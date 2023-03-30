Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns live game, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns of March 29th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 30) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix Suns the presence of Devin Booker stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the _. He has averaged 25.6 points per game in 33 games played, with an average of 36.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minnesota Timberwolves the presence of Jaden McDaniels stands out. The 22 year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the _. He has averaged 25.6 points per game in 33 games played, with an average of 36.7 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

0- Torrey Craig

1- Devin Booker

2- Josh Okogie

3- Chris Paul

22- DeAndre Ayton

Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves

1- Anthony Edwards

3- Jaden McDaniels

5- Kyle Anderson

10- Mike Conley

27- Rudy Gobert

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns come into this game motivated by their recent win over the Utah Jazz, adding two consecutive wins and still hopeful of quickly securing a playoff berth.

They are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with a .533 percentage, after 40 wins in 75 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves come into this game motivated by their recent win at the home of the Sacramento Kings and four consecutive victories to get their hopes of reaching the postseason playoffs.

They currently rank sixth in the Western Conference with a .513 percentage, after 39 wins in 76 games.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at the Footprint Center, located in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1992, has a capacity for 18,422 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
