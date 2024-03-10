ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here America vs Tigres Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Tigres match.
What time is America vs Tigres match?
This is the start time of the game America vs Tigres of 9th March in several countries:
|
Where To Watch America vs Tigres around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
March 9, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
March 10, 2024
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
March 9, 2024
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
March 10, 2024
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
March 10, 2024
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
March 9, 2024
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 9, 2024
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
March 10, 2024
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
March 9, 2024
|
21:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
March 9, 2024
|
22:00
Watch out for this Tigres player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; André-Pierre Gignac. The current Tigres striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field; likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker in América has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right hand is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to obtain the victory.
América's final lineup:
L. Malagón; I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky, S. Caceres, C. Calderon; A. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos; A. Zendejas, D. Valdes, J. Quiñones; H. Martin.
Tigres' last lineup:
N. Guzmán; J. Garza, Samir, G. Pizarro, J. Aquino; F. Gorriaran, S. Fierro; M. Flores, F. Córdova, J. Herrera; N. Ibáñez.
Background:
América and Tigres have met on a total of 65 occasions (25 América wins, 20 draws, 19 Tigres wins) where the scales are entirely in favor of the Azulcremas. In terms of goals scored, América beats Tigres, with a total of 90 goals scored and 79 for the visitors. Their last meeting was in the second leg of the Apertura 2023 Grand Final, where América defeated Tigres 3-0 at the Estadio Azteca.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Azteca is an iconic soccer stadium located in Mexico City, inaugurated in 1966, the "Coloso de Santa Ursula" is the current home of Club America, Club America Femenil and Mexican National Team. Its original capacity was around 107,000 spectators, although it has been reduced to around 87,000 spectators due to different remodeling works. Estadio Azteca is best known for being the first stadium in history to host two FIFA World Cup finals. In 1970, it was the scene of the famous final in which Pelé's Brazil won its third cup, and in 1986, it was the venue where Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, won its first World Cup.
Memories of the most beautiful night in the world
Club América returns to its home ground, the Estadio Azteca, for another Liga MX matchday. The Eagles continue to fly at the top of Mexican football, as André Jardine's men put an end to questions of a possible crisis in Coapa, since their defeat against Pachuca, América got back on track to draw with Mazatlán FC 2-2, won the Clasico Joven against the "Celestial Machine" of Cruz Azul in matchday 8 by a final score of 1-0 and last week at the Jalisco Stadium, they overcame Atlas of Guadalajara, obtaining the three points by a final score of 1-5. Currently, América continues its quest to return to the general leadership, as it is in fourth place in the general table, with 21 points from 6 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. Likewise, América arrives as the second best offense of the tournament, with 17 goals scored, so the eagles will have to execute their offensive power in this match.
Looking to come out on top
The UANL Tigres will be looking to leave the Coloso de Santa Úrsula with their heads held high this Saturday when they return to the field where they suffered two of the most important defeats in their history: the final of the Clausura 2014 and the final of the Apertura 2023. The team from La Sultana del Norte needs to seek the three points against the Águilas, as they have not maintained a stable pace in the MX League so far. On Matchday 10 they were unable to score points as they came up against the Diablos Rojos of Toluca, who played a prank on them at the Nemesio Diez, handing them a 1-2 defeat, and on Matchday 9, they were able to beat the Bravos of Juárez with a goal by Gignac in the last minutes of the match. Tigres is currently below the first four places in the general table with 18 points, the result of 5 wins, 3 draws and two defeats, putting some pressure on the felines, who are always used to breathing at the top of the general table.
Halfway through the season
Liga MX continues to advance by leaps and bounds as the 2023/24 season comes to a close. In the blink of an eye, we have gone from Day 1 of the championship to being more than halfway through the season, with the end of the regular tournament already on the horizon, little by little, the teams are beginning to take their positions in what will be another exciting end to the tournament where the teams will be looking for a qualifying ticket to the Mexican football playoffs or to enter the play-offs, but leaving the elimination zone, which currently covers more territory, from 18th to 11th place, is reason to say goodbye to the Clausura 2024. With rounds still to play, the big question is: Who will be the new Mexican soccer champion at the end of the season?
Kick-off time
The America vs Tigres match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
