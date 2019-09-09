México vs Argentina: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for México vs Argentina live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 International Friendly Match. Kick-off time México vs Argentina: 10pm ET.
México: To be confirmed
Argentina: To be confirmed.
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this México vs Argentina match.
Latest games
In the last three friendly matches, the Albiceleste have the advantage with two victories in exchange for an equaliser.
How to watch México vs Argentina Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Argentina
Boca goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has had some great performances in recent campaigns in the Argentine Super League, so he will have the opportunity to show himself in front of the coach's eyes.
Key player México
Hirving Lozano will surely go from the opening game. He recently made his debut for Napoli and scored a goal, while in the last game when he came in he changed the face of the Aztec attack.
Last lineup of Argentina
Marchesín; Tagliafico, Otamendi, Martínez, Montiel; Lo Celso, Paredes, De Paul; Correa, Martínez, Dybala.
Last lineup of México
Orozco; Gallardo, Moreno, Reyes, Sánchez; Guardado, Herrera, Rodríguez; Alvarado, Hernández, Corona.
The referee
The central referee for this Mexico vs. Argentina will be honduran Said Martinez.
Generational change?
Scaloni was very criticized by the press of his country to bring many young people, however, wants to test them for the next international tournaments that there will be.
Continue with the undefeated
Gerardo Martino has not lost with the 'Tricolor' and in the process will seek to beat the Albiceleste team, which he led some years ago.
Both teams will play with different eleven in comparison to their last matches
Kick-off time
The México vs Argentina match will be played at the stadium Alamodome, in Texas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: México vs Argentina!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.