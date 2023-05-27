Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
In 16 home games, they have won 14 of them, against CS Marítimo, Sporting CP, GD Chaves, among others.
In their last match, Vitória Guimarães won 1-0 against Gil Vicente with a goal by Anderson Oliveira Silva in the 90th minute.
34th round of Primeira Liga
Date: 27 May 2023
Time: 1 pm ET
Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.
When is the Porto vs. Vitoria de Guimaraes game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Porto as home:
At home in Estádio do Dragão, Porto has a record of 7 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in their last 10 games.
TOP SCORERS:
Speaking of goal passes, Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro leads with 7 goal passes for the home team and Michael Johnston has 4 goal passes for the away team in the current Portuguese Championship season.
Vitória de Guimarães
In this position, the team is being classified for the Conference League Qualifiers 2023/24. Vitória de Guimarães has won its last four matches. Their most recent victim was Gil Vicente. On Sunday, May 21, at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium, they scored 1-0 at the Barcelos club. It was the third game in a row in which the defense was not breached. The winning goal was scored by Anderson at 48 minutes of the final phase. He counted with an assist from Zé Carlos.
It reached, in this way, the mark of 53 points (16 wins, five draws and 12 losses). Enough to occupy the fifth position in the standings and ensure the right to compete in the 2023/2024 season in the European Conference League.
Porto:
If the victory is achieved, Porto will win its 31st title in the competition. Porto is in good shape in the competition, having managed to win 15 points in their last games.
Overcoming Vitória de Guimarães is crucial to keep the possibility of the title open. On Saturday, May 20, playing away, the team beat Famalicão, 4-2, reaching the 82-point mark (26 wins, four draws, and three losses).
TIME AND PLACE!
Benfica is the favorite to win the Portuguese League. The team has 84 points and leads alone. But Porto doesn't care and will go after the title, but will need to count on luck. The Dragons have 82 points and, in case of victory, take the lead. However, they need to hope that Benfica stumble in order to celebrate.
Vitória de Guimarães, in turn, has nothing more to play for, since it has already qualified for the Uefa Conference League and, even if it loses, it will continue in the classification zone. Thus, the team enters the last round of the tournament without so much pressure.
Porto are big favorites because, besides being at home, they need to win to dream with the title. The ball rolls for Porto x Vitória de Guimarães, at 1 pm ET, at Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Portugal.
In 16 away games, they have won 6 of them, against GD Chaves, Paços de Ferreira, GD Estoril Praia, among others.