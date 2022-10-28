Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Frankfurt vs Dortmund live, as well as the latest information from Deutsche Bank Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Frankfurt vs Dortmund live online
The match will be televised on SKY Sports.
Frankfurt vs Dortmund can be tuned in from BlueToGo's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Frankfurt
Kolo Muani, striker, 23 years old, the player is becoming the offensive reference of the team, his strength and speed have allowed him in ten games to score three goals and give 6 assists, undoubtedly an attacker who knows how to pass the ball to better placed without being selfish, in this season so demanding his performances must be very outstanding to excel and achieve the objectives.
Watch out for this Dortmund player
Jude Bellingham, midfielder, the 19-year-old Englishman is being a reference for the team thanks to his performances, the player's ability has already put him as one of the best youth players, his name is linked to Real Madrid for a future signing, the previous season he was featured for being an assisting player, this season in Bundesliga he has scored two goals and assisted on one occasion, the player knows what high competition is and that is why he stands out at such a young age.
🎯 @BellinghamJude #BVBVfB (4/5)— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 28, 2022
🔜 #SGEBVB pic.twitter.com/4Z0TlMwtBz
Latest Frankfurt lineup
Trapp; Jakic, Smolcic, Ndicka; Ebimbe, Kamada, Sow, Lenz; Lindtrom, Gotze, Kolo.
Latest Dortmund lineup
Kobel; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Hazard; Adeyemi, Bellingham, Can, Brandt, Reyna; Moukoko.
Background
Arbitration quartet
Dortmund back on track
Borussia Dortmund is on the rise in a very demanding season, the team now more than ever knows that they have the opportunity to win the title again, because at this stage of the season only four points separate them from the leader, which is not Bayern, this season Dortmund is also competing in the Champions League, competing in a group that on paper looked complicated, but after playing five rounds the second position is almost assured and only a tragedy would take it away, their main focus must be the victory against Frankfurt, since it is a direct rival and they are only one point ahead, with that victory the fight for the championship would be even closer and it seems that the championship will be defined in the last rounds, for now it only remains to close in a great way before the World Cup break and in the return in January to return to the competition with everything.
Frankfurt in good shape
Last season Eintracht Frankfurt had a bad performance in the Bundesliga, finishing in 11th position with 42 points, but apparently they had everything under control, because in the Europa League they had an extraordinary performance that made them champions, for this season after eleven games played the team is in fourth position with 20 points, only three points behind the leader, and they are not only fighting the local tournament, Their participation in the Champions League has been acceptable and in such a complicated group they still have a chance to advance to the next round, everything seems to be going well with the team and the most complicated tests are coming on Saturday, the team comes from beating Marseille in the Champions League and Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, the team knows they need a victory against Dortmund to take off in the table and take chances against a great rival.
Bundesliga more even than ever
This Bundesliga season is giving many surprises, because Bayern Munich is not the leader, the leader is Union Berlin, also the distances have been reduced at the top of the table and a defeat could lower the teams at least three positions, for this day Frankfurt will receive Dortmund at home in a fight for a direct place in the Champions League, only one point separates them so both must go out looking for the three points and get closer to the leader.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Frankfurt vs Dortmund, matchday 12 of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at Deutsche Bank Park, at 12:30 pm ET.