: “I think we played quite well, also creating many more chances. Many positives but also some negatives.”

Burnley have looked more like the side that bossed the Championship in the past few weeks.

Vincent Kompany’s team are unbeaten in five of their six games, including an excellent performance against fellow strugglers Sheffield United and a brilliant display against Chelsea.

The Clarets still find themselves in the relegation zone but are now just three points from safety with a real chance of survival.

Despite the game being played at the Theatre of Dreams, there is plenty of reason for Burnley to feel optimistic.

The English giants have failed to win in nearly half of their Premier League home games this season.

Kompany believes his side should “embrace the challenge” of visiting the famous ground.

A wondergoal from Bruno Fernandes separated the sides earlier this season, as United won 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Team News

Manchester United’s centre-back injury crisis continues for the visit of Burnley.

The Red Devils’ lack of partners for England international, Harry Maguire may have been part of the reason they looked so shaky at the back during the week.

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala all look as though they will continue to be on the sideline, meaning Casemiro will likely continue his new role at the back.

Star winger Marcus Rashford missed the mid-week game and will likely miss this one too.

Luke Shaw continues to be absent whilst Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia remain out.

In brighter news, Mason Mount looks as though he will be able to take part in this game. Whether that is from the bench, or the start is unknown.

There was concern from some that South African striker Lyle Foster might not be available for this game after he limped off against Sheffield United.

But the Burnley manager revealed that he will be “fine” for this game.

There had been hope that Luca Koleosho may be able to return having been on the sidelines since December. But it appears that won’t be the case.

In other news, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are all out for the remainder of the season.

Likely Line-ups

Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen; Foster, Odobert



Key Players

A player who seemingly divides opinion throughout the whole league and the Manchester United fanbase.

The Portuguese star wears his heart on his sleeve and sometimes that boils over and goes against him.

There is no doubting the talent the attacking midfielder possesses with 26 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has stepped it up a gear in recent weeks having scored seven goals in his past five games.

Debatably his biggest strength is his availability.

Fernandes has played in 32 of United’s 33 games this season. In each one of those games, he has completed 90 minutes. In an era where there appear to be more injuries than ever before, his constant presence is a testament to his fitness.

While this has not been a great season for the red half of Manchester, it would have been a whole lot worse if they did not have their captain.

The Danish winger has quietly amassed an impressive season in Lancashire.

His manager speaks incredibly highly of him: “He had injuries, and it took him a while to come into his own, but now you can see he’s got a goal threat, he’s got speed, he works for the team.”

His ability to link play between the defence and the attack has been vital in The Clarets’ revival towards the back end of the season.

A key weapon in his arsenal is his pace. Burnley will likely not see as much of their ball as they are accustomed to, so Larsen’s speed will be vital when Burnley have the chance to counterattack.

The man on loan from Hoffenheim has impressed in recent weeks and if Burnley are to stay up, he will have a huge role to play.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 15:00 BST

How can I watch?

With the game being a three o'clock kick, it won’t be televised in the UK.

