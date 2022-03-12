Goals and Highligts: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool in Premier League
Thank you for listening to this Premier League match.
 
Next games

Brighton are back on the field on Wednesday, when they host Tottenham. Liverpool play on the same day, when they face Arsenal away from home.
END OF MATCH

With goals from Luis Díaz and Salah, Liverpool wins another league match and now puts pressure on Manchester City, staying three points away!
47'

March, on the left, received a runner, invaded the area and beat Alisson, already on the goal line. And in the corner the ball went straight into Alisson's hands.
44'

Luis Díaz was launched on the left, he took off and beat the goalkeeper, but the goalkeeper saved it!
43'

A cross at mid-height in the box Welbeck managed to get a shot away, but Alisson sprawled over the goal!
39'

And confirming that in previous situations Maupay and Fabinho got yellows. And at the moment Hernderson left and Milner entered Liverpool.
30'

Mac Allister came hard on Robertson and was yellow-carded for the foul in midfield.
27'

Henderson carried the ball, was unimpressed and hit it hard from outside the area, but low and in the hands of Sánchez.
20'

Brighton substitution: Bissouma goes out and Welbeck comes in.
19'

Liverpool's substitution: Keita and Salah leave for Thiago and Diogo Jota.
15' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL

Salah was the one to take it, sending the ball into the middle of the goal to increase the score and make Liverpool's goal number 2000 in the Premier League!
14' PENALTY

Bissouma blocked a shot from inside the box with an open arm and scored a maximum penalty for Liverpool!
11'

Salah received in the area, tried to shoot and the ball caught the defender, rising and falling to the crossbar! In the rebound Mané arrived kicking and sent it over the goal. And on the previous throw Bissouma was yellow-carded for a foul.
7'

Lallana, after a pass in midfield, felt an injury and had to leave, with Gross coming in in his place.
1'

And the first move of the second half was a throw-in to Maupay, who dominated and found Trossard in the middle, but he hit it over the goal!
SECOND HALF STARTS

Maupay makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half!
Teams on the pitch

The teams appear on the pitch to start the second half. Brighton have a substitution, with Alzate leaving and Lallana coming on.
 
END OF FIRST HALF

Liverpool beat Brighton in the Premier League with a goal from Luis Díaz!
42'

Salah, on a counter-attack, took off from the left, invaded the area and hit the corner of the goalkeeper, who saved with his foot!
38'

Mané received on the left and was lifted by his marker. In the free-kick Robertson put in the area and the defense took off to the left once again, where Robertson hit the goal and isolated.
29'

On the rebound of a corner taken poorly from inside the area Salah came in hitting hard and sent it over the goal.
19' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL

Matip got a great throw in the area and Luis Díaz arrived with a header already inside the area to send it to the bottom of the goal on the departure of Sánchez, who still bumped into him! And in this collision, after the VAR review, the goalkeeper could have been sent off, but he was not.
8'

Salah was released on the right, carried and crossed low, but Mané finished over the marker. In the corner the defense took it away.
4'

Maupay hit a shot from outside the box and sent it into the right side of Alis' goal
HERE WE GO

Before the ball starts to roll, players from both teams kneel in protest against racism. And after that, Luis Díaz makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half!
Teams on the pitch

The teams take the field to start the match!
 
Premier League - part 2

Tomorrow the round continues with a lot of games. Chelsea face Newcastle, Lees face Norwich, Everton play against Wolverhampton, West Ham receive Aston Villa, Southampton face Watford and finally, Arsenal receive Leicester. On Monday (14), closing the round, Crystal Palace plays against Manchester City.
Premier League - part 1

Today we have two more matches in the 29th round of the competition. Brentford face Burnley and Manchester United face Tottenham.
Brighton's shirt!

And for today's match Brighton is wearing yellow!

Liverpool lined-up!

Liverpool is scheduled and will field with:
Brighton lined-up!

Brighton is scheduled and will field with:

Welcome!

Now the broadcast of the Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool begins!
 
Brighton vs Liverpool Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brighton vs Liverpool match.
How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Brighton vs Liverpool live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Brighton vs Liverpool match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Liverpool of 12th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30AM in ESPN Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 8:30AM in ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 9:30AM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 8:30AM in ESPN Chile, Star+
Colombia: 7:30AM in ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 7:30AM in ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 8:30M in Peacock
Spain: 12:30PM in DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Mexico: 7:30AM in Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 9:30AM in ESPN, Star+
Peru: 7:30AM in ESPN, Star+
Uruguay: 9:30AM in ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 8:30AM in ESPN, Star+

Referee

Mike Dean will referee the match, with assistants Eddie Smart and Mark Scholes.
Probable Liverpool

The probable line-up for the match is: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Djik (Gomez) and Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson and Keita; Salah, Mané and Luis Díaz.
Probable Brighton

The probable Brighton team for the match is: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk and Duffy; Lamptey, Moder, Bissouma, Gross and Cucurella; Trossard and Maupay.
Injuries

Graham Potter will not be able to use Webster, who is injured, as well as Sarmiento and Mwepu, who are doubts. Klopp has no certain absences, but does not know if he can use Firmino, Thiago, Van Djik and Konaté.
Premier League

Brighton is in 13th position with 33 points, tied with Crystal Palace and Leicester, both above, and three points behind ninth-placed Aston Villa and two behind 10th-placed Southampton. Finally it is two points above 14th, Newcastle. Liverpool, meanwhile, flirts with the lead having 63 points and one game in hand, while Manchester City have 69 points. Liverpool is still seven points ahead of Chelsea.
Sentence: Liverpool

Meanwhile Liverpool come into the match after two 1-0 results, one a win and one a loss. The victory was on Saturday (5), over West Ham, with a goal by Mané, in the Premier League. And the defeat was against Inter, in the round of 16 of the Champions League, with a goal from Lautaro Martínez, but it was not enough to qualify the Italians, who had lost the first leg 2-0.
Sentence: Brighton

Brighton are in a bad way in the Premier League. It is now four games without a win, the last win being literally a month ago, 2-0 against Watford. In the last two games: two defeats. Against Aston Villa, at home, came the first, by 2-0, with goals from Cash and Watkins, on Saturday (26). And against Newcastle, last Saturday (5), came the second, by 2-1, with goals from Frase and Schar, while Dunk scored.
Brighton vs Liverpool Live Score

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

