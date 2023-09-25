Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Don't leave here to follow Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town, as well as the latest information emerging from the Coventry Building Society Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town match?
If you want to watch the Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town match, you can follow it on television through ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match between Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 16 hours
Argentina: 16 hours
Australia: 6 hours
Bolivia: 15 hours
Brazil: 16 hours
Chile: 16 hours
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 9 p.m.
United States (New York): 15 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 7 p.m.
Watch out for this Huddersfield Town player
Jack Edward Rudoni, 22-year-old midfielder. In seven games he has scored two goals, equaling his records last season in 48 games. He comes from scoring against Stoke City
Watch out for this Coventry City player
Matt Godden has six goals in eight games this season. He managed just two more goals in 30 games last season. The 32-year-old English striker is coming off the back of a brace against Cardiff City, but it was not enough to prevent his side's defeat.
How are Huddersfield Town coming along?
They come from a 2-2 draw against Stoke City. They have not lost three matches in a row. They have not lost since August 26th against Norwich City where they were thrashed by 0-4. They are currently 17th with eight points out of a possible 21 and five places away from the EFL Championship Playoffs.
¿Cómo llega el Coventry City?
Coventry City have gone five games in a row without a win, four of which they have drawn. In their last match they lost 3-2 against Cardiff City. They are currently 19th with seven points out of a possible 21, two above the relegation places.
Background
18 meetings between Coventry City and Huddersfield Town with a favorable balance for eight wins with Hudderfield Town. While Coventry City have won against six, while four duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2023 where Coventry City won 0-4.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity for 32609 spectators.
Preview of the game
Coventry City and Hull City will meet in the EFL Championship matchday 8 fixture
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.