Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Vitoria SC

Playing away from home, Vitória Guimarães is in good form. It has an average of 1.25 points per away game, which makes Vitória Guimarães 7th in the Portuguese Championship when playing away in the season so far.
In 16 away games, they have won 6 of them, against GD Chaves, Paços de Ferreira, GD Estoril Praia, among others.
Porto

Playing at home in the competition, Porto is in excellent form. They have an average of 2.63 points per game at home, which makes Porto 2nd in the Portuguese Championship when playing on their home turf this season so far.
In 16 home games, they have won 14 of them, against CS Marítimo, Sporting CP, GD Chaves, among others.
Last games

In their last match, Porto won 2-4 against Famalicão with goals from Mehdi Taremiao in the 7th, 10th, 67th, and 75th minutes.
In their last match, Vitória Guimarães won 1-0 against Gil Vicente with a goal by Anderson Oliveira Silva in the 90th minute.
Vitoria SC XI:

Bruno Varela ©; Tounkara, Bamba, Amaro; Maga, Dani Silva, Handel, Afonso Freitas; Johnston, Jota, André Silva
Porto XI:

Diogo Costa; Pepê, Pepe ©, Marcano, Wendell; Uribe, Eustáquio, Otávio, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson.
1 HOUR

One hour to start Porto vs Vitoria de Guimarães 
Where and how to watch the Porto Vitoria de Guimaraes match on TV and in real time?

Porto Vitoria de Guimaraes
34th round of Primeira Liga

Date: 27 May 2023

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Porto vs. Vitoria de Guimaraes game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Porto vs. Vitoria de Guimaraes will start at 1 pm (ET), being played at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, in the 34th round of the Portuguese Championship. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable lineup for Vitória de Guimarães:

Celton Biai; Miguel Maga, Jorge Fernandes, Ibrahima Bamba, Afonso Freitas; Zé Carlos, Indio, Gonçalo Nogueira; Nelson Luz, André Silva, Jota Silva.
Probable lineup of Porto:

Diogo Costa, Wendell, Iván Marcano, Pepe, Pepê; Wenderson Galeno, Stephen Eustaquio, Marki Grujic, Otávio; Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson.
Porto as home:

In their 5 previous matches they have won 5 consecutive matches, beating Boavista, Arouca, Casa Pia and also Famalicão twice.

At home in Estádio do Dragão, Porto has a record of 7 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in their last 10 games.

TOP SCORERS:

Mehdi Taremi is Porto's top scorer with 21 goals in 32 games played. For Vitória Guimarães, André Oliveira Silva is the top scorer with 6 goals scored in the 22 matches he has played.

Speaking of goal passes, Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro leads with 7 goal passes for the home team and Michael Johnston has 4 goal passes for the away team in the current Portuguese Championship season.

Vitória de Guimarães

Without having more goals in the competition, Vitoria de Guimaraes will take the field on Saturday just to fulfill the league table. The team currently occupies fifth place in the competition with 53 points.

In this position, the team is being classified for the Conference League Qualifiers 2023/24. Vitória de Guimarães has won its last four matches. Their most recent victim was Gil Vicente. On Sunday, May 21, at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium, they scored 1-0 at the Barcelos club. It was the third game in a row in which the defense was not breached. The winning goal was scored by Anderson at 48 minutes of the final phase. He counted with an assist from Zé Carlos.

It reached, in this way, the mark of 53 points (16 wins, five draws and 12 losses). Enough to occupy the fifth position in the standings and ensure the right to compete in the 2023/2024 season in the European Conference League. 

Porto:

Porto still has chances to win the Portuguese championship title this season. The team is two points behind league leader Benfica. For this to happen, the team needs to take all three points from this duel and hope that their direct opponent is defeated in the round.

If the victory is achieved, Porto will win its 31st title in the competition. Porto is in good shape in the competition, having managed to win 15 points in their last games.

Overcoming Vitória de Guimarães is crucial to keep the possibility of the title open. On Saturday, May 20, playing away, the team beat Famalicão, 4-2, reaching the 82-point mark (26 wins, four draws, and three losses).

Photo: Porto
Photo: Porto

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Porto x Vitória de Guimarães is valid for the 34th round of the Bwin Premier League.

Benfica is the favorite to win the Portuguese League. The team has 84 points and leads alone. But Porto doesn't care and will go after the title, but will need to count on luck. The Dragons have 82 points and, in case of victory, take the lead. However, they need to hope that Benfica stumble in order to celebrate.

Vitória de Guimarães, in turn, has nothing more to play for, since it has already qualified for the Uefa Conference League and, even if it loses, it will continue in the classification zone. Thus, the team enters the last round of the tournament without so much pressure.

Porto are big favorites because, besides being at home, they need to win to dream with the title. The ball rolls for Porto x Vitória de Guimarães, at 1 pm ET, at Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Portugal.

Welcome and welcome to the Porto x Vitória de Guimarães live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match between two teams from Portugal: on the one hand Porto, who live an excellent phase in the Portuguese Championship, being the current vice-leader of the tournament and still dream of a stumble of Benfica to win the cup in the last round of the Championship. On the other hand, Vitoria de Guimaraes, living a good moment in the Primeira Liga, being the 5th place with 53 points and is classified for the Conference League. Both teams face each other for the 34th round of the Primeira Liga Bwin 2022/23. The match between the 2nd and the 5th place of the Portuguese League takes place at Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Portugal, at 2 pm (Brasília). Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
