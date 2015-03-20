West Virginia Mountaineers Hold On Against Buffalo Bulls

In a NCAA Tournament with already many exciting upsets and game winners, the Buffalo Bulls were expected to stun the West Virginia Mountaineers in a day two matchup. The Bulls made their first ever tourney appearance after winning the Mid-American Conference Championship.

It wasn't West Virginia's first rodeo, but they did not qualify each of the past two seasons, and have never in their history won a national championship. In 2010, they came as close as the semifinals, where they lost to Duke. This year, led by senior guard Juwan Staten, West Virginia finally made it back to the tournament, and looked to make a run in the same region as undefeated #1 overall seed Kentucky.

Those Mountaineer hopes were nearly shattered on Friday against the Bulls.

Despite controlling the tempo and feel of the game for the entire first half and all but six minutes of the second half. Their shots were falling, they weren't committing too many turnovers, and they held Buffalo at bay with their defense. After a Gary Browne made free throw, West Virginia held a 59-50 lead with 6:21 remaining. From that moment and on, they would lose control.

Buffalo did not look like themselves facing the Mountaineers, but with those 6 minutes remaining, senior forward Xavier Ford took control. Ford scored 9 points in less than 3 minutes, and hit a game-tying three with 2:44 remaining to make it a 62-62 game. Unfortunately for the Bulls, their tourney hopes died when they failed to score another point for the rest of the game.

While Buffalo missed everything for the final 2:44, the Mountaineers seized the opportunity to close out the game. Devin Williams hit two free throws to go up 64-62, and with 29 seconds remaining, Tarik Philip hit a three to seal WVU's place in the Round of 32. Gary Browne hit a free throw with 13 seconds remaining to end the game with a 6-point victory.

Devin Williams was stellar for the 'Neers with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Juwan Staten added a solid 15 points and 7 assists for West Virginia, and Daxter Miles Jr. also contributed with 10 points.

On the Bulls' side, Xavier Ford had 16 points. Justin Moss added 13 points and 7 rebounds, and Shannon Evans had 15 points. These Buffalo underdogs can go home with their heads held high saying that they have finally made, and that they will be back next year.

West Virginia will face either Maryland or Valparaiso in the Round of 32. The winner in that game will most likely play Kentucky, who beat Hampton on day one.