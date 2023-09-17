Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:22 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:17 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:12 AMan hour ago

What time is Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad matchday 5 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match on September 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 18:00 hours 

Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.

South Africa: 6:00 a.m.

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00

 

1:07 AMan hour ago

Real Madrid Quotes

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the game: "I have spoken to him because he is having to put up with more than usual. When Luka renewed he was delighted, then he has changed his role, but when these games come back he will have a leading role. I have given more prominence to the young players. The squad has a lot of competition. I know what he can contribute and he's going to do it this year even if it's with less minutes."

"I think Bellingham is evaluated on what he does on the field and he's doing well. He may not have been well known, but now he's playing in a big league and a big club and he's doing very well. I'm not surprised. He's very focused and he's not someone who can lose his head. We noticed in the games he played with Dortmund that he has the ability to be dangerous and he is good in that position. He has an important physique. I don't know how many goals he can score. The key is personality rather than quality so that this shirt doesn't weigh you down."

"The internationals have returned well, with more desire, more enthusiasm. They have scored goals and played good games. They are ready to play. They have returned well and are in optimal conditions to play."

"He is recovering well. I don't know the precise day of his return and we don't want to force. He is increasing the workload. Next week he will do some of the work with the group. He's going to be before the six weeks." 

"Raúl is with us every day. It's normal to have communication with him because we need youth players."

"I refer to the club's statement and I have nothing more to add."

"Ceballos will be in the call-up, but Mendy will not because he has to follow his plan".

"At 18 o'clock I will be glued to the TV and with the Milan shirt on" (Milan and Inter face each other).

1:02 AM2 hours ago

Last Real Sociedad line-up

Remiro; Gorosabel, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Zubimendi, Merino; Januzaj, David Silva, Oyarzabal; Isak 
12:57 AM2 hours ago

Last Real Madrid lineup

Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran García; Tchouaméni, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu
12:52 AM2 hours ago

How are Real Sociedad coming into the game?

Real Sociedad arrives to this duel after a very lively match where the locals won in a great way against Granada, who despite their attempts to tie the actions ended up losing five goals by two.

12:47 AM2 hours ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid comes to this match after beating Getafe two goals to one, a score that continues to contribute to keep the Merengues in the top positions.

 

12:42 AM2 hours ago

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
12:37 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream, corresponding to Matchday 5 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium at 13:00.
VAVEL Logo