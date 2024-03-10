ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs West Bromwich on TV in real time?
Huddersfield vs West Bromwich
Round 37 of the EFL Championship
Date: March 10, 2024
Time: 07 am ET
Venue: The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England.
Broadcast: The match is not broadcast in Brazil.
When is the Huddersfield vs West Bromwich match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
The match between Huddersfield and West Bromwich kicks off at 09:00 BST in the 37th round of the Championship. The match takes place at The John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England. The match is not broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable West Brom
Palmer, Reach, Pieters, Kipre, Furlong, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Johnston, Diangana, Fellows and Wallace.
Huddersfield probable:
Lee Nicholls (GOL), Matty Pearson (ZC), Michal Helik (ZC), Tom Lees (ZC), Ben Wiles (MD), Jonathan Hogg (MC), Alex Matos (MC), Brodie Spencer (ME), Jack Rudoni (AC), Delano Burgzorg (AT), Daniel Ward (AT)
West Bromwich go pra top contra o Huddersfield
West Bromwich go into this match on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Queens Park Rangers. Unlike their opponents in this fixture, the away side are likely to play a 4-3-3 tactical system, with the aim of taking advantage of counter-attacks.
In this design, the three men who will play a more attacking role should be Mikey Johnston, Tom Fellows and Jed Wallace. In any case, West Bromwich are expected to adopt a more attacking stance, given that they have a superior squad.
Coach Carlos Corberán won't be able to count on Daryl Dike and Jayson Molumby as they are currently out with medical problems.
Huddersfield come into this game after defeat
Huddersfield come into this game demotivated after a 1-0 defeat away to Cardiff. The home side usually play in a 5-2-3 formation, favoring offensive transitions and channeling their attack through the side lanes. Brodie Spencer and Ben Wiles will be the two arrows aimed at the enemy's crossbar, while Danny Ward, Delano Burgzorg and Sorba Thomas will be the more attacking references. It's possible that Jack Rudoni and David Kasumu will play in the central area of the pitch. One of the home club's best qualities is protecting a result when they are in the lead. Coach André Breitenreiter won't be able to count on Ollie Turton and Josh Ruffels as they are currently out with medical problems.
West Bromwich
Brom come into this matchday 37 of the Championship where they would like to be, in the G-6 of the competition, in 5th place with 60 points. They are five points clear of the first club outside the playoff zone. Brom come into this match on a consistent run, unbeaten in four games.
In their last match, they didn't put in a great performance, but they were ahead twice against QPR, drawing 2-2 at the end of the game as visitors. The best of their play comes when their front line can deliver. They have scored an average of 1.6 goals in their last 6 games. As visitors, they have scored in their last 4 games, but have only won once during this stretch.
Huddersfield
Huddersfield will start their match, valid for the 37th round of Championship 23/24, only one position ahead of the dreaded relegation zone. In addition, the team is out of the Z-3 only on the tie-break criteria. Huddersfield will therefore play another game under pressure, under threat of finishing in the bottom three.
The team was threatening a rise, but was beaten again in the last round. Playing Cardiff as visitors, they put in a decent performance, but ended up losing by the narrowest of margins. Despite not having an attack that intimidates, this match was the first time Huddersfield have failed to score in their last six outings.
TIME AND PLACE!
Huddersfield and West Bromwich face each other this Sunday (10) at 9 a.m. BST at the Kirklees Stadium in Huddersfield, England. Huddersfield will start the game outside the dreaded relegation zone only on tiebreakers. Stabilized in the G-6, Brom are playing for a better chance of qualifying for the playoffs.
It will be a tough game. Both teams are currently fulfilling their objectives, but they mustn't relax. Huddersfield are competitive on the road, but they don't impress. The same goes for Brom in their home games. The tendency is for the away side to have control of the match, but for the game to remain evenly balanced, with a draw the likely outcome at the end of the 90 minutes.
Brom have scored in their last 4 away games, averaging 2 goals per game during this stretch. Huddersfield, on the other hand, are also more competitive on the road, and are even more aggressive offensively. In their last 6 games, they've scored an average of 1.5 goals. Both need a result and will play more offensively, making sure a few goals come their way.
Welcome to the Huddersfield vs West Bromwich live stream
Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for two teams from England: Huddersfield on one side. On the other is West Bromwich. Follow the clash between the English sides here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.