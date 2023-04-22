Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga
7:00 AM13 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+ 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:55 AM18 minutes ago

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt of 22th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Bolivia 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Brazil 1:30 pm: Onefootball

Chile 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Colombia 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +

Ecuador 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +

USA 12:30 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 6:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 10:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Peru 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +

Uruguay 1:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Venezuela 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

6:50 AM23 minutes ago

Speak up, Glasner!

"Based on my personal record, Dortmund is certainly not a desirable opponent - it's time to improve that. And it's time for us to get back to winning away from home. We know that Dortmund are strong at home and can only win in Dortmund as a team. The team has proven in the past that it can be there when no one expects it. We are capable of winning in Dortmund.

Dortmund had an incredible run at the start of 2023, but recently also fluctuating performances like in Stuttgart. Dortmund plays for the championship at home. Of course they will throw everything into the balance. They have a clear game structure with fast Adeyemi and Malen and a robust Sébastien Haller in the center. They can leave Reus on the bench because they have Brandt and Bellingham. Nevertheless, we will not hoist the white flag going in.

In terms of personnel, we're going to have to put everything together a bit. Especially at the back, we are running at the last peak - but it is working very well. We only conceded four shots on goal in the last game and we're trying to repeat that.  It's been a long time since we scored a set piece. We worked on it every day during the last week of training. This is an important facet, we have to be more creative here and pose a challenge to the opponent. Especially since we often have size disadvantages. If a third of all goals come from set pieces, we can still improve significantly."

6:45 AM28 minutes ago
6:40 AM33 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Frankfurt

Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Lenz; Buta, Rode, Sow, Knauff; Kamada, Götze; Kolo Muani.
6:35 AM38 minutes ago

Frankfurt's situation

Jakic, with a calf injury, Lindstrom, with an ankle injury, Max and Ndicka, with a thigh injury, and Smolcic, with a knee injury, are Oliver Glasner's absentees. However, Toure, with a thigh injury, is a doubt.
6:30 AM43 minutes ago

Speak up, Terzic!

"Duranville and Meunier will not be available. There are doubts with Süle, Schlotterbeck and Modeste - they've already managed to raise the intensity in training, we'll have to wait and see. Right now they are in a crisis of results, but the displays are still good. We saw their qualities in the first match. We have to go into the game with greed and a dose of anger to win the match.

If we want to succeed, we all have to be ready to go further. We have to invest everything to take advantage of our starting position. For that we need a win at home on Saturday. There are still six games to go. We want to grab this opportunity with everything we have to make it happen. We have to show that on the field on Saturday."

6:25 AMan hour ago
6:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Dortmund

Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Özcan, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.
6:15 AMan hour ago

Dortmund's situation

Edin Terzic will not have at his disposal Duranville, with a thigh injury, Meunier, with an adductor muscle injury, and Morey, in physical transition. Modeste, with knee problems, Schlotterbeck and Süle, with thigh problems, are doubts.
6:10 AMan hour ago

Eagles

Without a win for eight games, Eintracht Frankfurt is situated in seventh place, within the Conference League qualification zone, with 42 points. The Eagles are two points behind Bayer Leverkusen, sixth and with the last spot in the Europa League, the second most important competition in the old continent.
6:05 AMan hour ago

BlackYellow

Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich by drawing 3-3 against Stuttgart last weekend. In second place, the men in BlackYellow have 57 points, two less than the Bavarians.
6:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt live this Saturday (22), at the Signal Iduna Park at 12:30 pm ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 29th round of the competition.
5:55 AMan hour ago

