Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks of January 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks
The series has been very even in the last five games, although the Texans have a slight advantage with three wins to two losses.
Dallas Mavericks 101-113 Los Angeles Clippers, season 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 101-103 Dallas Mavericks, season 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 99-97 Dallas Mavericks, 2022 season
Los Angeles Clippers 105-112 Dallas Mavericks, 2021 season
Dallas Mavericks 112-114 Los Angeles Clippers, 2021 season (double overtime)
Key player Dallas Mavericks
If by himself Luka Dončić is a good player it seems that in this 2022-23 campaign he is determined to be the best season in his history due to the fact that he has played 37.5 minutes per game and has contributed 33.7 points per game, both stats the highest in his career.
Key player Los Angeles Clippers
Statistically it has not been the best of the season, but little by little in the last games Norman Powell has started to take a relevant role so that the Los Angeles team can score more points and continue in the first places of the conference.
Last lineup Dallas Mavericks
10 Dorian Finney-Smith, small forward; 35 Christian Wood, small forward; 7 Dwight Powell, center; 26 Spencer Dinwiddie, point guard; 77 Luka Doncic, point guard.
Last lineup Los Angeles Clippers
32 Nicolas Batum, small forward; 8 Marcus Morris, small forward; 40 Ivica Zubac, center; 24 Norman Powell, center; 14 Terance Mann, point guard.
Dallas Mavericks: Making home court count
This will be their third of four home games in which the Dallas Mavericks have had a hard time imposing conditions at home, although they are still in the top six in the same Western Conference, a fact highlighted by the fact that they need to tighten the pace because it seems that the Nuggets and Grizzlies have taken a good lead and only they could compete for the top spot in the final stretch of the season.
Los Angeles Clippers: back to winning ways
Facing a direct rival, the Los Angeles Clippers need to win in order to consolidate their place in the top eight of the NBA's Western Conference and, in the process, to make a statement of authority after a difficult week.
The Kick-off
The Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match will be played at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.