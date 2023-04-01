Brighton vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Brighton vs Brentford live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Brighton vs Brentford live for matchday 28 of the 2022-2023 Premier League, as well as the most recent information coming from Falmer Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Brentford online and live from the FA Cup 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Brighton vs Brentford match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Solly March, a must see player!
The Brighton forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. March is looking to continue his development in English football and be a key player for Brighton in attack. This is one of Brighton's pillars and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the forward participated in 33 games where he got 2 assists. The Briton had a great start to the season and, for now, has 8 goals and 5 assists in 30 games played.
How does Brighton get here?
Brighton continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in eighth position with 27 points, after 8 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses. The Seagulls are located 6 points away from the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the goal in mind of the team. These come from beating Middlesbrough in the FA Cup to get into the fourth round of the British Cup, where they expect a rival between Liverpool and Wolves. Some interesting names in this group are Pervis Estupiñan, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise and surpass Liverpool in the competition.
Ivan Toney, a must see player!
The Brentford striker is the top reference in the team's offense. Yoney seeks to continue his development in English football and be the cornerstone for Brentford up front. This is one of the great figures of the English team and his contribution to his offense is vital for his team's aspirations in this Premier League. During this season, the player has participated in 21 games with his club where he has scored 16 goals and 4 assists.
How does the Brentford?
Brentford continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in seventh position with 33 points, after 8 wins, 9 draws and 4 losses. The Bees are located 6 points behind the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the objective in mind of the team. These come from falling against Southampton. Some interesting names in this group are Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumbo, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva and David Raya, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season.
Where's the game?
The Falmer Stadium located in the city of Brighton will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has a capacity for 31,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brighton vs Brentford match, corresponding to day 28 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The match will take place at Falmer Stadium, at 10 o'clock.