Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Where and how to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund on TV in real time?
"Frankfurt went through a lot of upheaval in the summer. It took a few weeks for them to find themselves. You can see that they're growing together more and more."
In their most recent match, the third round of the Champions League, Dortmund won an important 1-0 victory over Newcastle in England. The only goal of the match was scored by Felix Nmecha. With this result, Borussia, who were bottom of Group F, leapfrogged Newcastle into second place.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic will be without injured young striker Julien Duranville for this difficult assignment in Frankfurt. In view of this, he will have to field his best line-up, as he has most of his players available.
Eintracht Frankfurt
In their last match, in the third round of the Conference League, Frankfurt thrashed HJK of Finland 6-0. The highlight of the match was French full-back Dina Edimbe, who scored twice in the rout, while Brazilian defender Tuta made his mark, scoring the German side's fourth goal.
TIME AND PLACE!
Borussia Dortmund are considered favorites for the ninth round of the Bundesliga against Eintracht Frankfurt, even if they play as visitors. That's because they are above Frankfurt in the table and are enjoying a great run of form this season, having been unbeaten for over a month. What's more, in the last four meetings between the teams, Dortmund have won all of them. Therefore, Borussia Dortmund's prediction of victory is considered appropriate.
Eintracht Frankfurt have the best defense in the Bundesliga, with only six goals conceded and nine scored in the eight games so far, an average of 0.75 conceded and 1.13 scored per game. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have scored 17 goals and conceded eight, with an average of 2.13 goals scored and one conceded per game. In addition, 38 goals have been scored in the last ten meetings between the teams, an incredible average of 3.8 per game. Therefore, given the high scoring rate, the guess that there will be more than 3 goals is plausible.
Borussia Dortmund return to the field this Sunday at 11:30 (Brasília time) in their 9th Bundesliga match. The Auriverde take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park. OneFootball and the GOAT Channel will broadcast the match.
Bundesliga
Date: October 29, 2023
Time: 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
Broadcast: OneFootball and GOAT (streaming).