Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers live, as well as the latest information from the ST Andrews Stadium.
Where and how to watch Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers?

The match between Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers will be played at 15:00 PM

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

What time is Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers in EFL Championship?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

Player to watch at Queen Park Rangers

While Queen Park Rangers will be without top scorer Willock, who is injured, so Scotland's Dykes, who has five goals to his name, should feature.
Player to watch at Birmingham City

In Birmingham City, Hogan has scored seven goals and one assist so far in the Championship, making him the eighth highest scorer. He has scored in the last two rounds.
How are Queen Park Rangers coming along?

Queen Park Rangers are coming off a 2-1 home win over Wigan and are on the back of two consecutive victories. In addition, they have only lost one of their last eight matches. Right now they are in second place with 32 points in the second category of English football, that is to say they are in direct promotion positions to the Premier League and only two points behind the league leaders.
How does Birmingham City fare?

Birmingham City are coming off a 1-2 home win over Blackburn in their last home game, although this was their only defeat in their last five matches. They are currently in 15th place with 20 points and three points clear of the relegation places, while they are six points clear of the Premier League promotion playoff places;
Background

The balance between these two teams is even, although with a small advantage in favor of Birmingham City, who have won 24 times. While Queen Park Rangers have won 22 times this clash. While on 17 occasions the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 2, 2022 in which Queen Park Rangers won 1-2.
Venue: The match will be played at St Andrew Stadium, a stadium built in 1906 with a capacity of 30,009 spectators.

Preview of the match

Birmingham City and Queen Park Rangers meet in the match corresponding to the 18th round of the Championship;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.
 
