Birmingham vs Preston: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship

History between the teams
The latest game between them was through the first turn of this current edition of The Championship, by the 8th round, on September 3rd, 2022. Birmingham won as the visiting team by 1 to 0, with a goal from Maxime Colin
Probable starters ofPreston North End
Coach: Ryan Lowe
Preston injury update
On the other hand, Sean Maguire should return after a while sidelined
Probable lineup ofBirmingham City
Coach: John Eustace
Birmingham injury report
Preston in the standings
Preston is more far to the relegation than Birmingham and also have more possibilities to reach the leaders right now.
In the last round, they lost big to Norwich City at home by 4 to 0, also on January 14th
Birmingham's situation in the standings
The difference to the relegation zone (to League One, third division of the Premier League) is still "okay", being of four positions and six points (Huddersfield Town comes in 22th). However, the distance to the first six teams (two go directly to the Premier League and the other four play the playoffs for the third and last spot) is even bigger: nine points and 12 positions - West Bromwich Albion comes in 6th.
In the latest game, Birmingham lost to Bristol City on the road by 4 to 2, on January 14th.
The match will be played at the St Andrew's Stadium
The home team doesn't win there (and also on the road) since middle December, 2022. On the 16th, they met Reading and won by 3 to 2. Since then, they lost two at home and two as visitors.
Today, Birminghan City host Preston North End for the 28th round of the 2022/23 EFL Championship, the second division of the Premier League