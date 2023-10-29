Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Foto: Dortmund

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:30 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund on TV in real time?

Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Date: October 29, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time)

Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
Broadcast: OneFootball and GOAT (streaming).

10:25 PM2 hours ago

When is the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 11:30 (Brasília time) of the 9th round of the 2023/24 Bundesliga at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. OneFootball and the GOAT Channel will broadcast the match. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund line-up:

Gregor Kobel; Ryerson, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Ramy Bensebaini; Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer; Donyell Malen, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Niclas Fullkrug.
10:15 PM2 hours ago

Eintracht Frankfurt line-up:

Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Robin Koch, Willian Pacho, Philipp Max; Ellyes Skhiri, Larsson, Aurelio Buta; Fares Chaibi, Ansgar Knauff and Omar Marmoush. 
10:10 PM2 hours ago

Terzic

Eintracht have undergone a major turnaround since the game a year ago. "They sold a lot of important players and changed their coach. Dino Toppmöller took over. It took them a few weeks to find themselves, but if you look at their recent results and performances, you can see that things are falling more and more into place," Terzic noted during his analysis of Dortmund's upcoming opponents.

"Frankfurt went through a lot of upheaval in the summer. It took a few weeks for them to find themselves. You can see that they're growing together more and more."

10:05 PM2 hours ago

Without Rode

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller will be without German midfielder Sebastian Rode for the ninth Bundesliga matchday, as he is still on medical leave due to a hamstring injury.
10:00 PM2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia are having a good season. Unbeaten in the Bundesliga, they are currently in fourth place with six wins and two draws. In their last match, on matchday eight, Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 1-0 at home. The highlight was midfielder Brandt, who scored the only goal of the game.

In their most recent match, the third round of the Champions League, Dortmund won an important 1-0 victory over Newcastle in England. The only goal of the match was scored by Felix Nmecha. With this result, Borussia, who were bottom of Group F, leapfrogged Newcastle into second place.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic will be without injured young striker Julien Duranville for this difficult assignment in Frankfurt. In view of this, he will have to field his best line-up, as he has most of his players available.

Foto: Dortmund
Foto: Dortmund

 

9:55 PM3 hours ago

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt have made a steady start to the Bundesliga season with four draws, three wins and one defeat. The club is currently in seventh place with 13 points and is seven points behind Borussia Dortmund, the first team in the Champions League qualification zone.

In their last match, in the third round of the Conference League, Frankfurt thrashed HJK of Finland 6-0. The highlight of the match was French full-back Dina Edimbe, who scored twice in the rout, while Brazilian defender Tuta made his mark, scoring the German side's fourth goal.

9:50 PM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund is valid for matchday 9 of the 2023/24 Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund are considered favorites for the ninth round of the Bundesliga against Eintracht Frankfurt, even if they play as visitors. That's because they are above Frankfurt in the table and are enjoying a great run of form this season, having been unbeaten for over a month. What's more, in the last four meetings between the teams, Dortmund have won all of them. Therefore, Borussia Dortmund's prediction of victory is considered appropriate.

Eintracht Frankfurt have the best defense in the Bundesliga, with only six goals conceded and nine scored in the eight games so far, an average of 0.75 conceded and 1.13 scored per game. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have scored 17 goals and conceded eight, with an average of 2.13 goals scored and one conceded per game. In addition, 38 goals have been scored in the last ten meetings between the teams, an incredible average of 3.8 per game. Therefore, given the high scoring rate, the guess that there will be more than 3 goals is plausible.

Borussia Dortmund return to the field this Sunday at 11:30 (Brasília time) in their 9th Bundesliga match. The Auriverde take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park. OneFootball and the GOAT Channel will broadcast the match.

9:45 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to the Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Bundesliga match between two teams: Borussia Dortmund on one side. On the other side is Eintracht Frankfurt. Follow the match between the Germans here in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo