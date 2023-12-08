America vs Atletico de San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for a live coverage of America vs Atletico San Luis in the second leg semi-final of the Liga MX Apertura 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for America vs Atletico San Luis live in the Liga MX Apertura 2023 Second Leg Semi-Final, as well as the latest information from the legendary Estadio Azteca. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch America vs Atletico San Luis in the second leg semi-final of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 live online
América vs Atlético de San Luis will be broadcast on channel 5 and TUDN.
The America vs Atletico San Luis match can be tuned in from Vix+ streams.
If you want to watch America vs Atletico San Luis live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches in the Mexican football semi-finals
In addition to this series between América and Atlético de San Luis, the series between Pumas and Tigres is being played. Yesterday was the first leg match, where Tigres managed to defeat Pumas 1-0, to face the second leg this Sunday at the Universitario Stadium, a series where Tigres look to be favourites to reach the final of the Apertura 2023.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the second leg of the semi-final at the Estadio Azteca will be Cesar Arturo Ramos, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which the ticket to the final of Mexican football is being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will try to bring this match to a successful conclusion, both on and off the pitch, this is the central referee for tomorrow's match.
What time is the match between América vs Atlético de San Luis in the second leg semi-final of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the kick-off time for América vs Atlético de San Luis on 9 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 09:00 hours
India: 06:00 hours
Nigeria: 06:00 hours
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 04:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for the second leg of the semi-final, but we will see if Andre Jardine will rest players tomorrow ahead of the Mexican final.
Background
These two teams have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 10 games won by América, one draw and three victories for San Luis, so tomorrow, with a very comfortable advantage, the team from Coapa will come out as the dominant team to win and qualify for the grand final of Mexican football in the Apertura 2023.
How is Atlético de San Luis coming along?
For their part, Atletico San Luis will be looking for a real feat, which is to come from behind at the Azteca Stadium, scoring 6 goals and not allowing any, something that looks to be almost impossible, coming from a very bad game at home and with their fans, losing 5-0, They will be looking to play their best game tomorrow in order to close in the best possible way. This is how the two teams will reach the second leg of the Apertura 2023 semi-final.
How is Club America coming along?
In the first leg of the semi-final, America came from giving a real dance at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium by defeating San Luis 5-0 to get a foot and a half in the final of Mexican football, an America that took advantage of all the spaces that Atletico San Luis left them to take a very difficult advantage to overcome, They will be looking to finish the job at the Azteca Stadium and return to a final after being denied on several occasions when they were eliminated in the semi-finals. Jardine is expected to rest some players to get the best possible for a hypothetical final, this is how America arrives at the second semi-final of Mexican football.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the America vs Atletico San Luis match of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 second leg semi-final. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca at 20:00.