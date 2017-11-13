England see out another goalless draw against the Canarinho's

With that comes the end to tonights live commentary of the international friendly between England and Brazil. I have been Brogan Clasper running you through the game, until next time.

Brazil looked good going forward - however, the youthful England back-line done themselves justice against some of the best players in world football right now.

Another good test for the England youngsters. All done themselves justice defensively but England as a whole struggled when going forward - not too concerning considering the players out injured.

Soares Dias blows for FULL TIME!

90+3' - Walker breaks down the right but his cross is just too much for Abraham to latch on to.

90+2' - The game has lost the little intensity it had with only one minute to go.

90+1' - Neymar runs at the England defence but his shot is dragged well wide.

90' - Three minutes to be added on.

90' - England Substitution: Livermore OFF Rose ON

89' - CHANCE! England break and Solanke has his chance but his first touch is just a little heavy and Alisson is out quickly to clear the danger.

88' - Two minutes of normal time left, surely not another 0-0 draw.

87' - Hart has done well tonight in the little he has had to deal with - will give Gareth Southgate a lot to consider.

85' - Good save from Hart after some lovely football from the visitors - Paulinho strikes it straight at Hart though.

83' - WHAT A PASS! An unbelievable ball from Marcelo to Willian on the other side of the pitch - who is offside.

81' - Young straight into the action with a superb sliding challenge on Willian preventing a certain goal.

80' - England Substitution: Bertrand OFF Young ON

80' - Neymar goes down looking for a free kick - the referee does not fall for it.

79' - Captain, Dier takes but it is well wide.

79' - Free kick to England.

77' - POST! Fernandinho's long ranged effort hits the post - a major let-off for England.

(continued) Brazil Substitution: Jesus OFF Firmino ON

76' - England Substitutions: Vardy and Rashford OFF Solanke and Abraham ON

75' - Gomez eased off the ball as England look to make a substitution.

73' - England finding themselves higher up the pitch a little more often now as they look to have settled once again.

70' - England with a bit more possession in the visitor's half. It does not amount to anything and the Brazil counter is broken down in the nick of time.

69' - Bertrand breaks down the left, but there is only Vardy in the box as his cross is collected by Alisson.

67' - Brazil Substitutions: Coutinho and Augusto OFF Willian and Fernandinho ON

65' - Gomez in the thick of the action as he is brought down by Gabriel Jesus - who has returned to the pitch.

64' - Joe Gomez does really well to break down the Brazil attack and then turns defence into attack.

63' - Free kick to England which results in Walker's long ranged effort being blocked.

62' - Alisson rushes out of his box to clear a long ball - England forwards ruled offside anyway.

59' - With Aguero rushed to the hospital earlier, Manchester City fans will be concerned now as Jesus looks in a lot of pain.

58' - Coutinho finds himself in space but his shot is straight at Joe Hart who catches with ease.

57' - Much like the first half, England really struggling to get numbers forward in order to counter-attack.

54' - The free kick is wasted as Maguire climbs on top of the Brazilian defender. Livermore then has his name added to the book for a poor challenge on Neymar.

53' - Rashford is brought down by Casemiro who is left by the quick feet of the Manchester United forward.

52' - A free kick is awarded against Vardy for handball, looked very harsh as he had his back turned to the ball.

51' - After some quick feet from Gabriel Jesus, he then plays in Coutinho who clumsily knocks the ball out for an England goal kick.

50' - Livermore gives the ball away very easily - the hosts really need to do better in keeping possession.

48' - Livermore and Alves now going head-to-head after Alves kicks out at the England man.

47' - CLOSE! Jesus forces Joe Hart into a fine stop with his feet - a let off for some sloppy England defending.

46' - We are back underway at Wembley!

A lot of possession for Brazil - however, very little in terms of clear chances created by either team. The England defence doing well in stopping the visitors in the final third. But it must be said that the Three Lions are struggling to stop Brazil's passing game.

45+2' - Half Time!

45+1' - Marcelo crosses but Paulinho's header is well wide.

45' - There will be a minimum of two minutes added time.

43' - The hosts looking like they are trying to see out the half as they keep possession well.

42' - Lingard gives away a foul after a late challenge on Casemiro.

40' - England certainly look more settled after a wave of Brazil attacks.

37' - Rashford takes the free kick but a foul is given against England in the box.

37' - Lingard straight into the action as he wins a free kick for the hosts.

36' - Dier's blushes are spared by Stones after he loses the ball in a dangerous position.

34' - England Substitution: Loftus-Cheek OFF Lingard ON

33' - Dier does really well to keep the ball but the England attack is broken down by the visitors, who counter.

32' - Another beautiful through ball from Neymar to Jesus - who once again is offside.

29' - England really struggling to get any sort of attack going it must be said as they are camped in their own half.

28' - England get a free kick in their own half - a lot of possession and not a lot of chances here at Wembley so far.

27' - Maguire had time but did not make the most of it and ends up kicking the ball out under the pressure of the Brazil press.

25' - Stones makes up for previous error by clearing the ball away from Neymar. He then goes down after it looks like he may have stretched too far.

23' - A superb ball from Neymar finds Jesus who rounds Hart but is ruled offside - John Stones let off as he was caught out by Jesus there.

21' - Neymar runs away from Dier and releases the ball to Alves - his cross is headed away by Maguire.

19' - Ex-Tottenham midfielder Paulinho strikes from outside the box but again it flies well over.

18' - Rashford strikes a fierce effort on goal which is collected well by Alisson.

16' - Dani Alves wins a free kick for the visitors following a dramatic fall to the floor.

14' - England's back three dealing fairly well with what Brazil have had to offer so far.

13' - Joe Hart forced into his first save of the night as Gabriel Jesus nods on from a whipped in ball by Alves.

11' - Brazil gets forward and Neymar strikes the ball well over the bar from distance.

11' - England having some signs of breaking on the counter - however, the final has not been good enough.

9' - A cheap foul given away by Dani Alves on Ryan Bertrand deep in the England half.

8' - The visitors turning the style on, but their multiple flick ons do not amount to anything.

6' - Brazil looking really good going forward - England camped in their own half.

4' - First shot of the game goes to Brazil. However, it was well off target by Alves - never going to trouble Hart from that distance.

3' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek does well to stop the trickery of Neymar, which then breaks into an England counter.

2' - Dani Alves down after a collision with Jamie Vardy - slowly getting back to his feet.

1' - England trying to play the possession game which ends up in Joe Hart being closed down and having to put the ball out of play.

1' - KICK OFF! The referee blows his whistle and we are underway at Wembley.

A dramatic entrance in front of the Wembley crowd ahead of the national anthems.

Both teams in the tunnel awaiting the nod to walk out. Just over five minutes to kick off.

Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus all start for Brazil tonight - a huge task for the England defence to deal with then?

Brazil Starting XI: Alisson, Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo, Paulinho, Casemiro, Augusto, Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Also, Joe Gomez gets his full starting debut and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains in the squad after his impressive debut against Germany.

So, team news is out for the Three Lions and Joe Hart returns between the sticks for tonight - does he have a big point to prove following a good performance from Jordan Pickford on Friday night?

England Substitutes: Pickford, Gunn, Trippier, Rose, Cahill, Keane, Young, Cook, Lingard, Abraham, Solanke

England Starting XI: Hart, Gomez, Stones, Maguire, Walker, Livermore, Loftus-Cheek, Dier, Bertrand, Rashford, Vardy

Just over an hour till kick off in tonight's friendly. Team news to be announced shortly.

"We have to see how the game progresses but I won't have any hesitation in putting them on the pitch."

"It's a very easy squad to settle into. The senior players are very open, very welcoming. Most of the squad are young anyway so know each other from younger age groups."

England boss Gareth Southgate commented on his young players: "Those (Solanke, Cook and Gunn) guys have fitted in off the field no problem which helps them to fit in on the field - and they're good players, so in training, they look fine."

Brazil Key Players: As mentioned previously, Brazil have the options of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus in their ranks. Two of the world's hottest young players at this current time. Since joining City, Jesus has more than matched the standards set by Sergio Aguero when the Argentine has missed out through injury - a player the England defenders will be well aware of.

England Key Players: An impressive debut for Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed just what the 21-year-old is capable of. He dominated the midfield and still looked like he had more to offer going forward - certainly one to watch. Also, John Stones will have to be on top of his game as he faces the attacking presence of Neymar, Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus just to name a few.

Brazil Team News: Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino could feature after sitting on the bench for the 2-0 win over Peru. Also, Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson could also make a start in goal for the visitors.

However, Southgate has confirmed that Tottenham's Eric Dier will remain the captain - coming after his first ever game as skipper against Die Mannschaft.

England Team News: There is no updated injury news following the draw against Germany on Friday night. It is believed that Gareth Southgate may make some major changes to the starting XI with the inclusion of the promising Under 21 trio - Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn.

England haven't had much joy over the years against Brazil - that victory being the first since 1990.

England and the Canarinho will meet for the first time in over four years. In 2013 the two footballing giants met twice in the space of a matter of months. The most recent of the meetings ending in a 2-2 draw and the earlier of the two finishing in a 2-1 England victory, with Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney both getting on the score-sheet.

Much like the Three Lions' previous opponents - Brazil topped their qualifying group, only losing the one game.

Brazil head to Wembley ahead of this international friendly, on the back of a very successful qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's international friendly clash between England and Brazil. I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through the game at Wembley.