England see out another goalless draw against the Canarinho's
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

With that comes the end to tonights live commentary of the international friendly between England and Brazil. I have been Brogan Clasper running you through the game, until next time.

Brazil looked good going forward - however, the youthful England back-line done themselves justice against some of the best players in world football right now. 

Another good test for the England youngsters. All done themselves justice defensively but England as a whole struggled when going forward - not too concerning considering the players out injured. 

Soares Dias blows for FULL TIME!

90+3' - Walker breaks down the right but his cross is just too much for Abraham to latch on to. 

90+2' - The game has lost the little intensity it had with only one minute to go. 

90+1' - Neymar runs at the England defence but his shot is dragged well wide. 

90' - Three minutes to be added on.

90' - England Substitution: Livermore OFF Rose ON

89' - CHANCE! England break and Solanke has his chance but his first touch is just a little heavy and Alisson is out quickly to clear the danger.

88' - Two minutes of normal time left, surely not another 0-0 draw.

87' - Hart has done well tonight in the little he has had to deal with - will give Gareth Southgate a lot to consider. 

85' - Good save from Hart after some lovely football from the visitors - Paulinho strikes it straight at Hart though. 

83' - WHAT A PASS! An unbelievable ball from Marcelo to Willian on the other side of the pitch - who is offside. 

81' - Young straight into the action with a superb sliding challenge on Willian preventing a certain goal. 

80' - England Substitution: Bertrand OFF Young ON

80' - Neymar goes down looking for a free kick - the referee does not fall for it. 

79' - Captain, Dier takes but it is well wide. 

79' - Free kick to England. 

77' - POST! Fernandinho's long ranged effort hits the post - a major let-off for England. 

(continued) Brazil Substitution: Jesus OFF Firmino ON

76' - England Substitutions: Vardy and Rashford OFF  Solanke and Abraham ON

75' - Gomez eased off the ball as England look to make a substitution. 

73' - England finding themselves higher up the pitch a little more often now as they look to have settled once again. 

70' - England with a bit more possession in the visitor's half. It does not amount to anything and the Brazil counter is broken down in the nick of time. 

69' - Bertrand breaks down the left, but there is only Vardy in the box as his cross is collected by Alisson. 

67' - Brazil Substitutions: Coutinho and Augusto OFF Willian and Fernandinho  ON

65' - Gomez in the thick of the action as he is brought down by Gabriel Jesus - who has returned to the pitch. 

64' - Joe Gomez does really well to break down the Brazil attack and then turns defence into attack. 

63' - Free kick to England which results in Walker's long ranged effort being blocked. 

62' - Alisson rushes out of his box to clear a long ball - England forwards ruled offside anyway. 

59' - With Aguero rushed to the hospital earlier, Manchester City fans will be concerned now as Jesus looks in a lot of pain. 

58' - Coutinho finds himself in space but his shot is straight at Joe Hart who catches with ease. 

57' - Much like the first half, England really struggling to get numbers forward in order to counter-attack. 

54' - The free kick is wasted as Maguire climbs on top of the Brazilian defender. Livermore then has his name added to the book for a poor challenge on Neymar. 

53' - Rashford is brought down by Casemiro who is left by the quick feet of the Manchester United forward. 

52' - A free kick is awarded against Vardy for handball, looked very harsh as he had his back turned to the ball. 

51' - After some quick feet from Gabriel Jesus, he then plays in Coutinho who clumsily knocks the ball out for an England goal kick. 

50' - Livermore gives the ball away very easily - the hosts really need to do better in keeping possession. 

48' - Livermore and Alves now going head-to-head after Alves kicks out at the England man. 

47' - CLOSE! Jesus forces Joe Hart into a fine stop with his feet - a let off for some sloppy England defending. 

46' - We are back underway at Wembley!

A lot of possession for Brazil - however, very little in terms of clear chances created by either team. The England defence doing well in stopping the visitors in the final third. But it must be said that the Three Lions are struggling to stop Brazil's passing game. 

45+2' - Half Time!

45+1' - Marcelo crosses but Paulinho's header is well wide. 

45' - There will be a minimum of two minutes added time. 

43' - The hosts looking like they are trying to see out the half as they keep possession well. 

42' - Lingard gives away a foul after a late challenge on Casemiro. 

40' - England certainly look more settled after a wave of Brazil attacks. 

37' - Rashford takes the free kick but a foul is given against England in the box. 

37' - Lingard straight into the action as he wins a free kick for the hosts.

36' - Dier's blushes are spared by Stones after he loses the ball in a dangerous position. 

34' - England Substitution: Loftus-Cheek OFF Lingard ON

33' - Dier does really well to keep the ball but the England attack is broken down by the visitors, who counter. 

32' - Another beautiful through ball from Neymar to Jesus - who once again is offside. 

 