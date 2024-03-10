ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game?
This is the start time for the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons game on March 9, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass and Bally Sports Detroit
Spain: 2:00 AM (March 4) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons live online
The game will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit.
Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons can be tuned in from the live streams of NBA App.
Watch out for this Pistons player
Cade Cunningham, guard. Second year player in the NBA, he is undoubtedly the sensation player of the Pistons, a club where he shines despite the bad season of his team. This player is the season leader in points (22.4), assists (7.5) and minutes per game (33.9) of his team, being vital for manager Monty Williams.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Luca Doncic, point guard. Fifth year player in the NBA, his great performance makes him shine in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, this player is the season leader in points (34.6), steals (1.4), assists (9.8), rebounds (9.0) and minutes per game (37.6) of his team, becoming a real AS for manager Nico Harrison.
Antecedents
There are no recorded meetings between the two teams this season, the last meeting between the two dating back to January 30, 2023, the win went to Dallas was 111-105. The Mavs are three games behind Detroit in the lifetime record between the two.
Pistons with a pretty bad year, set their sights on next season
The Detroit Pistons have little or no improvement compared to previous seasons, is one of the bottom of the conference and is already thinking about next season, fishing for fresh talent in the Draft, and trying to return to the leadership positions in the East.
Detroit has a record of 10 wins and 52 losses this season, with an efficiency of .161, as a home team they have a negative record of 5-25, although they are coming off a home win last Thursday, they are the second worst home team in the NBA.
Last games
Chicago 95-105 Detroit
Detroit 100-110 Cleveland
Orlando 113-91 Detroit
Miami 118-110 Detroit
Detroit 118-110 Brooklyn
Mavs face an impossible mission, reach a direct playoff berth
The Dallas Mavericks do not have it easy to try to reach direct access to the Playoffs, although if the trend continues they would play the play-in against the Warriors, for the Mavs it would be a much better option to be among the six best in the conference.
Dallas has a season record of 35 wins and 28 losses, with an efficiency of .556, as visitors they have a positive record of 16-13, however, they must win these games if they want to keep their chances of qualifying with direct access to the postseason.
Last games
Toronto 125-136 Dallas
Boston 138-110 Dallas
Dallas 116-120 Philadelphia
Dallas 120-137 Indiana
Dallas 114-108 Miami
Duel of different realities
While the Pistons are already thinking about next season, for Dallas this is a decisive game in their postseason aspirations, the Texan team led by Luca Doncic, has the difficult mission to reach the postseason and be protagonists.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons game, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at the Little Caesars Arena at 19:00.