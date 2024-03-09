ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Preston North End vs Stoke City live match, as well as the latest information from Deepdale Stadium.
History

In total, the two teams have met 103 times, of which Preston North End have the advantage in the overall record with 48 winning records, while Stoke City won 32 games and there were 23 draws.

The last match played between the two sides took place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, where the score did not advance beyond a goalless draw on the scoreboard.

As a curious fact, the first time Preston North End and Stoke City met, the game had a score in favor of Preston by 7 - 0 and it happened in the Premier League in the 1888 / 1889 season.

Stoke City key player

André Vidigal, the 25-year-old left winger, who in his first season at Stoke City has six goals in 27 games. That's if he hasn't scored in 2024, and his last goal was last December 26. In addition, his poor form has meant that he has only played a total of 12 minutes in the last two games.
Preston North key player

Will Keane, striker. Experienced player of 31 years old, he is in his second season with Preston North, the player has extensive experience in English soccer, he is currently the top scorer of the season for Preston, no doubt the Irishman is taking advantage of his opportunities in the area and with 15 games played he has already scored on 6 occasions.
Stoke City

Stoke City are coming off a 1-0 away loss to Leeds United. Stoke has won two of their last nine matches, leaving a very poor performance on the road. T

heir goal this season is to stay in the EFL Championship, right now with 38 points they are 22nd and in the relegation places, although they have the same points as QPR, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, who are out of the red zone.

Preston North End

The 'Lilywhites' in their last 6 matches have had a favorable performance, as they have obtained several victories, their best result was against Coventry City by 3-0, having a streak of 3 draws and 4 wins and achieving the eighth position in the EFL Championship.

At the moment they are fighting for promotion and beating Stoke City would help a lot with the purpose. In their most recent game, Preston North End played a goalless draw against Hull City.

The match will be played at Deepdale Stadium.

The match between Preston North End and Stoke City will take place at the Deepdale Stadium in the city of Preston (England), the stadium is where Preston North End Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1875 and has a capacity for approximately 23,450 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of Preston North vs Stoke City in EFL Championship!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
