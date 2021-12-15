Highlights: Bucks 114-99 Pacers in NBA
Photo: Reproduction/LusoAmericano

10:17 PM2 days ago

Key performances

Bucks: Jrue Holiday (26 pts, 14 assists), Bobby Portis (20 pts, 9 rebounds), Pat Connaughton (20 pts)

Pacers: Caris LeVert (16 pts) *no points in the second half, Domantas Sabonis (16 pts, 14 rebounds)

10:14 PM2 days ago

Game stats

Bucks x Pacers

3PT: 14-29 x 11-38

Rebounds: 43 x 51

Assists: 25 x 24

Turnovers: 8 x 18

Fouls: 11 x 16

10:12 PM2 days ago

Game over

Evem without Giannis and Middleton, Bucks win at home against the Pacers
10:10 PM2 days ago

Bad sequence

Pacers played through seven minutes in a row without scoring in this last quarter
10:07 PM2 days ago

Lead opens wider

Bucks lead now by 20
10:03 PM2 days ago

Getting close to the end

Last four minutes of game ahead
10:00 PM2 days ago

Bucks lead

The home team gets a double-digit lead (13) after a couple of turnovers from the Pacers
9:58 PM2 days ago

Physical game

The game gets physical in both teams lanes, as the players try hard to get possession of the ball
9:53 PM2 days ago

Jrue Holiday

The guard has 13 of the 21 total assists of the Bucks
9:49 PM2 days ago

Rebounds

Bucks 33 x 43 Pacers
9:42 PM2 days ago

End of the third quarter

Tied game in 87
9:40 PM2 days ago

Contact Lenses

Sabonis' contacts drop after a received foul in the lane of the attack. He already put their back.
9:35 PM2 days ago

Timeout Pacers

This time the Bucks go for the timeout after the Pacers get ahead with a one-point lead
9:33 PM2 days ago

Double-doubles

Jrue Holiday for the Bucks (24 pts, 10 assists) and Sabonis for the Pacers (14 pts, 14 rebounds) reach double-doubles in the game
9:26 PM2 days ago

On the rebound

Pacers make a good defense and stop the Bucks attack. However, Portis steals the ball after the rebound and goes for the dunk.
9:21 PM2 days ago

And we're back

Terceiro quarto em ação
9:13 PM2 days ago

Key performances so far

Bucks: Jrue Holiday (16 pts, 7 assists), Bobby Portis (12 pts)

Pacers: Caris LeVert (16 pts), Domantas Sabonis (10 rebounds)

9:10 PM2 days ago

First half stats

Bucks x Pacers

3PT: 9-15 x 4-19

Rebounds: 18 x 28

Assists: 12 x 15

Turnovers: 4 x 8

Fouls: 6 x 9

9:05 PM2 days ago

Halftime

Bucks 58 x 53 Pacers
9:01 PM2 days ago

Lots of free throws

The game has a lot of fouls near the end of the first half, that stop the clock and make the players go to line
8:54 PM2 days ago

Timeout

Bucks get a five point lead and Pacers stop the game. Holiday has 15 points and six assists.
8:51 PM2 days ago

Foul

Jrue Holiday gets inside and receives a foul from Duarte
8:43 PM2 days ago

Rebounds

Bucks 8 x 19 Pacers
8:37 PM3 days ago

End of the first quarter

Board tied in 33
8:33 PM3 days ago

Holiday and Portis

Jrue Holiday goes inside the lane, draws the defense attention and then passes to Bobby Portis right below the basket, that converts with no problem
8:29 PM3 days ago

Caris LeVert

Pacers SF already has 14 points in the game
8:26 PM3 days ago

Pacers

Visiting team improves in the last minutes and ties the board, now in 20 for each
8:22 PM3 days ago

3PTs

Bucks start on fire from the 3 line, with four converted shots from five attempts
8:16 PM3 days ago

Timeout Pacers

The visiting team already takes a timeout after Bucks open six ahead
8:13 PM3 days ago

Ball goes up

The game begins
8:09 PM3 days ago

Khris Middleton

Bucks will play tonight without Giannis and Middleton, that was questionable and now has been confirmed out, with problems in his knee
7:57 PM3 days ago

Pacers starting team

Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.
7:45 PM3 days ago

Bucks starting five

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Rodney Hood and Bobby Portis
7:17 PM3 days ago

Justin Holiday

Pacers' player is no longer questionable and is available for tonight's game.
7:14 PM3 days ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the start of the game, at 8PM (ET). Stay tuned.
12:06 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Bucks vs Pacers Live Score

The ball will go up in Milwaukee at 8PM (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Bucks - Pacers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:01 PM3 days ago

How to watch Bucks - Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to directly stream the game: NBA Game Pass.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
11:56 AM3 days ago

What time is Bucks-Pacers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Bucks vs Pacers of December 15th, 2021, in several countries:
 

Argentina: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (Wednesday) in NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM in NBA Game Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM in NBA Game Pass

11:51 AM3 days ago

Bucks vs Pacers Prediction

It is tough to predict this one. Bucks may have a way better campaign so far, but they are missing some key players tonight, including their biggest star: Giannis. So this one can go either way.
11:46 AM3 days ago

Latest games between Bucks vs Pacers

The teams already met twice this season, both played in Indiana and won by the Bucks. The lead was of 18 on November 28th and by ten points on October 25th.
11:41 AM3 days ago

Key player of Indiana:Domantas Sabonis

The forward-center has been having a crutial role for the Pacers in the last games, including a 30-point performance against Golden State on Monday (13), bringing the game to a very close board (102 to 100 for the Warriors).

He was also elected last week's best player of the eastern conference, with an average of 25 points, 10.3 rebounds and six assists in three games.

11:36 AM3 days ago

Key player of Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday

Without Giannis and (maybe) Khris Middleton, Holiday will be the "to-go guy" for the Bucks. He leads the team so far in the season in assists (6.2) and steals (1.4) per game. He is also the third in average points (16), right below the two mentioned above, and the second one in converted field goals (6.5), only behind Antetokoumpo.
11:31 AM3 days ago

Probable lineups of Bucks vs Pacers

Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Thanasis Antetokounmpo e Bobby Portis.

Indiana: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Domantas Sabonis e Myles Turner.

11:26 AM3 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The crew chief for this Bucks vs Pacers will be James Capers; Derrick Collins, referee; Brandon Schwab, umpire.
11:21 AM3 days ago

Pacers roster report

T.J.Warren is the only confirmed unavailable player for the Pacers in today's game. He is in recovery after a foot surgery.

Justin Holiday is questionable (physical conditioning).

11:16 AM3 days ago

Bucks without Giannis and more

The star of the Bucks, Giannis Antetokoumpo, is not going to play tonight. He is currently passing through Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Donte DiVincenzo (ankle), DeMarcus Cousins (personal problems), Semi Ojeleye (calf) e Brook Lopez (recovering from back surgery) are also out.

Khris Middleton is questionable (knee).

11:11 AM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum

The Bucks vs Pacers match will be played at the stadium Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, with a capacity of 17.340 people. The home team has a 9-4 record there so far in the season.
11:06 AM3 days ago

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Milwaukee has a much better campaign so far in the season, with 18-11 in the third position of the East. Meanwhile, Indiana is the third from the bottom up in the same conference, with a 12-17 record.

