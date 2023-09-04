San Luis vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Stay tuned for the Atletico San Luis vs Atlas livestream.

 

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico San Luis vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.

Where and how to watch Atlético San Luis vs Atlas live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Atletico San Luis vs Atlas can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Atletico San Luis vs Atlas matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the match on September 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 20:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 06:00 hours 

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 14:00 hours

Australia: 14:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

Atlas Statements

Benjamín Mora spoke before the match: "It wasn't the best match, in terms of style and what we want to achieve, but we did some positive things. Querétaro is in a great moment, they have confidence and it became complicated, we didn't find on many occasions." 

"I'm concerned about them recovering, we have to make use of what we have, a coarse squad in the sense of who can start them, we have Mudo starting, Mateo is also starting, if we don't have them for Sunday, for the next one we'll have them, today many things happen, we'll try to improve as always." 

Atlas' last line-up

Terracciano; Dodô, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; N. González, Bonaventura, Kouamé; Nzola.
Last St. Louis line-up

Sommer; Darmian, Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro
How are Atlas coming along?

Atlas defeated Querétaro in the match they had pending in the middle of the week, the Zorros will be looking to continue to make it three in three.
How is San Luis doing?

San Luis had an excellent match and comes after beating Pachuca by two goals to zero, the Zorros will go all out to continue to make it three out of three.

Atletico San Luis vs Atlas will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

Atletico San Luis vs Atlas will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atletico San Luis vs Atlas live stream, corresponding to Day 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, at 8:00 pm.
