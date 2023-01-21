Birmingham vs Preston: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship
Photo: Birmingham

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AM20 minutes ago

Tune in here Birmingham vs Preston Live Score

The game begins at 10AM (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Birmingham - Preston live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:55 AM25 minutes ago

How to watch Birmingham - Preston Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to directly stream the game Birmingham -Preston live on TV: ESPN+.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:50 AM30 minutes ago

History between the teams

The teams have met precisely 100 times until today. Preston has the advantage with 39 wins, 36 defeats and 25 draws.

The latest game between them was through the first turn of this current edition of The Championship, by the 8th round, on September 3rd, 2022. Birmingham won as the visiting team by 1 to 0, with a goal from Maxime Colin

5:45 AM35 minutes ago

Probable starters ofPreston North End

Woodman; Diaby, Storey, Lindsay; Fernandez, Browne, Ledson, Johnson, Hughes; Delap, Parrott

Coach: Ryan Lowe

5:40 AM40 minutes ago

Preston injury update

Emil Riis Jakobsen is the only absence with a cruciate ligament injury

On the other hand, Sean Maguire should return after a while sidelined

5:35 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup ofBirmingham City

Ruddy; Sanderson, Long, Trusty; Colin, Bielik, Hannibal, Chong, Graham; Khadra, Deeney

Coach: John Eustace

5:30 AMan hour ago

Birmingham injury report

Marc Roberts (hamstring), Harlee Dean (calf), Jobe Bellingham (stomach) and George Hall (hamstring) remain in the medical department and are unavailable for the game
5:25 AMan hour ago

Preston in the standings

The visiting team is currently five positions above, in the 13th one, with 37 points. It has ten wins and ten losses so far, as well as seven draws.

Preston is more far to the relegation than Birmingham and also have more possibilities to reach the leaders right now.

In the last round, they lost big to Norwich City at home by 4 to 0, also on January 14th

5:20 AMan hour ago

Birmingham's situation in the standings

The team is currently in the 18th place of the tournament, with 32 points. It has eight victories, eight draws and 11 defeats so far.

The difference to the relegation zone (to League One, third division of the Premier League) is still "okay", being of four positions and six points (Huddersfield Town comes in 22th). However, the distance to the first six teams (two go directly to the Premier League and the other four play the playoffs for the third and last spot) is even bigger: nine points and 12 positions - West Bromwich Albion comes in 6th.

In the latest game, Birmingham lost to Bristol City on the road by 4 to 2, on January 14th.

5:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the St Andrew's Stadium

The Birmingham City vs Preston North End match will be played at the St Andrew's Stadium, in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, with a capacity of 29.409 people.

The home team doesn't win there (and also on the road) since middle December, 2022. On the 16th, they met Reading and won by 3 to 2. Since then, they lost two at home and two as visitors. 

5:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022/23 EFL Championshipmatch: Birmingham vs PrestonLive Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Today, Birminghan City host Preston North End for the 28th round of the 2022/23 EFL Championship, the second division of the Premier League

VAVEL Logo