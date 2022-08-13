Summary and highlights of Vizela 0-1 Porto in Primeira Liga
END OF THE MATCH: PORTO SUFFERED A HARD-FOUGHT VICTORY

 

90'

The referee has added six minutes of pronlogación 
90' GOOOOOAAALLL

Iván Marcano jumps to head in and the second time was the charm to score a goal in extremis 
88' Porto close to the first goal

Ivan Marcano, the Spanish center back had a clear chance, but the shot went over the goal, Porto has little time left to achieve the second victory;
78'

Porto keeps trying, Stephen Antunes Eustaquio hangs it, but the defense does not complicate and clears the ball;
73'🟨

Another yellow card this time is for Kiki after he knocked down a Porto player, fifth yellow card for a Vizela player;
71'

The Porto with ten for the moment since they are attending to Toni Martínez and also has already spent the technician the five changes 
The game heats up

Yellow card to the Porto coach for the protests and now to Pepe for the tackle, the visitors are starting to get desperate;
57'

Samu the player of Viziela receives yellow card after a hard tackle 
THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The second half started with two changes in Porto's ranks, with Otavio and Gabriel Veron replacing Uribe and Daniel Loader 
END OF THE FIRST PART

The first 45 minutes are over with the score tied at 0-0
45' 🟨

Yellow card to Joao Mario, the first for a Porto player for his hard tackle 
36'

Nuno Moreira's shot goes to the right of the goal defended by Diego Costa;
31' 🟨

Yellow to Rosa the midfielder of Vizela after his hard tackle 
29'

Mateus Uribe shoots but the shot is blocked by a defender;
20'

Kiki makes a hard tackle and there will be a foul for Porto;
9'

The ball is crossed by Mateus Uribe, but the ball is cleared by the opponent's defense and there will be a corner for Porto;
THE GAME BEGAN

The first possession will be for Porto.
All set

The players are already in the locker room and the players are ready for the start of the match, which will be refereed by Verissismo 
Player to watch: Vizela

Nuno Moreira, the young Portuguese player scored the first goal of the season in his first season in Portugal, played 30 games in which he scored one goal and shared two assists;
Player to watch: Porto

To highlight Taremi the forward Irán of Porto has scored five goals in the últimos two games, last campaña finished with 20 goals  and 12 assists  
Porto Substitutes

Cláudio Ramos, David Carmo, Veron, Galeno, André Franco, Wendell, Otávio, Toni Martínez e Eustáquio
XI Vizela

Two changes in Vizela compared to the last match;
Source: Vizela
XI Porto

Sergio Conceicao has the same eleven as in the last game
Source: Porto
1 hour

In less than 1 hour Vizela vs Porto of the second round of the Primeira Liga will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be watched here on VAVEL
 
How to watch Vizela vs Porto?

What time is Vizela vs Porto?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.

Summary of the last friendly match between Vizela vs Porto where the latter won

Press Release by Porto's trainer, Sérgio Conceição

 

How does Porto arrive?

Last season Porto won the Primeira Liga with a six-point lead over Sporting Lisbon, who finished second, and the Portuguese Cup. Although in European competitions they did not fare well in the Champions League they finished third in the group stage and in the Europa League they were eliminated by Lyon in the round of 16.  They have won all their pre-season matches and have already won the Portuguese Super Cup after a 3-0 victory over Tondela with Taremi's brace and Evanilson's goal. In their first match of the Portuguese League, they beat Maritimo 5-1 with Taremi's brace, goals by Evanilson, Marcano and Martín.
How does the Vizela arrive?

The Vizela last season achieved the permanence in the Portuguese football golden category after finishing in the 14th position with four points ahead of the relegation zone. In the preseason they have played seven matches where they won only one and lost a total of six. In the first matchday they won 0-1 at Rio Ave's home with Moreira's goal;
Background

5 clashes between Vizela and Porto with a favorable balance for the Porto team that has won four times, while once has not won on any occasion. Vizela will be looking to beat Porto for the first time. The última time they met was in April 2022 in the Portuguese League where Porto won 4-2 at home. The only time Vizela salvaged a point was in 1985 when they drew 0-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Estadio Do Vizela, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1989 and has a capacity of 6100 spectators.

Source: Cero a Cero
Preview of the match

Vizela and Oporto face each other in the second round of the Primeira Liga, both looking for their second win after winning in the first round.
 
