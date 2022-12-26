Preston vs Huddersfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Preston vs Huddersfield as well as the latest information coming out of Deepdale. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
How to watch Preston vs Huddersfield?
If you want to watch the match Preston vs Huddersfield live on TV, your option is iFollow
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Preston vs Huddersfield match in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Watch out for this player at Huddersfield
Danny Ward has three goals and two assists this season, although far from the records of last season when he scored 14 goals and three assists. This striker has not seen goal since last October 15.
Watch out for this Preston player
Ched Evans has five goals and one assist this season. The 33-year-old forward has five goals in his last four games.
How is Huddersfield coming along?
Huddersfield come after three consecutive defeats and four matches without a win. The last time they won was on November 8 when they won at home to QPR (1-2). They are currently bottom of the EFL Championship with 19 points, seven points behind the relegation zone.
How does Preston arrive?
Preston lost the last match they played 0-1 against QPR. Although they have won four of the last six they have played. They are in the standings in the last position with 34 points and only the goal difference leaves them right now outside the Playoffs zone.
Background
A total of 78 times Preston and Huddersfield Town have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the latter of 31 victories. While 29 times Preston has won this duel and the other 18 remaining clashes ended in a draw. The last time they met was in October this year in which Preston won by the minimum (0-1). It should be remembered that Preston have won or drawn in the last three duels.
Venue: The match will be played at Deepdale, located in England, which was inaugurated in 1878 and has a capacity of 23,408 spectators.
Preview of the match
Preston and Huddersfield meet in the 24th round of the EFL Championship.
