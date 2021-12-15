Highlights: Bucks 114-99 Pacers in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Game stats
3PT: 14-29 x 11-38
Rebounds: 43 x 51
Assists: 25 x 24
Turnovers: 8 x 18
Fouls: 11 x 16
Game over
Bad sequence
Lead opens wider
Getting close to the end
Bucks lead
Physical game
Jrue Holiday
Rebounds
End of the third quarter
Contact Lenses
Timeout Pacers
Double-doubles
On the rebound
And we're back
Key performances so far
Pacers: Caris LeVert (16 pts), Domantas Sabonis (10 rebounds)
First half stats
3PT: 9-15 x 4-19
Rebounds: 18 x 28
Assists: 12 x 15
Turnovers: 4 x 8
Fouls: 6 x 9
Halftime
Lots of free throws
Timeout
Foul
Rebounds
End of the first quarter
Holiday and Portis
Caris LeVert
Pacers
3PTs
Timeout Pacers
Ball goes up
Khris Middleton
Pacers starting team
Bucks starting five
Justin Holiday
Good evening
Tune in here Bucks vs Pacers Live Score
How to watch Bucks - Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Bucks-Pacers match for NBA?
Argentina: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (Wednesday) in NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Bucks vs Pacers Prediction
Latest games between Bucks vs Pacers
Key player of Indiana:Domantas Sabonis
He was also elected last week's best player of the eastern conference, with an average of 25 points, 10.3 rebounds and six assists in three games.
Key player of Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday
Probable lineups of Bucks vs Pacers
Indiana: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Domantas Sabonis e Myles Turner.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Pacers roster report
Justin Holiday is questionable (physical conditioning).
Bucks without Giannis and more
Donte DiVincenzo (ankle), DeMarcus Cousins (personal problems), Semi Ojeleye (calf) e Brook Lopez (recovering from back surgery) are also out.
Khris Middleton is questionable (knee).
The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee has a much better campaign so far in the season, with 18-11 in the third position of the East. Meanwhile, Indiana is the third from the bottom up in the same conference, with a 12-17 record.
Pacers: Caris LeVert (16 pts) *no points in the second half, Domantas Sabonis (16 pts, 14 rebounds)