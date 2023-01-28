Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Pacers player
Buddy Hield, shooting guard. An experienced 30 year old player has had a decent season in the absence of the team's top star, Tyrese Halliburton, Hield has become the team's leading scorer so far this season, his performances should be memorable in every game, as their goal is the Playoffs and they are not close.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. Practically in the best moment of his career, the Bucks player is causing the team to have more and more reach worldwide, it is not surprising his last championship and no doubt the player wants one more ring, Giannis numbers are: 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, no doubt a great contender for the MVP.
Pacers all-star roster
Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner.
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Face to face
The NBA regular season has been very different between the Bucks and Pacers, the Milwaukee team has been fighting for the top spots, while the Indiana team has been prowling for a Play-In spot. This season both teams will play a four-game series, the first was recently and ended in a victory for the Bucks, now the Pacers as home team is obliged to get the victory.
Pacers with a big task
Indiana Pacers need little to have a better season than last season, since in the previous one they failed to qualify for the Playoffs and also closed the regular season with ten consecutive losses, after coming from that season, playing the Play-In would be great news for the Indiana Pacers, Pacers have an acceptable season occupying the ninth place in the Eastern Conference, currently they would be playing the Play-In, but there is still a lot of season to play and the team can easily lose their place, they recently beat Bulls in a surprising result, but in the last game they lost against Magic, the team as a home team has been able to get good results, but as a visitor it has been very difficult to have a good record, it will be crucial to get a winning streak to not depend on other results to keep their place in the conference or otherwise they can lose it and not recover it.
Bucks pushes to the top of the table
Milwaukee Bucks wants to create a dynasty in the NBA, after achieving its most recent championship, the team knows it can look for more often the glorious championship, each season that passes Bucks looks a more competitive team and certainly is already one of the best today, an important factor in the team has been the great level shown by Giannis Antetokounpo for several years now, not for nothing has been MVP on two consecutive occasions, not only Giannis has done all the work, His teammates have been important to keep the team at the top of the East, currently occupies the third place in the Eastern Conference with a 31-17 record, the team has a better home record than the leader Celtics, are the visits where Bucks have had their worst nights, but the important thing now is to sustain the winning pace until the Playoffs, their most recent victory was against Nuggets in a great duel, now accumulates two consecutive victories and so will arrive to Indiana.
The East at a key moment
The Eastern Conference has very good teams and this allows the competition to be even greater to get a place in the Playoffs, in another NBA afternoon we will see Bucks visiting Pacers, in what will be a decisive duel in the immediate future of the teams, as both have a place in the next round and do not want to leave their place, so we will see a very entertaining duel.
