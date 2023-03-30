Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Live Score!
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns game will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns of March 29th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 30) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Phoenix Suns
Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns
0- Torrey Craig
1- Devin Booker
2- Josh Okogie
3- Chris Paul
22- DeAndre Ayton
Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves
1- Anthony Edwards
3- Jaden McDaniels
5- Kyle Anderson
10- Mike Conley
27- Rudy Gobert
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns come into this game motivated by their recent win over the Utah Jazz, adding two consecutive wins and still hopeful of quickly securing a playoff berth.
They are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with a .533 percentage, after 40 wins in 75 games.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves come into this game motivated by their recent win at the home of the Sacramento Kings and four consecutive victories to get their hopes of reaching the postseason playoffs.
They currently rank sixth in the Western Conference with a .513 percentage, after 39 wins in 76 games.