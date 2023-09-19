Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough as well as the latest information from the Hillsborough Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough?
If you want to watch the Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough match, you can follow it on TV on ESPN +
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match between Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Middlesbrough
Marcus Forss, 24-year-old Finnish striker. He has one goal and one assist to his name in the EFL Championship in his second season at Middlesbrough. Last season he reached 10 goals
Watch out for this player at Sheffield Wednesday
Barry Bannan, 33-year-old midfielder. Since the 2015/16 season he has played 359 games for the club, scoring 30 goals. This game he has made seven appearances and scored one goal this term, although it was not enough to prevent Sheffield Wednesday's defeat against Cardiff City. In his last game he was not included in the squad against Ipswich.
¿Cómo llega el Middlesbrough?
Middlesbrough, who have yet to win this season in the EFL Championship, are not much better. A team that came close to promotion to the Premier League last season, but was eliminated in the semifinals of the Playoffs. In their last match they lost against Blackburn. The only victory they have achieved this season was in the Carabao Cup where they eliminated Bolton 1-3. Right now they are bottom of the English silver division with only one point.
How are Sheffield Wednesday coming along?
They are still unbeaten so far in the 2023/24 season with only one point scored. In their last match they were defeated at home against Ipswich by the minimum. In addition, they have already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup. They are second last in the EFL Championship standings with only one point.
Background
The balance of the head-to-head record between these two teams is very even. Sheffield Wednesday have won 48 times, while Middlesbrough have won 46 times. While 17 times the clash has ended in a draw. They have not met since April 2021 in a duel that Middlesbrough won at home by 3-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Hillsborough Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Sheffield. It was inaugurated in September 1899 and has a capacity for 34835 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough will face each other in the EFL Championship matchday 7 fixture.
Bienvenidos a la cobertura de VAVEL.COM del Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough en EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.