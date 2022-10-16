New York City vs Inter Miami: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch 2022 MLS Playoffs Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow New York City vs Inter Miami live from the 2022 MLS Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for New York City FC vs. Inter Miami live for the 2022 MLS Playoffs, in addition to the latest information from Citi Field. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami online and live from the 2022 MLS Playoffs?
This is the start time of the match New York City FC vs Inter Miami in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in Star +
Bolivia: 21 hours in Star +
Brazil: 22 hours on DAZN
Chile: 21 hours in Star +
Colombia: 20 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 20 hours in Star +
USA (ET): 21 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 03 hours without transmission
Mexico: 20 hours in Star +
Paraguay: 22 hours in Star +
Peru: 20 hours in Star +
Uruguay: 22 hours in Star +
Venezuela: 21 hours in Star +
Argentina: 22 hours in Star +
Bolivia: 21 hours in Star +
Brazil: 22 hours on DAZN
Chile: 21 hours in Star +
Colombia: 20 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 20 hours in Star +
USA (ET): 21 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 03 hours without transmission
Mexico: 20 hours in Star +
Paraguay: 22 hours in Star +
Peru: 20 hours in Star +
Uruguay: 22 hours in Star +
Venezuela: 21 hours in Star +
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Santiago Rodriguez, a must see player!
The New York City winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help the team fight against the rivals of the Eastern Conference for the MLS championship. having many minutes to show his quality. During the past season he played 27 games, scoring 3 goals in his first year with the team. His main objective is to establish himself in the team's midfield and become one of the figures of New York. This closed the season in a good way, at the moment he is marching with 7 goals and 12 assists in 40 games played.
How does New York City get here?
New York City comes to this duel with the goal of the team continuing to fight in the MLS Playoffs. The team finished the regular season with 55 units in third place in the Eastern Conference, after 16 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses. The New Yorkers finished the season with 4 consecutive victories against Atlanta, Orlando and Red Bulls, in addition to winning the Champions Cup against Atlas from Liga MX. Those directed by Nick Cushing arrive this season with a great squad, including Santiago Rodríguez, Valentín Castellanos, Maxi Moralez, Heber and Talles Magno. Without a doubt, New York City is the big favorite for the matchup in the First Round, but Inter Miami's great offense can leave them out. The goal of the team is to repeat the MLS championship and have another great final.
Gonzalo Higuain, a must see player!
The Inter Miami striker seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having finished the championship in a great way, placing himself as the team's top scorer and helping the team will make it to the Playoffs. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better couple with players like Ariel Lassiter and Leonardo Campana to form a lethal forward. He currently has 16 assist goals and 3 assists in 27 games in all competitions for his team. "El Pipita" announced that he will retire at the end of this season so this could be his last game or we will continue to see the Argentine for another week.
How does Miami arrive?
The Miami team will face New York City in the MLS playoffs with the aim of qualifying for the next round. Inter finished in sixth place with 48 points after 14 wins, 6 draws and 14 losses. The Miami team closed the season with a 4 win streak in the last 5 games and beating teams like Orlando, Toronto, Columbus and DC. They have a good squad with great players like Gonzalo Higuaín, Leonardo Campana, Bryce Duke, Alejandro Pozuelo and Ariel Lassiter. Inter started the season poorly but its great finish allowed it to climb the rankings until it got a place in the Playoffs. Although these do not come out as favorites against the current champion, the good moment of the team can surprise and leave out one of the favorites for the title. One of the extra motivations for the team was the announcement of the retirement of "Pipita" Higuain, who was an important part in the closing of the regular season and who could be the one who put the team in the next round.
Where's the game?
The Citi Field located in the city of New York will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their way into the 2022 MLS Playoffs. This stadium has a capacity for 42,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match New York City vs. Inter Miami, corresponding to the duel of the First Round of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. The match will take place at Citi Field, at 7:00 p.m.