Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups in NBA (0-0)

Indiana Pacers' downgrade
1 hour
In 1 hour the game between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
What time and how to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers online in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 01:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Be careful with this player in Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton has an average of 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds this season and is currently the second highest assister this season, with an average of 10.4 assists per game. He has missed the last three games against the Bucks
Be careful with this player in Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most outstanding players this 2022-23 season in the NBA, being the player with the fifth best scoring average with 31.1 points per game and the third with the most rebounds with an average of 11.7 per game. The last time the Pacers were measured, he had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
How do the Indiana Pacers arrive?
They have three consecutive losses and have only won one game in the last six games they have played. They are the twelfth in the Eastern Conference with 33 wins and 43 losses, while they occupy the fourth position in the central division.
How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?
These come from beating the Detroit Pistons in their most recent meeting. They have won four of the last five they have played. They are the leaders of the Eastern Conference with 54 wins and 21 losses, while they are first in the central division.
Background
The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers have met three times in this 2023 with a balance of two victories for the Bucks and only one leg for the Pacers. Of the last 11 duels between these two teams, 10 of them have been taken by the Bucks
Venue: The match will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in Indianapolis, which was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 2,000 spectators.
Match Preview
Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will meet in the regular season corresponding to the 2022-23 season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers in the NBA.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
Myles Turner - Out (left ankle soreness)
Buddy Hield - Out (non-Covid related illness)Chris Duarte - Out (left ankle pain) Kendall Brown - Out (right tibia stress fracture)