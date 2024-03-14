ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
It's over
Dallas Mavericks win 109-99 over the Golden State Warriors, in an NBA game, where the Dallas Mavericks took advantage and kept their distance, keeping the Warriors at bay.
4Q - 00:00
Warriors 99-109 Dallas
Jerome Robinson scores a layup
Game over
4Q - 00:42
Warriors 97-109 Dallas
Brandin Podziemski scores 2 points
Dante Exum scores a layup
Dante Exum scores a free throw
Kevon Looney scores a dunk
4Q - 02:15
Warriors 92-105 Dallas
Jonathan Kuminga scores two free throws.
Dereck Lively II and Jerome Robinson each score a layup.
4Q - 02:58
Warriors 88-103 Dallas
Kyrie Irving and Josh Green score 2 points.
Jonathan Kuminga scores a layup
Kyrie Irving scores a free throw
4Q - 04:04
Warriors 86-98 Dallas
Jonathan Kuminga scores 2 free throws.
P.J. Washington scores 3 points
Andrew Wiggins scores 2 layups and 1 free throw
Josh Green scores a three-point shot
4Q - 05:59
Warriors 79-92 Dallas
Moses Moody makes a three-point shot
Andrew Wiggins scores 2 free throws
4Q - 06:46
Warriors 74-92 Dallas
Trayce Jackson-Davis scores a dunk
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores a three-pointer
Daniel Gafford scores 2 points
Timeout
4Q - 08:38
Warriors 72-87 Dallas
Kyrie Irving scores a double-double, 2-pointer and a technical foul free throw
4Q - 10:06
Warriors 72-82 Dallas
Trayce Jackson-Davis scores a double-double
Dereck Lively II scores 2 points and a dunk.
P.J. Washington scores 2 points
Timeout
3Q - 00:00
Warriors 70-76 Dallas
Kyrie Irving makes 2 free throws
Chris Paul scores a double
Dereck Lively II scores a dunk
Brandin Podziemski scores 1 of 2 free throws.
Third quarter is over
3Q - 01:08
Warriors 67-72 Dallas
Luka Doncic makes 1 of 2 free throws
Dereck Lively II scores a dunk
Jonathan Kuminga scores 2 free throws
Josh Green scores a double
Kevon Looney scores a layup
3Q - 02:15
Warriors 63-67 Dallas
Josh Green manages to score a double-double
Jonathan Kuminga hits a three-pointer
Timeout
3Q - 04:09
Warriors 60-65 Dallas
Moses Moody scores a layup
Luka Doncic scores a running layup
3Q - 05:06
Warriors 58-62 Dallas
Luka Doncic scores 3 free throws and a double
Brandin Podziemski scores a jump shot
3Q - 05:51
Warriors 56-57 Dallas
Andrew Wiggins scores a layup and scores a free throw.
3Q - 06:32
Warriors 53-57 Dallas
Chris Paul scores two layups
Dante Exum scores a three-pointer
Timeout
3Q - 09:07
Warriors 49-54 Dallas
Klay Thompson scores a double-double
Daniel Gafford scores 2 points and a dunk.
Andrew Wiggins scores 2 points
3Q - 11:14
Warriors 45-50 Dallas
Daniel Gafford scores a dunk. Klay Thompson scores a running shot
2Q - 00:00
Warriors 40-48 Dallas
Kyrie Irving scores 2 points
Second quarter is over
2Q - 00:53
Warriors 40-46 Dallas
Luka Doncic scores a driving floating shot.
Jonathan Kuminga successfully scores a layup.
Josh Green scores 2 points
2Q - 02:48
Warriors 40-42 Dallas
Kyrie Irving scores a double-double as does Brandin Podziemski.
Jonathan Kuminga scores 2 points
Timeout
2Q - 04:48
Warriors 36-40 Dallas Klay Thompson scores a 3-point shot. Trayce Jackson-Davis scores a double Jonathan Kuminga scores a pullup jump shot
2Q - 06:24
Warriors 29-40 Dallas
Dallas calls another timeout
2Q - 06:35
Warriors 29-40 Dallas
Derrick Jones Jr. scores a dunk and two more points
P.J. Washington scores 2 points Timeout
2Q - 08:41
Warriors 29-34 Dallas
Derrick Jones Jr. scores 1 of 2 free throws.
Luka Doncic scores a layup Timeout
2Q - 09:19
Warriors 29-31 Dallas
P.J. Washington scores a double
Moses Moody scores a dunk
2Q - 11:44
Warriors 27-29 Dallas
1Q - 00:00
Warriors 27-27 Dallas
Chris Paul makes a 3-point shot
Kyrie Irving scores 2 free throws
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores a driving floating jump shot
First quarter is over
1Q - 01:45
Warriors 24-23 Dallas
Jonathan Kuminga scores 2 free throws.
Moses Moody makes a driving basket
1Q - 02:45
Warriors 20-23 Dallas
Jonathan Kuminga successfully scores a driving floating jump shot.
Luka Doncic scores 1 of 2 free throws and a double
Timeout
1Q - 04:20
Warriors 18-20 Dallas
1Q - 05:27
Warriors 16-18 Dallas
Brandin Podziemski scores a step back jumpshot.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scores a double-double
Dante Exum scores two points
Trayce Jackson-Davis scores a layup
1Q - 07:08
Warriors 9-16 Dallas
Luka Doncic scores two points and makes one free throw
Andrew Wiggins three points
P.J. Washington scores a double-double and Kyrie Irving does the same
Timeout
1Q - 09:40
Warriors 6-9 Dallas
Daniel Gafford scores a dunk
Jonathan Kuminga scores a' 3-point shot.
Andrew Wiggins scores 2 free throws
1Q - 10:21
Warriors 1-7 Dallas
Luka Doncic scores a double
Jonathan Kuminga makes 1 of 2 free throws
Kyrie Irving scores a layup and a three-point shot.
The game begins
The game between Warriors and Dallas is ready to start at the American Airlines Center, where a good attendance can be appreciated.
Back to training
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to resume practice after spraining his ankle.
Curry will begin individual workouts in the Bay Area before joining the team for group practice. Stephen exited late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' win over the Chicago Bulls after spraining his ankle.
He missed both games against the San Antonio Spurs and will also miss the game against the Dallas Mavericks.
This is how they warmed up
This is how the Dallas team warmed up prior to this crucial event.
Magic at @AACenter 🪄
This is how they warmed up
This is how the members of the Golden State team warmed up prior to this crucial event.
Ready.
Stream the game live on @NBCSAuthentic 👉 https://t.co/8toeTT9DIj pic.twitter.com/V7lvtpQJRh
Best players of the week
Slovenian Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls were named the best players of the week.
The Slovenian averaged a triple double in the last week, 37.7 points with 10.3 rebounds and 10.7 assists in the last 2 wins and the loss of his team.
DeMar DeRozan, meanwhile, averaged 29.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the Bulls' three wins and one loss.
The Dallas V's
This is the starting V with which the visitors will take the field, a duel corresponding to the NBA.
Tonight's starters ⤵️
The V of Warriors
This is the starting V with which the locals will take the field, duel corresponding to the NBA.
Bring 'em out
Dallas' next game
The hosts are coming off a 127-92 win over Chicago in their last meeting, but still have several games remaining.
Thu., Mar. 14. Dallas vs Oklahoma City, NBA
Golden State's next game
The visitors are coming off a 112-102 win over San Antonio in their last meeting, but still have several games remaining.
Sat., Mar. 16. Golden State vs Los Angeles, NBA
American Airlines Center
The American Airlines Center is a pavilion located in the Victoria Park neighborhood near downtown Dallas, Texas. The American Airlines Center has been the home stadium of the following sports teams: Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Desperados, its inauguration was on July 17, 2001 and its capacity is for 20,000 attendees.
Assists Leader
Warriors: Chris Paul who was picked fourth overall by New Orleans Hornets, is his team's leader in assists, having 7.1 assists.
Dallas: Luka Doncic who was picked third in the draft by Atlanta Hawks, is his team's leader in assists, having 9.9 assists.
Rebounding Leader
Warriors: Draymond Green who was selected 35th overall in the 2012 NBA draft by Golden State Warriors, is his team's leader in rebounds, having 7.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
Dallas: Luka Doncic who was selected third overall in the draft by Atlanta Hawks, is his team's leader in rebounds, having 9.1 rebounds and 9.9 assists.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kickoff, both clubs are already on the field for this duel.
Fans
The fans are slowly arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this NBA game.
They are already in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for the warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Follow Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Updates with VAVEL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the with VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks match in the NBA.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Wednesday, March 13
USA Time: 19:30 hours
USA TV channel (English): NBA League Pass
USA TV channel (Spanish): NBA League Pass
USA Internet Latest Info Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks of 13th March 2024 in several countries:
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 02:30 hours
Sweep against the Bulls
The Mavericks' Luka Doncic scored 27 points, recording another triple-double, but he was unable to reach 30 points for the first time in seven games and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Chicago Bulls 127-92 on Monday night.
He finished with 14 assists and 12 rebounds, but exited the game unlevel midway through the fourth period, ending his streak of six triple-doubles with 30 points.
The Slovenian set the pace for Dallas to outscore Chicago by 28 points in the first half. While Daniel Gafford made history by hitting 9-of-9, extending his streak of accurate shots to 28. It was the longest mark since the league began recording play-by-play information in 96-97, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He finished with 20 points.
And Dereck Lively II recorded 22 points as his team shot 55% to win its third straight game after losing three in a row.
How is Golden State Warriors coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was 125-90 against Milwaukee, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun. 3 Mar. vs. Boston, 140-88
Wed. 6 Mar. vs. Milwaukee, 125-90
Thu. 7 Mar. vs. Chicago, 125-122
Sat., Mar. 9 vs. San Antonio, 126-113
Mon. 11, Mar. vs. San Antonio, 112-102
How is Dallas Mavericks coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 127-92 against Chicago, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun. Mar. 3 vs. Philadelphia, 120-116
Tue. 5, Mar. vs. Indiana, 137-120
Thu. Mar. 7 vs. Miami, 114-108
Sat., Mar. 9 vs. Detroit, 142-124
Mon., Mar. 11 vs. Chicago, 127-92
Player to watch for Dallas Mavericks
The 25-year-old Luka Doncic, who was selected in the third position of the draft by Atlanta Hawks, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently having, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 34.6, with 9.1 rebounds and 9.9 assists.
Player to watch for Golden State Warriors
The 35 year old gunner, Stephen Curry from Davidson University, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 26.9, with 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Dallas Mavericks Injuries:
At the moment the Dallas Mavericks have no injured players for this game, so they will have a full roster and look for another win.
Golden State Warriors Injuries:
These would be the players Golden State Warriors will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Stephen Curry BA 13 Mar. Current
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 NBA match: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Latest Info!
My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. Follow pregame information on VAVEL. Both teams are also coming from winning their last matches, having great stars, being a duel that promises to be a great match: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks.