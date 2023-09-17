Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream.
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live online
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
What time is Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad matchday 5 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
Real Madrid Quotes
"I think Bellingham is evaluated on what he does on the field and he's doing well. He may not have been well known, but now he's playing in a big league and a big club and he's doing very well. I'm not surprised. He's very focused and he's not someone who can lose his head. We noticed in the games he played with Dortmund that he has the ability to be dangerous and he is good in that position. He has an important physique. I don't know how many goals he can score. The key is personality rather than quality so that this shirt doesn't weigh you down."
"The internationals have returned well, with more desire, more enthusiasm. They have scored goals and played good games. They are ready to play. They have returned well and are in optimal conditions to play."
"He is recovering well. I don't know the precise day of his return and we don't want to force. He is increasing the workload. Next week he will do some of the work with the group. He's going to be before the six weeks."
"Raúl is with us every day. It's normal to have communication with him because we need youth players."
"I refer to the club's statement and I have nothing more to add."
"Ceballos will be in the call-up, but Mendy will not because he has to follow his plan".
"At 18 o'clock I will be glued to the TV and with the Milan shirt on" (Milan and Inter face each other).
