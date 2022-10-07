Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munchen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München live for matchday 9 of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, in addition to the latest information from Signal Iduna Park. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich online and live from Bundesliga 2022-2023?
Sadio Mane, a must see player!
The Bayern Munich winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main goal is to establish himself as an important player in Bayern München's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. He currently has 5 goals in 9 games played.
How does Bayern arrive?
Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great movements, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and they have made up for these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best possible way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 units, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans are in Group C, called the "Group of Death" along with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen. On the first date, Bayern defeated Inter Milan by a score of 2-0 and now hopes to take the lead in the group with a positive result against Barcelona.
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The Dortmund midfielder is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund and the English team. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development, Bellingham is one of the new jewels of Dortmund and, after the departure of Haaland, he will be one of the players who monopolizes the spotlight. During the Borussia Dortmund season, the midfielder participated in 43 games in all team competitions, in these games he scored 6 goals and 14 assists, in addition to being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him one of the most important references in England ahead of the 2022 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure a place in the final squad for his team. heading to Qatar.
How does Borussia get here?
Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting you against Bayern Munich. On this occasion, BVB has presented 7 additions, including Sebastien Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Niklas Süle and Salin Özcan. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions is not surprising. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund ended the 2021-2022 season in second place, 8 points behind Bayern and losing both direct matches against Bavaria. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarter Finals.
Where's the game?
The Signal Iduna Park located in the city of Dortmund will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 81,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1974.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München match, corresponding to the duel of Date 8 of the Bundesliga 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Signal Iduna Park, at 11:30 am.