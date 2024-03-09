ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 12 noon on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 noon on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 10 A.M. ON CLARO, STAR+. USA (ET): 10 a.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
History
The last match played between the two sides took place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, where the score did not advance beyond a goalless draw on the scoreboard.
As a curious fact, the first time Preston North End and Stoke City met, the game had a score in favor of Preston by 7 - 0 and it happened in the Premier League in the 1888 / 1889 season.
Stoke City
heir goal this season is to stay in the EFL Championship, right now with 38 points they are 22nd and in the relegation places, although they have the same points as QPR, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, who are out of the red zone.
Preston North End
At the moment they are fighting for promotion and beating Stoke City would help a lot with the purpose. In their most recent game, Preston North End played a goalless draw against Hull City.