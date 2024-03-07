ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Live Score
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds: match for the in Championship Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
18:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
18:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Brazil
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
17:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Chile
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
16:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Colombia
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
15:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
15:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Spain
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
20:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Canada
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
14:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
USA
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
14:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Mexico
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
13:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
17:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Peru
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
15:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
17:45 hrs
|
No transmission
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
18:45 hrs
|
No transmission
The referee
Players to watch
Anthony Musaba is not far behind with his 5 goals as he looks to continue his positive streak. On the Leeds side, the Dutchman Crysencio Summerville is the scorer of this team, in 33 games he has 15 goals. Daniel James follows him with 11 scores and the MVP who generates the goals is Georgino Rutter with 12 assists.
Latest matches
How is Sheffield Wednesday coming up?
In a possibility of descending. Their direct rivals are Stoke, Rotterdam and Huddersfield. The positive thing is that they have won 4 games in a row and lost 1 in their last appearances. A victory tomorrow and it would send them to 19th position with 41 units.
How does Leeds arrive?
His third place backs him up with 76 points. They seek to reach direct qualification for the Championship, battling directly with Ipswich Town, with a 3-point difference. Their last game against Stoke City was won by a goal from Daniel James.