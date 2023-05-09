Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Manchester City in Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Manchester City match in the Champions League.
What time is Real Madrid vs Manchester City match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Manchester City of March 09th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live
The match will be broadcast on CBS, TUDN.
If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in streaming, it will be broadcasted on HBO Max.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 9th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the 3 points, leaving the 4 wins for City, 2 draws and 3 for the madridistas.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 4 wins for City, 1 for Madrid and 0 draws, leaving the scales very uneven.
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City, 4 May, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid, 26 Apr, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid, 7 Aug, 2020, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City, 26 Feb, 2020, UEFA Champions League
Manchester City 4-1 Real Madrid, 26 Jul, 2017, International Champions Cup
Watch out for this Madrid player
The 22 year old striker from Brazil, Vinícius Júnior has performed well, the striker has played his thirtieth game in his local league, 30 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in LaLiga and 10 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, in the Champions League he already has 6 goals and 5 assists and 9 games.
Watch out for this City player
The striker from Norway, 22 year old Erling Haaland has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-second game in his local league, 31 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 35 goals in the Premier League and 7 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, in the Champions League he already has 12 goals and 0 assists and 8 games.
How are Madrid coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Almeria, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna, 6 May, 2023, Copa del Rey
Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid, 2 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Madrid 4-2 Almería, 29 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Girona 4-2 Real Madrid, 25 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo, 22 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
How are City coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Arsenal, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are at the top of the table.
Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United, 6 May, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United, 3 May, 2023, English Premier League
Fulham 1-2 Manchester City, 30 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal, 26 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United, 22 Apr, 2023, English FA Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League match. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu at 15:00.