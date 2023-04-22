Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live?
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 1:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Bolivia 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Brazil 1:30 pm: Onefootball
Chile 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Colombia 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +
Ecuador 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +
USA 12:30 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 6:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 10:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Peru 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +
Uruguay 1:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Venezuela 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Speak up, Glasner!
Dortmund had an incredible run at the start of 2023, but recently also fluctuating performances like in Stuttgart. Dortmund plays for the championship at home. Of course they will throw everything into the balance. They have a clear game structure with fast Adeyemi and Malen and a robust Sébastien Haller in the center. They can leave Reus on the bench because they have Brandt and Bellingham. Nevertheless, we will not hoist the white flag going in.
In terms of personnel, we're going to have to put everything together a bit. Especially at the back, we are running at the last peak - but it is working very well. We only conceded four shots on goal in the last game and we're trying to repeat that. It's been a long time since we scored a set piece. We worked on it every day during the last week of training. This is an important facet, we have to be more creative here and pose a challenge to the opponent. Especially since we often have size disadvantages. If a third of all goals come from set pieces, we can still improve significantly."
Right in the corner! 🎯
Youngster Paxten Aaronson im Fokus - Warm-Up, schöne Tore und mit euch Fans.
Ein Training mit "a very nice player" - schaut selbst👇😉#SGE pic.twitter.com/rs6RWuuezE — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) April 19, 2023
Probable lineup for Frankfurt
Frankfurt's situation
Speak up, Terzic!
If we want to succeed, we all have to be ready to go further. We have to invest everything to take advantage of our starting position. For that we need a win at home on Saturday. There are still six games to go. We want to grab this opportunity with everything we have to make it happen. We have to show that on the field on Saturday."
