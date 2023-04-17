New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes as well as the latest information coming out of the PNC Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes?
If you want to watch the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes live, you can follow the game on television through NHL TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the game between New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes in NHL?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs.
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
Mexico: 17:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player on the Carolina Hurricanes.
Martin Necas is the most outstanding player in this team where he has scored 28 goals and 43 assists, 71 contributions in total. The 24-year-old has not been involved in a goal since April 10 against the Ottawa Senators, where he had two assists, but they were not enough to prevent his team's defeat;
Watch out for this player on the New York Islanders.
Brock Nelson stands out this season 2022-23 in which he has contributed in 75 goals for his team, scoring 36 goals and providing 39 assists. The 31-year-old player scored two goals in the last game he played, contributing to his team's victory;
How are the Carolina Hurricanes coming along?
They have two wins in a row and have won five of their last eight games. They finished the regular season in second place in the Eastern Conference with 113 points, 266 goals for and 213 against. They finished first in the Metropolitan Division;
How are the New York Islanders coming along?
They closed the regular season with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. They have won three of their last four games. They closed the regular season in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 93 points. They scored 243 goals for and 222 against, and are also in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division;
Background
The two teams have met twice in 2023, with the Carolina Hurricanes winning both meetings, most recently on April 3 by a 2-1 score. Of the last five meetings, four have been won by the Carolina Hurricanes;
The stadium
The match will be played at the PNC Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in October 1999 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes meet in the first game of the first round of the NHL Round of 16 series.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Playoffs.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.