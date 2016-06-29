Boston College lands BYU graduate transfer Jordan Chatman

While multiple players have deserted the Boston College Eagles following their horrendous 0-18 performance in ACC play last season, fans on The Heights have reason to be optimistic about their team's chances to steal a collection of victories in 2016-17.

The father of former BYU guard Jordan Chatman announced today that his son will be transferring to Boston College to play for head coach Jim Christian's bunch, eligible to play for Boston College right out of the gate after graduating from his former school in just two years.

The key acquisition comes after guards Sammy Barnes-Thompkins and Matt Milon expressed their intent to transfer out of the Eagles program following the tumultuous season that was 2015-16. Both players received plentiful minutes on the team throughout conference play, receiving critical learning exposure against a handful of dominant teams throughout the year. However, the two decided that heading out of Chestnut Hill would be in their best interest, leaving a glaring void at the guard position.

Jordan Chatman will look to build on his shooting stroke while in Chestnut Hill. | Deseret News

Enter Chatman, who posted 2.7 points, one rebound, and 0.8 assists in 10.3 minutes per game with the Cougars in his freshman season. Standing 6'5" with a lanky frame, the Vancouver, WA native possesses considerable potential as a scorer should he begin to fill out his frame, with the length to develop into a suffocating defender as well.

Chatman shot just 34% from three-point range at BYU, however, he will have plenty of room to improve on that figure under the tutelage of Christian and Boston College's three-happy offensive approach. While earning 2012 Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Washington in his final season of high school ball, Chatman posted 20 points and six rebounds per game while showcasing a quick release and length on the perimeter, building blocks for Christian to work with.

Following his graduation from the university with an undergraduate degree in Asian Studies, Chatman decided to take his talents to the Boston area. He chose the Eagles over the likes of Davidson, Minnesota, Weber State, Utah State, George Washington, Chaminade, Idaho State, Utah Valley, Georgia Tech, and Portland State.