Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
9:00 AM2 hours ago

8:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks of January 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

The series has been very even in the last five games, although the Texans have a slight advantage with three wins to two losses.

Dallas Mavericks 101-113 Los Angeles Clippers, season 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 101-103 Dallas Mavericks, season 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 99-97 Dallas Mavericks, 2022 season

Los Angeles Clippers 105-112 Dallas Mavericks, 2021 season

Dallas Mavericks 112-114 Los Angeles Clippers, 2021 season (double overtime)

8:45 AM3 hours ago

Key player Dallas Mavericks

If by himself Luka Dončić is a good player it seems that in this 2022-23 campaign he is determined to be the best season in his history due to the fact that he has played 37.5 minutes per game and has contributed 33.7 points per game, both stats the highest in his career.
8:40 AM3 hours ago

Key player Los Angeles Clippers

Statistically it has not been the best of the season, but little by little in the last games Norman Powell has started to take a relevant role so that the Los Angeles team can score more points and continue in the first places of the conference.
Foto: Sporting News
8:35 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Dallas Mavericks

10 Dorian Finney-Smith, small forward; 35 Christian Wood, small forward; 7 Dwight Powell, center; 26 Spencer Dinwiddie, point guard; 77 Luka Doncic, point guard.
8:30 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Los Angeles Clippers

32 Nicolas Batum, small forward; 8 Marcus Morris, small forward; 40 Ivica Zubac, center; 24 Norman Powell, center; 14 Terance Mann, point guard.
8:25 AM3 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks: Making home court count

This will be their third of four home games in which the Dallas Mavericks have had a hard time imposing conditions at home, although they are still in the top six in the same Western Conference, a fact highlighted by the fact that they need to tighten the pace because it seems that the Nuggets and Grizzlies have taken a good lead and only they could compete for the top spot in the final stretch of the season.
8:20 AM3 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers: back to winning ways

Facing a direct rival, the Los Angeles Clippers need to win in order to consolidate their place in the top eight of the NBA's Western Conference and, in the process, to make a statement of authority after a difficult week.
8:15 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match will be played at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
8:10 AM3 hours ago

