ADVERTISEMENT

2:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds live, as well as the latest information from the Hillsborough Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

USA Time: 2:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

1:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds: match for the in Championship Match?

This is the start time of the game Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds: of Friday, March 8, 2024, in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, March 8, 2024

18:45 hrs

No transmission

Bolivia

Friday, March 8, 2024

18:45 hrs

No transmission

Brazil

Friday, March 8, 2024

17:45 hrs

No transmission

Chile

Friday, March 8, 2024

16:45 hrs

No transmission

Colombia

Friday, March 8, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Ecuador

Friday, March 8, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Spain

Friday, March 8, 2024

20:45 hrs

No transmission

Canada

Friday, March 8, 2024

14:45 hrs

No transmission

USA

Friday, March 8, 2024

14:45 hrs

No transmission

Mexico

Friday, March 8, 2024

13:45 hrs

No transmission

Paraguay

Friday, March 8, 2024

17:45 hrs

No transmission

Peru

Friday, March 8, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Uruguay

Friday, March 8, 2024

17:45 hrs

No transmission

Venezuela

Friday, March 8, 2024

18:45 hrs

No transmission
1:45 AM2 hours ago

The referee

The referee for this game will be the Englishman Sam Allison with an average of 1 red card and 4 yellow cards per game.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Players to watch

Canadian Ike Ugbo is Sheffield Wednesday's best player with 10 goals in 29 games. Marvin Johnson is a good specialist for assists and has 4 in the most important games.

Anthony Musaba is not far behind with his 5 goals as he looks to continue his positive streak. On the Leeds side, the Dutchman Crysencio Summerville is the scorer of this team, in 33 games he has 15 goals. Daniel James follows him with 11 scores and the MVP who generates the goals is Georgino Rutter with 12 assists.

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Latest matches

In their last matches between Leeds and Sheffield Wed there have been 3 draws, one victory for Sheffield and another for Leeds. In the last game on 9/2/2023 it was a goalless draw.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

How is Sheffield Wednesday coming up?

On the contrary, Sheffield's situation is very different and complicated, they are in 23rd position with 38 points.
  In a possibility of descending. Their direct rivals are Stoke, Rotterdam and Huddersfield. The positive thing is that they have won 4 games in a row and lost 1 in their last appearances. A victory tomorrow and it would send them to 19th position with 41 units.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Leeds arrive?

Leeds is on a good streak, competing to reach the top of first place, winning 4 of its last 5 games and drawing only one.
His third place backs him up with 76 points. They seek to reach direct qualification for the Championship, battling directly with Ipswich Town, with a 3-point difference. Their last game against Stoke City was won by a goal from Daniel James.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

The Championship

The second division of England is on fire, there is not a day that does not have great games with Leicester being the leader with 81 points in the table, followed by Ipswich Town with 78 and Leeds with 76 points. Relegation is on the part of Stoke, Rotherham and Sheffield.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Championship Match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mauricio Gonzalez
Mauricio Gonzalez
Reportero y estudiante de comunicación y medios digitales
10$
25$
50$
Custom