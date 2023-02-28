Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Heat vs 76ers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat arrive?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The Philadelphia center appears as the top figure of the Sixers, after finishing last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia point guard was in the conversation to be considered the MVP of the regular season, however, this was not one of the favorites in the voting, however, that will be one of his goals for the coming season. He will seek to form a lethal offense with James Harden and with the arrival of Montrezl Harrell to reduce his work defensively and focus on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers get here?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets had many problems with the roster last season, due to the non-participation of Ben Simmons, the injuries of important players, making all the responsibility fall on Joel Embiid. However, the center was able to carry his team to the playoffs and, with the arrival of James Harden, the Sixers began to play better until they climbed to fourth place. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit with PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton. The goal of the 76ers is to fight again for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and the connection of Harden and Embiid will be essential for those led by Doc Rivers to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where's the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, at 7:00 p.m.